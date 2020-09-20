U.S. Equity Underperformance Is Just Beginning

There is little use in waiting for a turnaround in fundamental performance before positioning for relative U.S. weakness as the fundamentals tend to lag price action by several months.

In early August, we noted how the depreciation in the U.S. dollar was a precursor to long-overdue U.S. equity underperformance. In the weeks following, we saw U.S. stocks rise to new record highs both in absolute terms and relative to the rest of the world, hitting a staggering 67.2% of the MSCI World - a full 8 percentage points above the prior peak seen in 2001. Since peaking on September 2, however, we have seen a dramatic reversal. The technical picture, prevailing market sentiment, and valuations all now align for further U.S. underperformance. The fundamentals are likely to follow closely behind.

U.S. Market Cap, % of MSCI World

Source: Bloomberg

Trend Reversal

From a technical perspective, the uptrend in the U.S.'s share of the MSCI World looks to have posted a blow-off top culminating in the September 2 peak, and subsequent weakness has seen the uptrend give way.

U.S. Market Cap, % of MSCI World

Source: Bloomberg

The outperformance of U.S. stocks relative to the rest of the developed world over the past 12 months has been entirely down to the strength of mega-cap tech stocks. The chart below shows the ratio of the SPX over the MSCI World Ex-U.S. as well as the ratio of the equally-weighted U.S. index over the equally-weighted MSCI World Ex-U.S. The recent tech sector weakness suggests the capitalization-weighted ratio may be about to catch down to the equally-weighted index.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Sentiment Warns Of A Reversal

Regarding market sentiment our sense is that the prevailing wisdom is overwhelmingly in favour of continued U.S. outperformance. Option positioning and retail sentiment continue to show high levels of bullishness towards tech stocks, and while bullish sentiment has not been an impediment in the recent rally, it is nonetheless a net negative for future returns.

According to the BofA Fund Manager Survey, fund managers remain heavily overweight the U.S. both in absolute terms and relative to history. Meanwhile, they are highly bearish on energy and banks, which hold much higher weightings in international bourses. Furthermore, even after recent declines, the investor intelligence bull-bear ratio remains at an elevated 2.99x.

Source: Investor Intelligence, Yardini.com

Valuations Continue To Favour International Stocks

The relatively mild drop in U.S. fundamentals relative to the rest of the developed world since the start of the year has meant that the U.S.'s valuation premium has fallen back to levels where it started the year despite considerable equity market outperformance. Nonetheless, the premium remains extremely high. The forward P/E ratio for the U.S., at 25.6x, remains elevated relative to the MSCI World Ex-U.S.'s 21.5x and this likely underrepresents the extent of U.S. overvaluations. When looking at valuations metrics that more closely correlate with subsequent long-term returns such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and dividend yield, the U.S. ranges from 50% to 130% more expensive.

Source: Bloomberg

Interestingly, as the chart below shows, the rise in U.S. valuations relative to the rest of the developed world has gone hand in hand with the outperformance of U.S. fundamentals. So, as U.S. sales, book values, and dividends have risen relative to the rest of the world, investors have been willing to pay even more for them as they extrapolate continued corporate outperformance.

Source: Bloomberg

Fundamentals Are Likely To Follow

Our sense is that this mean reversion rather than extrapolation will be a more profitable strategy over the coming years. The average of U.S. sales, book values, and dividend payments has doubled relative to the MSCI World Ex-U.S. since the 2007 trough when energy and financials were in favour. Investors are betting on considerable further outperformance from already extreme levels. Much more likely, in our view, is a recovery in commodity prices and a slowdown in U.S. tech sector revenues allowing international stocks to outperform.

There is little use in waiting for such a turnaround in fundamental performance before positioning for relative U.S. weakness as the fundamentals lag price action. The chart below shows the close link between the performance of the SPX versus the MSCI World Ex-U.S. and the performance of sales per share lagged by four months. As U.S. stocks continue to underperform, fundamental underperformance is likely to follow.

Source: Bloomberg

