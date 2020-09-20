Despite endorsement from 2 prominent buyers at the offering, I think that current valuations look too rich, yet I am willing to consider if shares approach the public offer price.

The company seems like a real deal, and while valuations are sky-high, the picture becomes more reasonable if we focus on billings.

Snowflake (SNOW) has gone public in an offering which has been a huge success even as shares are down nearly a third from their absolute highs again. I like the underlying business and its opportunity, and while I understand that revenue multiples are sky-high, multiples drop quickly if we consider the bookings and moreover the annualised bookings at this point in time.

Above $200, I am joining the camp who say shares are too expensive, yet if shares might re-test the IPO level, perhaps amidst a tech-induced sell-off, you can certainly count me as an interested investor.

Snowflake - Mobilizing Data

The company has a goal to reimagine data management for cloud solutions, believing in a world in which organizations have seamless access to explore, share and unlock the value of data. To allow organizations to do this, the company has developed the Data Cloud, an ecosystem where partners can store their data.

The company aims to solve the traditional issues relating to data silos and governance by using the elasticity and performance of the cloud as its services are offered to customers as a service (warehouse as a service), resulting in recurring and predictable revenue streams, as customers do not require maintenance, thereby being able to focus on their core tasks.

These solutions are used by many organizations, with more than 3,000 customers having signed up for the services, including nearly a third of the Fortune 500. That is quite impressive for a business founded as recent as 2012, with the first commercial product and platform going live in 2014.

The business is certainly for real, led by former ServiceNow (NOW) veteran Frank Slootman, an executive with an impressive resume in this field. The strong theoretical appeal is really backed up in the financial numbers, at least on the topline.

IPO & Valuation Talks

Snowflake initially aimed to sell 28 million shares in a range between $75 and $85 per share, and after hiking the preliminary offering range, shares were finally sold at $120 per share. Consequently, the offering resulted in gross proceeds of $3.4 billion, thereby providing a comfortable cash cushion. Of interest is that the pricing took place 50% over the midpoint of the preliminary pricing range, and even at those levels, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) have committed to buying a quarter of a billion worth of shares. With shares essentially doubling on their first day, that is quite a savvy deal.

With a total of 277.3 million shares outstanding, equity was valued at $33.3 billion at the offer price. Based on gross proceeds being pegged at $3.4 billion, and pre-IPO net cash holdings seen at nearly a billion, I peg the operating asset valuation around $29 billion. Note that this marks a big increase from the valuation in February when a small private round took place, at the time valuing the business at $12 billion and change.

This is a stellar valuation, certainly if we consider that shares hit a high around $300 on their opening day, to now trade at $225 per share. This works down to an operating asset valuation of $79 and $58 billion, respectively. Hard to imagine such a valuation being attached to a business which generated just $97 million in sales in 2018 on which an operating loss of $815 million was reported. Sales did nearly triple to $265 million in 2019 as operating losses increased to $358 million. While they came down on a relative basis, the losses still exceeded the revenue base.

Revenues were up a factor of 2.3 times in the first half of the year to $242 million as operating losses narrowed slightly from $183 million to $174 million, and while still representing a huge loss, these losses have come down rapidly on a relative basis. With annualised revenues comfortably trending above $500 million, this still implies that shares are trading at over 100 times annualised sales reported for the first half of 2020.

There are quite a few signs that revenues are growing quicker, however. For starters, we can look at the quarterly revenue contribution, with sales increasing from $109 million in the first quarter to $133 million in the second quarter, and losses furthermore coming down quite a bit. If we annualise the second-quarter numbers, revenues trend at $532 million a year. I would not be surprised to see a $600 million run rate once Q3 numbers are reported. If achieved, this still comes down around 100 times sales.

The real hidden driver are the remaining performance obligations which rose from $426 million to $688 million over the past six months, up $262 million in dollar terms. In fact, the increase in these obligations actually surpasses the reported revenues of $242 million. So, essentially, this represents a booking number equal to about half a billion over the past six months, which tells me realistic bookings (and eventually sales) run above a billion a year, and probably comfortably above that. Even based on this analysis, operating assets trade around 50 times annualised bookings.

What Now?

It seems evident that Snowflake is tackling a real issue which companies are struggling with. The spectacular revenue growth and the fact that 56 clients spent over a million a year on these services suggests real commercial traction. Hence, the underlying business seems a no-brainer, and while reporting heavy losses currently, these losses are very manageable given the IPO influx of cash and the fact that losses have come down.

At the end of the day, this is a business which reports essentially billings in excess of $300 million in the second quarter, and while COVID-19 might not provide either a great bump or headwind, we know that with billings are running at $1.2 billion a year, or perhaps $1.5 billion by now based on the third-quarter numbers (which are not available yet). Even in that case, the valuation is high at around 40 times billings, with the company awarded a $58 billion valuation here.

The real question is how long hyper growth can be maintained. Despite some weakness in technology names this past week, there remains always potential for M&A with valuations across the sector being lofty, and struggling competitors perhaps looking for a deal to ignite growth.

Risks are not so much the current losses, given the cash influx, but mostly relate to the valuation itself, a very competitive field, a security breach on the cloud through which data could be compromised, and the biggest risk remains the valuation.

The real question is at which value I would step in. To be clear, growth is hyper as a lot of other articles on the company do not seem to factor in the growing revenue obligations. These billings, defined as revenues + increase in revenue obligations, basically come in at twice the current revenues reported. With annualised billings trending at $1.2 billion in the second quarter, I see no reason why this could not come in at $1.5 billion annualised by now.

This means that here and now at $225, the valuation comes down to about 40 times billings, much more compelling than the 100 times multiple if we look at (past or trailing) revenues reported. Given this hyper growth, I would be willing to pay 25 times this metric which works down to about $37 billion which translates into roughly $130 per share. This valuation comes in just above the offer price at which two respectable investors joined the investment thesis as well (although they might have gotten a bit nervous to see pricing 50% above the midpoint of the original preliminary price range) as they committed themselves to buying a fixed dollar amount.

I fully understand the respect and potential of the company and I understand the same concerns of investors on the valuation as well, certainly with valuations up 5 times since February. Truth be told, if the company can maintain 20% revenue growth which it has done in recent quarters (on a sequential basis, not annual), this could be a business with a run rate of $3 billion by the end of next year. If that were to happen, valuations look quite compelling if shares would trade anywhere near the IPO price.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.