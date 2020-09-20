Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 13, 2020

9 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 4 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, September 11th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

9 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 5 last week) and the average price return was -0.32% (down from -0.46% last week). The lead gainer was California Munis (+1.73%), followed by Senior Loans (+1.30%) and Nation Munis (+1.15%), the lowest sector by Price was MLPs (-4.56%), followed by Global Allocation (-1.64%) and Convertibles (-1.03%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

4 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 7 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.72% (down from -0.27% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+0.87%), Senior Loans (+0.80%) and Taxable Munis (+0.51%). The lowest sector by NAV was MLPs (-3.78%), U.S. Equity (-1.93%) and Convertibles (-1.89%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+2.69%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-24.52%). The average sector discount is -7.93% (up from -8.33% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was California Munis (+1.73%), MLPs (-059%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.42% (down from -0.17% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.63), followed by California Munis (+0.53). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.34), followed by Convertibles (-1.05). The average z-score is -0.35 (up from -0.50 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (18.64%), Global Allocation (10.52%), Limited Duration (9.35%), Multisector Income (9.02%) and Real Estate (9.00%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.46% (up from +7.45% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -9.07% 18.04% 19.41% -0.8 5.90% 13.94% Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS) -3.64% 4.07% -7.02% 0.3 -3.72% 0.07% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) -3.40% 13.33% -25.86% -0.6 -10.96% -6.87% European Equity Fund (EEA) -2.96% 2.63% -15.15% -0.7 -1.16% 2.31% MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -2.14% 8.34% -5.20% 0.5 -2.22% 0.00% Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fd (IRR) -2.12% 12.73% -19.60% -0.9 -5.10% -2.59% Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) -2.12% 13.64% -24.40% -1.8 -6.58% -3.30% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) -2.04% 14.40% -23.48% -0.4 -9.01% -6.56% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity (BGIO) -1.91% 7.05% -4.06% -1.3 -1.85% -0.11% Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -1.87% 11.70% -15.75% -1.0 -3.16% -1.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP (BANX) 12.75% % -12.95% -0.2 17.12% 0.00% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 6.78% 18.72% 2.29% 1.4 7.34% 0.00% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 5.61% 7.80% 99.22% 1.9 1.32% -1.53% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 5.14% 1.76% -0.78% 1.7 3.73% -1.63% BlackRock Muniyield Quality (MQY) 4.82% 4.37% 1.23% 2.5 4.97% 0.00% BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 4.70% 4.69% 4.00% 1.0 4.78% 0.07% Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 4.29% 12.10% 2.66% 0.6 3.58% -0.73% Neuberger Berman Municipal (NBH) 4.05% 4.87% 3.36% 1.3 4.05% 0.00% DNP Select Income (DNP) 3.88% 7.61% 20.42% 2.8 1.28% -1.97% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 3.57% 11.46% 6.48% 0.4 3.46% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

The September distribution changes haven't been updated in our database yet. In the meantime, check out acamus' thread over at the Morningstar forums for cuts announced so far.

