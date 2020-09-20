When I was wrapping up my MBA at the French Institut d'Administration des Affaires of Aix En Provence back in the spring 2015, we had a special seminar in which the professor brought in a guest speaker for the lecture, his son, who at the time worked fairly high up the chain for Nokia (NOK) in human resources. The Alcatel-Lucent transaction in which Nokia paid $16.6 billion in stock had just been announced a very short time before his lecture, and I mark this moment as when I started taking some interest in learning more about Nokia's business and investment prospects.

In fact, one of my earliest articles for Seeking Alpha, back in April 2016, about a year after the merger was announced, looked at Nokia and determined that it was basically an income play at the time and not much else looked that attractive about it. An investment then would certainly have delivered disappointing results, given the overall bull run in technology stocks since 2016, but as the 5G landscape is changing, Nokia could be worth a fresh review.

I took a hard pass back in 2016, deciding to pursue other opportunities, but after a couple years, I thought the time was right to start building up a long position, which I initiated in May 2019, and have added here and there over the last year.

Nokia: Its Business Model, Focus, and Scale and Risk

For consumers, Nokia is probably best known as a former leader in mobile technology - my first cell phone in the mid-1990s was a Nokia handset, and I suspect many of my generation would say the same. Nokia is no longer in that business directly, having given up that business to Microsoft (MSFT) in 2014, which didn't serve Microsoft very well, and is still kicking around as "Nokia Mobile," with its name licensed to HMD Global and Android smartphones made by a subsidiary of Foxconn, FIH Mobile. Instead of trying to sell the consumer hardware, Nokia pivoted to designing the underlying technology, enabling mobile technology, and supplying the likes of Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) in the United States.

The company is divided into 3 reporting units: the first, broadly labeled as "networks," includes mobile access, fixed networks, IP routing and optical networks; altogether, these business lines account for the vast majority of Nokia's business, at 77% of turnover in Q2 of 2020. Secondly is software, representing about 12% of sales, and finally technologies, meaning licensing deals for its intellectual property, accounting for ~6.7% of sales. While there is some ebb and flow from quarter to quarter, the weighted revenues of these divisions for the moment are not set to change in any dramatic way.

As mobile carriers transition to 5G, Nokia has outright lost some contracts - Verizon inked a big 5G deal with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) that seems to come at Nokia's expense, and T-Mobile has turned off Nokia's 5G equipment in New York City that come from its Sprint acquisition (T-Mobile had deals with both Nokia and Ericsson (ERIC) for 5G, and is relying on its Ericsson equipment for the 5G in NYC, while still using Nokia for 4G).

For all the bad news, Nokia has had some positive news, winning some 5G deals in its European backyard, including the Spanish carrier Telefonica and France's Orange. In software, Nokia will develop for DISH Network (DISH) as it starts to build up a 5G service, and even won a contract for an optical network in mainland China for the State Grid Corp. With Huawei facing an uncertain future in the United States and Europe, and now even India and elsewhere, Nokia could find openings for more wins in the 5G transition.

Nokia is a particularly vocal supporter of adopting open RAN standards. In theory, if the industry moves in this direction, it would provide clients the flexibility to build their systems easily with components from multiple vendors, making the whole "end-to-end" solutions possibly less of a selling point. Although such development might mean some lost sales to cheaper competitors on the same open standards, it would also mean anyone behind the curve on those ultimate standards would be at a disadvantage, and Nokia imagines that it could potentially stand to benefit from preparedness in networks as well as in software.

Bhaskar Gorti, the President of Nokia Software, recently spoke at the Deutsche Bank (DB) telecom conference. In response to a question on the competitive environment, he responded (edited for length):

"...we see our competitors in three categories. Definitely, we have what I would call companies that are coming from the network side, like an Ericsson or Huawei or other players... how we differentiate with them is we make sure that our products not only run on our access element, but run on any of them, and we have an independent sales motion and a common software platform... we also have players like, as you said, Amdocs or Netcracker from NEC or others... we definitely see them as a competitor. ... big company competitors who would come in from a portfolio, a larger suite approach... And then the third category, you rightfully brought up. There are a lot of emerging companies that have a single product or a single sub-segment... we compete in all of these three categories. And that is one of the reasons, especially in the third category for us to compete and further distance ourselves from the large players was an attempt that we started 4, 5 years ago to build our cloud-native foundation and create a platform and then start rewriting new products on that. And that gives us a differentiation with I would say, the emerging players who have one product, they may have a few customers, there may be a departmental win, but they don’t have the scale to deploy and operate and run it."

