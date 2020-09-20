Diamondback Energy (FANG) is a good-sized independent oil and gas exploration and production company operating primarily in the Permian basin. The company focuses on the development of the various shale plays throughout the basin, which has allowed the company to deliver a significant amount of growth over the years. The company has, however, been significantly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic just like every other energy company has and this is reflected in its recent stock price performance. There may be some reason to believe that the worst could be behind it, though, as the company has been taking some of the necessary steps to ensure that it can weather the low price environment and this certainly gives us reason to be optimistic about the company’s future.

About Diamondback Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, Diamondback Energy is a large-cap independent exploration and production company that operates in the Permian basin in West Texas. The company owns or controls approximately 348,000 net acres throughout the region:

Source: Diamondback Energy

The company currently has 8,100 net horizontal locations on this acreage and produced an average of 294,100 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the second quarter. This is enough to make Diamondback Energy one of the largest operators in the Permian basin.

In addition to its upstream assets, Diamondback Energy is also the general partner of Rattler Midstream (RTLR), a midstream master limited partnership in the area. Diamondback Energy uses this vehicle to help it develop the infrastructure in the region. In so doing, the company is working to solve one of the major problems that has handicapped the development of the Permian – the lack of takeaway capacity. Since 2016, the number of drilled but uncompleted wells in the United States has been surging:

Source: Energy Information Administration

A drilled but uncompleted well is exactly what it sounds like. It is a well that has been drilled but has not had the necessary work done to complete it and start producing hydrocarbons. The reason why an increasing number of wells are being left uncompleted is because there was insufficient capacity available to take the oil production to the market. This is the biggest reason why midstream companies were so aggressive with their growth projects prior to the pandemic. Diamondback was using Rattler Midstream as a way to build up this infrastructure and thus support the broader business. The company also uses Rattler as a way to invest in things outside of its core business such as long-haul pipelines. The reason why Rattler does this instead of Diamondback doing it alone is that the limited partnership vehicle provides it with a way to share the cost with investors in the market while still being able to retain much of the cash flow through its ownership of many of the limited partner units.

Low Oil Price Environment Response

The energy industry has been quite impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as everyone reading this is no doubt well aware. As governments issued quarantine orders and curtailed unnecessary travel, the demand for crude oil fell significantly. The law of supply and demand would imply that this would cause the price of crude oil to decline. This did in fact happen. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading for $61.18 per barrel back at the start of the year but has since fallen to $40.98 per barrel today, a 33.58% decline.

Source: Business Insider

As might be expected, this had a negative impact on the cash flows of oil and gas companies. These companies generally responded by reducing their planned capital expenditures and growth ambitions in an attempt to preserve capital. Diamondback Energy is no exception to this. The company currently plans to spend between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion in capital expenditures this year, which is $1.1 billion less than what it was planning to spend back at the start of the year. The lower spending level does unfortunately mean that the company will probably not meet the production growth targets that it set for itself at that time. Originally, Diamondback Energy was planning to produce 210,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of the year but now expects that figure to be 180,000 barrels per day. That is a 4.26% decrease over what it had last year:

Source: Diamondback Energy

The fact that both oil prices will average much lower this year compared to last and that production will be lower serves to ensure that Diamondback Energy’s profits will certainly be lower than what the company had last year. The 64.98% year-to-date decline that we have seen in Diamondback’s stock price may account for this, however, which will be discussed later in this article.

Price Protection

One technique that independent exploration and production companies use to manage their exposure to commodity price fluctuations is hedges. These can be futures or forward contracts, options, or other derivatives that essentially allow the company to lock in a selling price for the oil and natural gas that it produces. During periods of time when oil prices fall, as they did this year, these hedges can allow the company to secure an above-market price for the resources that it produces. Unfortunately, though, the reverse is also true. During periods of time when oil prices are rising, the company will end up selling its oil at below market prices. Even in this situation, though, the hedges do create more predictable cash flow, which helps with financial planning and similar things.

Diamondback Energy is no exception to this. The company has hedges in place that effectively lock in prices for 95% of its production over the remainder of the year. Unfortunately, though, next year is nowhere near as well hedged. Diamondback Energy has used hedges to lock in selling prices for about 50% of its production for next year. This chart shows the current hedges that Diamondback Energy has in place:

Source: Diamondback Energy

As we can see here, the company has generally locked in a selling price of $40-$45 per barrel for the oil that it produces. This is generally in line with where oil prices have been for the past few months. Admittedly, this may worry some investors that were hoping for somewhat better insulation against the COVID-19 related price collapse. However, there is a risk that oil prices could fall again in the near future as the Federal Reserve withdraws its support for the market, and if that happens, then Diamondback Energy will be protected.

Debt Analysis

One thing that the market has been concerned with this year with regards to independent energy companies is widespread bankruptcies. I have illustrated this risk in past articles myself. As such, one should have a look at Diamondback Energy’s debt to attempt to determine what this risk of this could be.

I have discussed in the past how debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is because debt requires the company to make regular payments on it as well as requires the company pay it off at maturity. Equity, in contrast, does not require any such regular payments. Therefore, a high level of debt could strain the company’s cash flow if some event causes its cash flow to decline. On June 30, 2020, Diamondback Energy had total consolidated net debt of $5.901 billion compared to $10.714 billion in common equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. This compares reasonably well to the company’s peers, which we can clearly see here:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Diamondback Energy 0.55 QEP Resources (QEP) 0.65 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.93 EOG Resources (EOG) 0.16

Thus, Diamondback Energy appears to have a reasonable financial structure that is not overly risky. This should provide some comfort to potential investors. However, we should also look at the company’s debt maturity schedule. This is because the company needs to pay off the debt when it matures, and if it has too much debt maturing at any one time, this may prove difficult to do. Here is Diamondback Energy’s debt maturity schedule:

Source: Diamondback Energy

As we can see, Diamondback Energy does not have a significant amount of debt maturing until 2024. Thus, it appears that the company has quite a lot of time to pay down the debt out of its cash flow or wait for oil prices to improve before it attempts a refinance. Thus, there does not appear to be a significant amount of bankruptcy risk here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy appears to be a very well-positioned independent to ride out the weakness in the energy markets today. The company’s hedges allow it to effectively predict its forward cash flow while the cost cuts should allow it to preserve its balance sheet strength. There is admittedly a great deal of balance sheet strength here too, which is something that is always very nice to see when we need a company to ride out problems in the market. Overall, this one may be worth taking a chance on.

