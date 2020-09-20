Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is a focused lithium play in a fast-growing industry. The company recently reported somewhat disappointing Q2 results in part because of coronavirus-related disruptions. Livent's Q2 revenue of $64.9 million declined 43.1% Y/Y and missed expectations by $11.33 million. Despite the near-term headwinds facing Livent, the company has much to look forward to over the long term.

Livent has recovered quite well in recent quarters despite the ongoing pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Investments into EVs Are Accelerating

The lithium industry's long-term prospects look stronger than ever with the rise of EVs. The success of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), in particular, has catalyzed investments into the EV space. Traditional auto giants like GM (NYSE:GM) are now starting to pour billions of dollars into the EV space in order to compete with Tesla.

GM recently made big news in the EV industry by committing 20 new electric vehicles by 2023, marking one of the largest EV commitments by a traditional automaker. It is becoming clear with every passing year that EVs are the future of the auto industry, and even traditional auto companies now appear to be getting on board.

The lithium battery packs used in EVs require a massive amount of lithium. As such, EVs will likely drive lithium demand over the long term. In fact, Bloomberg New Energy Finance expects the global EV fleet to consist of over 100 million vehicles by 2030. Given the recent momentum of companies like Tesla, this estimate may even be conservative.

Livent is one of the closest to being a lithium pure-play in the industry, making the company particularly well-positioned as a result of the EV boom. Given that most of Livent's $64.9 million in revenue comes from lithium, the company has far more to gain from growing lithium demand compared to competitors like Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

Lithium demand is expected to grow dramatically in the coming years as EVs growing popularity. Livent has positioned itself to become a major lithium supplier for years to come.

Source: National Geographic

Major Near-Term Challenges Remain

Lithium prices continue to present problems for Livent. A growing number of capacity expansion plans have been postponed or canceled as a result of low lithium prices. The lithium market in Q2 was also negatively impacted by disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Unfortunately for Livent, COVID-19 will likely continue to exacerbate the issues facing the lithium industry. COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global supply chain and is contributing to an impending structural supply deficit. Moreover, the pandemic is contributing to lower near-term demand in EVs to the detriment of Livent.

The constraints on Livent's lithium operations as a result of COVID-19 and the general pricing situation will likely remain in the near term. Moreover, Livent's customers are being far more conservative in their lithium volume commitments as a result of their own demand issues. Given that the coronavirus continues to persist with no clear end in sight, Livent will likely face large headwinds for the foreseeable future.

The coronavirus is taking a large toll on the lithium industry and continues to contribute to depressed lithium prices.

Source: engineering.com

Conclusion

While Livent is facing many near-term challenges, the company has a great deal of long-term upside at its current market capitalization of $1.3 billion. As one of the most dedicated lithium companies in the industry, Livent has arguably the most to gain from secular lithium trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.