While a growing and profitable software business could help offset the risk of decline in the networks business, the scale just is not there yet. The software business generates better operating margins, between 10% and 20%, but the networks unit steadily achieves under 10%. Software will not grow massively in the next 2 or 3 years, but any gains here not only help diversify the revenue stream and hold up margins, but also could go hand-in-hand with winning network contracts. As it stands now, the loss of the $6.65 billion Verizon contract is interpreted as sign of weakness for Nokia's networking unit.

Is 5G Growth Enough to Get Unstuck?

Even when a company is under strain, if the valuation discount is overstated, it can still make an attractive investment. On one hand, Nokia might have a narrow lane to surprise based on the sheer size of the possible conversion of the world to 5G in the coming cycle, which is expected to have a much greater impact to business and industry beyond consumer smartphone use. Even a relative shrinking slice of a growing pie could end up being larger opportunity than would have otherwise existed, and Nokia is certainly positioned well enough to continue participating in some way, perhaps just as profitably if not more profitably as before. Revenues could well grow modestly - off a lower base due to COVID-19, although that view is not shared universally.

I believe every bull case I have reviewed for Nokia assumes or points to 5G as the underpinning reason to support the thesis, and I see the point. 5G is in its infancy in terms of consumer adoption, and there are plenty of profitable contracts out there to bid besides Verizon. Now under new senior leadership as of September 1st, CEO Pekka Lundmark has the chance to prove Nokia can deliver the 5G goods competitively. In the short term, the leadership transition could be a distraction, but it is also an opportunity for a reset. If results really do start to show a combination of improving revenues and expanding margins, Mr. Lundmark should get credit and start the course to a better market sentiment.

Over the last few quarters, a few financial improvements did flow through, with stronger cash flow and a healthier balance sheet (helped along by the dividend suspension in October 2019). Cash on hand is just over €1.5 billion, with a higher guidance for 2020 to be clearly cash-flow positive and raised EPS estimates to be €0.25 ($0.30). After a brief spell over $5.00, the ADR shares (which equal 1 European share) have given it all back at the moment, now trading for $4.10 or so. For being in an industry with the 5G growth prospect, this translates to very modest P/E of 13.67. Unfortunately, considering a set of peers on the basis of valuation, there appears to be nothing that really makes Nokia jump out other than being the lowest P/E and price/cash flow, which in and of themselves are not enough justification to conclude that the company is undervalued.

With no dividend presently, and not likely to be one reinstated in the near-term based on management guidance, I do not see an obvious catalyst or evidence of inefficient market pricing creating a mismatch. Other Seeking Alpha contributors see both a fundamental and technical bull case for Nokia back to $5.50 or $6.00, and even in comments indicate that either buybacks should be pursued at these levels or that a dividend of some sort be reinstated, neither of which I consider likely in 2021 (management has given guidance to look for a dividend when cash on hand is sustained over ~$2.0 billion, and to expect that to be 3 to 5 years away). I don't follow technical signals personally, so I am not qualified to comment on that argument, but I think the market remains skeptical of great fundamental improvement. The degree of success expected of Nokia is priced in now, and there has been no sustainable reason yet for the market to believe otherwise. A modest beat on earnings or incremental improvements on margins are not likely to rally the stock much higher than the low end of estimates, $5.00 to $5.50. A larger 5G contract award, on the same scale as Verizon, would really be the news to push things higher.

Conclusion

As a Nokia long, of course, I want to be able to evaluate my holding and be happy with it, but this is one that I cannot get excited about. I had hoped that its days of muddling along were behind it when I bought the initial position, but in my frank assessment, it will continue to have a difficult path to follow to deliver strong results to shareholders, and I don't know that it can ever be a buy-and-hold position. Nokia will not be going away anytime soon - European champions rarely die off completely. The current geopolitical environment does not seem likely to give Huawei much of an opening and would be willing to prop up a Nokia if necessary as a security bulwark. I doubt it would come that, as the 5G transition will keep it alive, and perhaps the software business and its recurring revenue stream will really grow even if networks are stagnant. Ultimately, for long-term investors, I think Nokia is at best a hold for the moment, with much better options in the market, and I will be considering an exit to my position on any strength back to the previous highs around $4.80 to 5.00. While that implies around a 20% possible upside from the current share price, I see entry here as a possible momentum trade and not a long-term investment.

