This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wedgewood Partners' 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on David Rolfe's regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2020. The 13F portfolio value increased ~12% from $528M to $590M this quarter. The holdings are concentrated with recent 13F reports showing around 30 positions. There are 19 securities that are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). They add up to 44% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking David Rolfe's Wedgewood Partners Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q1 2020.

Wedgewood have generated significant alpha since their 1992 inception: 11.62% annualized returns over the 28-year period compared to 9.66% annualized for the S&P 500 Index. David Rolfe also sub-advises RiverPark/Wedgewood Fund (MUTF:RWGIX) as portfolio manager, a mutual fund incepted in 2010.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 3.46% BKNG stake was established in 2012 at prices between $480 and $762. 2014 saw the original stake almost doubled at prices between $1,064 and $1,358. The position has seen selling since with the stake reduced by ~75% over the 2016-2018 time frame at prices between $1,015 and $2,175. Last five quarters had also seen another ~70% selling at prices between ~$1,152 and ~$2,085. This quarter saw the disposal at prices between ~$1,231 and ~$1,841. The stock is now at ~$1,732.

Note: Their Q2 2020 commentary acknowledged the superiority of their business model. Despite that, they exited as it would take a long time for Booking Holdings to again become a growth engine.

FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT): FLT was a 1.41% of the portfolio position purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $279 and $309. There was a one-third selling last quarter at prices between ~$172 and ~$329. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$173 and ~$282. The stock currently trades at ~$242.

Note: Their Q2 2020 commentary had the following regarding the exit - unfavorable comparison with Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) which they hold.

Fastenal Inc. (FAST): The ~1% FAST stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $19 and $24.50. There was a minor increase next year but in 2018, the position was reduced by ~45% at prices between $24 and $30. 2019 had also seen a ~20% selling at prices between $26 and $37. Last quarter saw the stake almost sold out at prices between ~$28 and ~$39. The remainder stake was disposed this quarter. The stock is now at $44.04.

Ross Stores (ROST): The original ROST stake was established in 2016 when around 1.84M shares were purchased at prices between $52 and $70. 2018 saw the position reduced by ~55% at prices between $75 and $103. 2019 saw another similar reduction at prices between $85 and $117. The position was almost sold out last quarter at prices between ~$60 and ~$124. The stock currently goes for $92.27. The remainder stake was disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases

Motorola Solutions (MSI): MSI is a 5.11% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $141 and $167. Last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$125 and ~$186. There was a similar increase this quarter at prices between ~$126 and ~$158. The stock currently trades at ~$157.

CDW Corp. (CDW): The 3.78% of the portfolio position in CDW was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $107 and $124 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $120 and $145. The stock currently trades at ~$113. Last quarter saw a ~10% trimming while this quarter there was a similar increase.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): BMY is a 3.72% of the portfolio position that came about as a result of the acquisition of Celgene Corporation. BMY acquired CELG in a cash-and-stock deal ($50 cash, one share of BMY, and one CVR for each share of Celgene held) that closed in November. Wedgewood had a 394K share position in Celgene for which they received these shares. The stock currently trades at $59.27. Last quarter saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$46 and ~$67 while this quarter there was a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$55 and ~$64. For investors attempting to follow, BMY is a good option to consider for further research.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): These were the two new positions established last quarter. The medium-sized 3.26% of the portfolio KEYS stake was purchased at prices between ~$78 and ~$106 and the stock currently trades at $97.10. There was a ~8% stake increase this quarter. MSFT is a 2.80% of the portfolio position established at prices between $135 and $189 and it is now at ~$200. This quarter saw a ~3% increase.

Copart Inc. (CPRT): The 2.49% CPRT stake was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $77 and $91 and the stock is now at $103.66. Last quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$59 and ~$105 while this quarter there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$62 and ~$92.

Stake Decreases

Apple Inc.: AAPL is currently the largest position in the portfolio at ~11%. The original stake was purchased in the 2005-2006 time frame at prices between ~$1.25 and ~$3.50. The position was since sold down but the 2012-2013 time frame saw a 4x stake increase at prices between ~$15 and ~$25. The next five years through 2018 had seen the stake reduced by ~85% at prices between $18 and $57 through consistent selling almost every quarter. Last six quarters have also seen another 75% selling at prices between ~$38 and ~$88. The stock is now at ~$107. They are harvesting huge long-term gains.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 4-for-1 stock split in August.

