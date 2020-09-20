EUR/JPY Finds Support With Positive Risk Sentiment, But Yen Remains Attractive

As head into the U.S. elections and the Brexit deadline at year-end, not to mention the new year in which fiscal interventions begin to unwind (and reveal which economies have been "swimming naked", to reference Buffett), the Japanese yen seems like a safe place to park capital.

Furthermore, while EUR/JPY might be trading at a discount to fair value (using a long-term PPP model), I believe the current uncertainties that lie before us (including Brexit, which remains a risk to the euro area, not to mention COVID-19) could help to support an even stronger JPY premium.

The EUR/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Japanese yen, continues to trade above its 2020 opening price. In mid-January, EUR/JPY set a local high at 122.875, prior to the full emergence of COVID-19 pandemic which sent markets tumbling (including the euro against the Japanese yen). EUR/JPY is characteristically considered a risk-on currency pair, correlating with global risk sentiment, mainly owing to the traditional safe-haven characteristics of JPY.

(Source: TradingView)

A low was set in May 2020, just above the 114 handle, as shown in the daily candlestick chart above. This low is far removed from current prices, which are averaging around 125 at present. The question is whether the current position is sustainable; whether EUR/JPY will attempt another surge to the upside, or return to find lower lows.

EUR/JPY is not a positive-carry pair. We can look at this from several perspectives. The European Central Bank's deposit facility rate is negative -0.50%, while the Bank of Japan's comparable short-term rate is set at negative -0.10%. This technically favors JPY, but the implied spread is so tight as to eliminate any carry-trade potential. Also, as shown below, the one-year government bond yields of Germany and Japan appear to roughly match these short-term central bank rates.

(Source: TradingView)

The distance appears significant on the chart above, but in reality it is uneconomical to exploit the gap considering the risks and other costs associated with managing carry-trade positions. The Japanese one-year currently yields negative -15 basis points; the German one-year yields negative -62 basis points. (German bonds are Europe's equivalent of U.S. Treasuries; as a safe haven asset, shorter-term German bunds have been known to yield less than the ECB rate.) Funding markets also provide impressions, with three-month EUR LIBOR at negative -52 basis points (as at September 18) and three-month JPY LIBOR at negative -10 basis points.

Recently, EUR/USD has repriced higher, and since USD/JPY is characteristically pro-risk (which JPY considered a greater safe haven than USD, at least in response to risk sentiment), the currently constructive risk outlook would appear to make EUR/JPY an obvious choice for further upside. However, currency pairs do not travel unidirectionally over time (U.S. stocks for example have risen substantially from their 2009 lows after the Great Recession, but USD/JPY has not). We necessarily count on a continuation of present risk sentiment, nor can we necessarily rely on the sustainability of the recent pro-EUR adjustment.

Focusing on EUR/JPY then, specifically, we can first look to terms of trade indexes. These measure export prices relative to import prices. Stronger differentials support stronger currencies, since when a country's exports increase in value relative to its imports, the country's currency can find upside pressure. While neither EUR nor JPY are considered commodity currencies, they are both net consumers of oil prices, and hence they are net beneficiaries of cheaper crude products.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The chart above uses Germany, the largest nation in the European Union, as a proxy for EUR terms of trade. Based on the past five years of data, it would seem that both Germany and France are remarkably aligned. While Japan's terms of trade index value is technically lower than the high of 2016 (the opposite for Germany), this is also the same for countries like Spain (another important European nation); ultimately, the differences here are minimal.

Therefore, there is little interest rate bias, and little terms of trade bias. Another factor is Purchasing Power Parity, a type of model we can use to assess the relative purchasing power of different currencies. Using the OECD's PPP model data, I construct the chart below which includes bands that stretch 30% away (above and below) from the rolling annual PPP-implied fair value estimate (the red line). The black line represents EUR/JPY price action through to 2020, although the most recent PPP estimate is for 2019 at

(Sources: OECD and Investing.com)

It would appear that the fair value as implied by this PPP model does pull EUR/JPY in its direction, but this would appear to happen cyclically. EUR drove higher from its lows in the year 2000 all the way into 2007 and 2008. Yet the Great Recession sent the euro tumbling against the yen. Another drive higher occurred from 2012 into 2013/14.

However, if we home in on these cyclical highs and lows, it is clear that these "cycles" are becoming shorter and shorter in duration. Whereas before it took around eight years for the late-2000 to mid-2008 cycle to complete, the mid-2012 to 2014/15 cycle took less than three years. The drop between mid-2008 into mid-2012 took four years, but the drop from around 2015 into mid-2016 took less than two years. EUR/JPY has clearly become choppier in recent times. The next cyclical high was registered in 2018 (less than two years after the mid-2016 cyclical low), and this recent low in 2020 would take us just over two years, but this point is not necessarily the end of the recent downswing.

With EUR seeming to find demand as an alternative to USD in this new world of low rates, I expect EUR and USD correlations to probably strengthen over the medium- to long-term. Meanwhile, USD/JPY would appear to be bearish based on my recently articulated view (also backed up by our OECD PPP model). More global diversification and some moderate rebalancing away from U.S. markets could help to support EUR, and therefore USD/JPY may stand to weaken more than EUR/JPY. Yet Japan continues to enjoy positive current account surpluses, with an unchanged short-term interest rate this year (in spite of U.S. rates being slashed aggressively) and relative political stability (something neither the United States nor Europe can claim).

In a more volatile and uncertain world, the Japanese yen looks like a safe place to be, especially considering it remains technically undervalued relative to the U.S. dollar (based not only on improving terms of trade relative to the United States, but also based on our long-term PPP model). Since the lows of EUR and JPY (relative to USD) earlier this year, EUR has rallied by almost 13%, while JPY has strengthened by almost 8% (if we exclude the yen's reactive March spike to almost 11% above its February low). In the long term, any further USD weakness may well benefit both EUR and JPY equally.

Japan's economy has also, so far at least, weathered the COVID-19 storm more effectively than the euro area. Japan's GDP declined 7.9% in Q2 2020 (year-over-year), whereas the euro area declined by 11.8% in Q2 2020. The annual inflation rates are roughly equal in both Japan and the euro area. The euro area did recently dip into year-over-year deflation (i.e., negative inflation), which can result in a stronger currency as this technically improves real (inflation-adjusted) yields. However, weaker inflation relative to Japan is also suggestive of the need for further interventions, and therefore lower rates for longer. Japan is presently showing more promise, and hence the inflation picture is balanced for EUR/JPY, but the growth outlook appears pro-JPY.

Risk sentiment has certainly helped to push EUR/JPY higher, but I believe JPY currently looks more attractive holistically than EUR. It is a safe, independent currency that may well offer protection against the many uncertainties that lie before us (including COVID-19 and Brexit). I think that JPY has the potential to strengthen as a general, 'multi-event' hedge moving forward (protecting against a range of outcomes) and independent of prevailing risk sentiment. Further, even on a fundamental basis the technically negative-carry EUR/JPY could fall further on a continued macroeconomic out-performance from Japan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.