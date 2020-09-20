As a bonus, VNQI is cheap: the P/B ratio is less than half that of comparable US funds.

International Real Estate offers both geographic and currency diversification. Owning a claim on physical assets outside your home country is a good way to sleep better at night.

Chances are most investors reading Seeking Alpha are overweight the US in terms of both stocks and real estate. This has worked out well in recent decades. However, a longer view of history shows this exposes individuals to extreme downside risks, especially in terms of geopolitical turmoil. International real estate offers two main benefits in addition to steady income: geographic diversification and currency diversification. The Vanguard Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) lets you to allocate into international real estate at a much lower cost than alternative funds.

Geographic Diversification

The benefits of geographic diversification become apparent during times of civil unrest. This summer around the country we've had ongoing riots following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. The vandalism and looting have made these riots the most expensive in history, as measured by insurance claims. Major cities around the US, already struggling due to Covid-19, have had sudden surges in violent crimes. This has fueled an exodus of people away from major cities, further exacerbating economic difficulties in the places they leave behind. Regardless of who wins the presidential election in November, a large portion of the population will question the result. There is serious risk of a contested US election and constitutional crisis.

Realistically, investors can't predict if these events will cause a slowdown in the US. Yet, it's important to be aware of how dramatically the relative importance of different countries can change over time. Knowing this, owning a claim on physical assets outside your home country is a good way to sleep well at night.

Currency Diversification

Currency diversification is a nice side benefit of international real estate. Most other ways of hedging against the decline of the US dollar are costly, but VNQI pays a steady yield.

The US Federal Reserve has recently adjusted its approach to become more accommodating of inflation. Additionally, the government debt is increasing as a result of unprecedented fiscal stimulus. All of these recent developments are negative for the long-term value of the US dollar.

Regardless of the short-term performance, prudent investors should avoid having all of their assets in one currency. Ray Dalio has argued that the US dollar could lose its position as the global reserve currency. This might seem far-fetched now, yet history shows that every global reserve currency has eventually been replaced. In previous eras, both the British pound and the Dutch guilder came and went as preeminent reserve currencies. Each seemed unassailable at their peaks, but were ultimately surpassed. Owning real estate denominated in other currencies is more productive than just holding other currencies directly.

Recently, VNQI's exposure to non-US currencies has been a drag. In June, Seeking Alpha author Harrison Schwartz noted VNQI's recent underperformance relative to a comparable US real estate fund was partially attributable to the strong dollar. If this were to reverse, VNQI would likely outperform.

Introducing VNQI

The Vanguard Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF is a simple way to diversify into international real estate. VNQI holds 642 REITs spread across 50 countries providing solid geographic and currency diversification. Roughly 21% of the portfolio is in emerging markets, while the rest is in developed countries.

Source: Vanguard

Asia is the largest geographic exposure for VNQI. Japan is the largest individual holding at 21.6% of the portfolio. Hong Kong and Mainland China together account for 24.3%.

Collected - Investment Country Weight(%) JAPAN 21.61 HONG KONG 13.6 CHINA 9.7 AUSTRALIA 8.1 GERMANY 7.37 UNITED KINGDOM 6.83 SINGAPORE 6.61 SWEDEN 3.03 FRANCE 2.66 CANADA 2.29

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

In spite of favorable growth trends across many of VNQI's markets, the portfolio is cheap. The average earnings growth rate of portfolio holdings is 9.8%. The average P/E ratio is 10.9x, and the average P/B ratio is 0.9. For comparison purposes, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), which focuses on the US, has a slightly higher earnings growth rate of 11.9%, but much higher valuations. In VNQ's portfolio, the average P/E ratio is 34.8, and the average P/B ratio is 2.4. Even assuming the best circumstances for the US, such a premium seems unreasonably large.

This table compares the international and US real estate:

Vanguard Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF Vanguard Real Estate ETF Earnings Growth Rate 9.8% 11.9% P/E Ratio 10.9 34.8 P/B Ratio 0.9 2.4

Source: Vanguard

VNQI Compared to Other International REITs

VNQI offers the best combination of high yield, low expenses in an easily tradable vehicle. Its total AUM is more than 4x the second largest international ETF. The only ETF with a lower expense ratio, the Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ), has a much lower yield. For investors with a lower risk tolerance, HAUZ might be worth considering. However, with AUM of $276 million compared to $4.62 billion for VNQI, the liquidity that HAUZ offers might not be enough for some institutions.

REIT Name Yield Expense Ratio AUM Vanguard Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF (VNQI) 8.08% 0.12% $4.62 billion WisdomTree Global Ex US Real Estate Fund (DRW) 3.65% 0.58% $76.0 million Xtrackers International Real Estate (HAUZ) 4.84% 0.10% $276 million iShares International Developed Real Estate (IFGL) 8.40% 0.48% $249 million SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate (RWX) 10.74% 0.59% $909 million iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) 7.3% 0.48% $79 million

Source: ETF.com

Conclusion

VNQI is a simple and cost-effective way to diversify your portfolio against the slowdown in the US and the decline of the US dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ,VNQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.