Pain for E&Ps is not new in this market, but Ovintiv (OVV) (Encana for those that have followed it for some time) has struggled mightily in recent quarters, largely because of the aftershocks from the 2019 acquisition of Newfield Exploration. The Canadian firm clearly saw the value in United States shale when it made that deal and has done a decent job on integration, but unfortunately just ended up making a bad call based on how oil and natural gas have traded since. Te resulting levering up of the balance sheet has been a heavy burden. While investors can hope for a return to mid-cycle levels of $55.00 per barrel, Ovintiv appears to be setting the stage for pruning its assets in order to create value. If true, it appears to be going even more "all in" outside of its home country.

Growing Pains, Valuations

Reading the tea leaves for E&P valuation often leads to some mixed messages. Ovintiv screens pretty cheaply against peers based on debt adjusted cash flow ("DACF") and net asset value ("NAV"), both of which I hold in high regard. However, it has been consistently faded by the market for a variety of reasons: lack of focus in the asset base, sky high financial leverage, and poor growth outlook. If that seems like a sickly combination of ills to have, it is. Such a situation is a recipe for inflexibility, most investors have decided to stick to the sidelines until there are signs that conditions are improving. My view has always been that the market is likely to sit on the sidelines for a while, given the company is barely free cash flow positive at current strip, and certainly not so inclusive of the dividend - a great argument can be made for a cut.

Management has been hard at work getting the ship righted. Rabid drilling of acreage has stopped and now the firm is dealing with the bleed off of high decline rates from a very young in-place production portfolio. Company-wide volumes are expected to decline nearly 20% sequentially into Q3 - and that is ignoring the impact of shut-ins. While investors can (and should) look towards a likely 2021 maintenance budget that will keep production at 505 mboe/d (565 mboe/d in 2019 was the baseline for reference), there is going to be some loss of scale versus what many are used to. Coming back to flexibility, even if oil prices stage a rally, it is likely that management simply elects to keep the maintenance budget in place to address the debt load. Leverage is expected to continue to creep towards a peak of 3.5x next year, well below the prototypical (and current company) target of 1.0x. With EBITDAX of $2,300mm likely this year, that means that Ovintiv has a journey of many years ahead of it to shed billions of dollars in debt the old-fashioned way: debt paydown.

Costs remain a focus to help get to the finish line. And yes, there have been some marginal improvements made lately. Like many, Ovintiv has cut its capital spending budget multiple times, although not as much as others: down only 35% from the initial 2020 target and 30% from 2019 levels. While many larger firms have gone to a zero / next to no rig program, Ovinvtiv is still operating a third of the rigs it was just a few quarters ago - another impact of having so many new wells in its inventory. Instead, it has aimed to cut well completion costs. Efficiencies have improved, but thus far it has only achieved around 20% of its targeted well cost improvement. High costs in the Anadarko remain a headache, while well completion costs in the Montney have almost reached half that of what is seen in North American shale.

Setting The Framework

Beyond the balance sheet, a seeming lack of focus remains an issue. This used to be a Canadian only company and it held a wide variety of assets there. Newfield Exploration, its recent takeout target, also had its hands in many pots in the United States. It has not sold or shuttered any operations, causing many to lament the lack of focus. Today, Ovintiv owns "core" operations in place in the Montney shale (Canada), the Permian, and the Anadarko. Outside of those three, Ovintiv also owns assets in Duvernay (adjacent to the Montney), the Bakken, Uinta, and Eagle Ford. With an enterprise valuation of $10,000mm, it makes little sense to have all these discrete assets. Some of these should have been cut to allow for focus, but unfortunately management did not feel that the timing last year was right leading up to and after the acquisition. That might be true, but it has caused issues.

Perhaps there is a light at the end of the tunnel. In "Natural Gas M&A: Animal Spirits Heat Up" I highlighted some recent transactions from ConocoPhillips (COP) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), both of which have decided to be buyers in the Montney. Outright acreage purchases have not been common lately, but those two purchases are signs that purse strings are loosening. Ovintiv looks to be potentially setting itself up for a similar transaction. Management has been pretty tight lipped on asset sales in the past (see Q2 quote below) so the market has to judge the outlook solely based on company actions.

We really don't talk about that. I mean today that market is largely closed, but I think as commodity stabilize, you may see that start to come back a bit. That's the first step. And obviously potential buyers have to have access to capital as well. But anything we might do on the divestment side would clearly be additive to our debt reduction. So that's all I'd say at this point.

For a little bit of history, Ovintiv (then Encana) entered into a joint venture ("JV") with Phoenix Duvernay Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina (PTR), back in 2012. Under the terms of the agreement, PetroChina got a 49.9% interest in 445,000 acres in Duvernay for $1,650mm. Under the terms of that agreement, Ovintiv remained the operator and held a slim controlling stake. However, announced just a few days ago, the two have gone their separate ways - now intending to develop each asset independent of one another. Acreage was broken up down the middle, with Ovintiv reporting that there would be no change to production, proved reserves, or their future cash forecasts. There were no penalties or fees either. This is a clean break.

Why? Separating the two primes the way for a potential sale - or at least that is the speculation. It appears that either Ovintiv or PetroChina is looking to move into other assets, and PetroChina has historically enjoyed having a diverse global footprint. It also is not in a position where it needs to be a forced seller. Meanwhile, Ovintiv has clear leverage issues. The sale of what is deemed to be non-core acreage in the Duvernay looks to be a no brainer, especially with Canadian transactions seemingly ramping quicker than in American shale. While a transaction is likely not around the corner, investors should pay attention here to see if maybe the Ovintiv team can pull a rabbit out of its hat.

Takeaways

Is it time to buy Ovintiv? Not yet. While is is trading at less than 5.0x EV/DACF and a discount to peer averages on NA, there are firms with better financial flexibility that trade at similar discounts.

Is there a lot of potential though, particularly if a deal is signed at a solid price and oil and gas prices rebound? There certainly is. Remember that Newfield was bought for $7,700mm and traded above a $7,000mm enterprise value before the transaction was announced; Ovintiv traded at more than $12,000mm pre deal. Any bullish outlook on oil and natural gas would send names like this one higher. An asset sale in Duvernay would really open up some opportunity for management to be more flexible and respond correctly to higher prices rather than being forced to maintain a maintenance plan. Pending news, my opinion here could change.