Facebook Inc.: FB is a top three 8.44% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $158 and $190. The next three quarters saw minor selling while in 2019 there was a ~50% reduction at prices between $138 and $209. Last quarter also saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$146 and ~$223. There was another ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $154 and $242. The stock currently trades at ~$253.

Alphabet Inc.: The top-five ~8% GOOGL stake was a small position first purchased in 2007 at prices between ~$233 and ~$356. The next two years saw only minor adjustments. There was a ~6x stake increase in the 2010-2013 time frame at prices between ~$234 and ~$553. That was followed with a ~85% reduction over the 2015-2018 period at prices between ~$500 and ~$1,110. Last six quarters have also seen a ~50% selling at prices between ~$1,054 and ~$1,525. The stock is now at ~$1,451.

Tractor Supply: TSCO is a large ~8% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $62 and $77. Next year saw a one-third stake increase at prices between $51 and $79 while in 2018 there was ~45% selling at prices between $58 and $97. Last six quarters have another ~50% reduction at prices between ~$67 and ~$132. The stock currently trades at ~$138.

Edwards Lifesciences: EW is a large ~8% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between ~$30 and ~$33. Next year saw the position reduced by ~40% at prices between $38 and $58. That was followed with another ~75% selling over the last six quarters at prices between ~$50 and ~$82. The stock currently trades at $83.20.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 3-for-1 stock split earlier this month.

Visa Inc.: Visa is a large 7.32% of the portfolio position built during the 2008-2010 time frame at prices between ~$15 and ~$24. Visa had an IPO in 2008 and the first purchases were made soon after. 2013-2014 saw a stake doubling at prices between $39 and $68. The position saw a ~30% selling in 2015 at prices between $64 and $80 and that was followed with a ~70% selling during the 2017-2018 time frame at prices between $82 and $150. The last six quarters have seen another 75% reduction at prices between ~$135 and ~$213. The stock is currently at ~$203.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is a 7.14% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $33 and $39 immediately following its spin-off from eBay. Since then, the position was reduced by ~90% at prices between $32 and ~$175. The stock currently trades at ~$176.

Electronic Arts (EA): EA is a 5.52% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 and Q3 2019 at prices between $87.50 and $103. The stock currently trades at ~$126. Last quarter saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$87 and ~$114. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Starbucks Inc. (SBUX): The ~4% SBUX stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $63 and $75. Last five quarters have seen a ~60% selling at prices between ~$56 and ~$99. The stock is now at ~$85.

Alcon Inc. (ALC): ALC is a 3.11% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 soon after its spinoff from Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The leader in ophthalmic surgical devices started trading at ~$55 per share and currently goes for $58.84. Last two quarters have seen a one-third reduction at prices between ~$40 and ~$64.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): The 2.90% SPGI stake was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $236 and $275 and the stock currently trades at ~$351. Last quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$192 and ~$311. That was followed with a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): NVDA is a 2.63% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $149 and $184. Next quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $171 and $239 while last quarter there was a ~50% reduction at prices between ~$196 and ~$315. There was another similar selling this quarter at prices between ~$243 and ~$381. The stock currently trades at ~$488.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B position has been held continuously since 1998, except for a brief period in 2010 when they sold it following a spike in the share price. The 2011-2014 time frame saw the stake rebuilt to a huge ~4M share position at prices between $66 and $152. The position has since been sold down. The 2015-2016 time frame saw a ~75% reduction at prices between $125 and $165. Since then, the position was reduced to a very small ~1% of the portfolio stake at prices between ~$160 and ~$225. The stock currently trades at ~$218.

Note: In 2016, their client letter indicated a very bullish stance on BRK.B saying, "Berkshire Hathaway has become what capitalism may have never contemplated, a perpetual growing cash flow machine". The sentiment took an about turn in Q3 2019 when their client letter said, "mistakes such as IBM, Lubrizol, Precision Castparts and Kraft do not inspire confidence that Buffett & Co. are still at the top of their game".

Kept Steady

None.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.