Stock Breakdown: It's All Right

The correction so far has been orderly, and investors are well served to watch for attractive entry points for stocks in the near term.

While tech performance remains challenged as of late, most other segments of the market are holding up relatively well.

"It's alright if you love me It's alright if you don't I'm not afraid of you runnin' away, honey I get the feeling you won't" - Breakdown, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 1976

Stock breakdown. Although the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 ended the week only marginally lower, both indices sustained notable technical damage in the process. What should investors take away for the outlook from this latest shift by stocks to the downside?

Go ahead and give it to me. For the first time since April 23, the S&P 500 closed below its 50-day moving average. As for the NASDAQ 100, it dropped by another -1.30% on Friday to close for the second day in a row below its 50-day moving average. It is also notable that since September 5, both benchmarks have traded with their respective Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) in bearish territory with a reading stuck below 50. As a result, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 are now lower by -7% and -12%, respectively, from their recent all-time highs on September 3.

While it remains too soon to say whether an official technical breach has taken place - stocks need to spend more than a couple of trading days below a key technical level before an official break can be declared - this latest shift to the downside suggests that more downside may lie ahead for these key benchmark indices. Fundamentally, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 are trading with premium valuations that remain at historically extremes. And from a technical perspective, the next logical stop to the downside for both indices is the 200-day moving average, which would effectively double the recent decline with another -7% coming off of the S&P 500 and -13% being shed from the NASDAQ 100.

A negative development suggesting the likelihood of such a downside move in the trading days ahead (not necessarily on Monday, however, as stocks are almost always up on Monday in this post COVID-19 Fed liquidity fueled market) is the following. Consider the chart of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) below. While the NASDAQ 100 fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time on Thursday, Microsoft broke down below its 50-day back on the Tuesday after Labor Day. And the move to the downside in Microsoft appears to be accelerating.

Unfortunately, the same appears to be true for each of the stock market big five including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) more recently, and now Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as of Friday.

This is trouble with the broader market relying on a select few mega-cap names to drive it to the upside. For once they run out of oxygen and start to mean revert, the broader market indices suffer right along with it. Throw in to the downside other recent tech highfliers like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and it only compounds the problem.

It's all right. The notion of sustained broader stock market declines is disconcerting for many investors that have grown accustomed to steady gains since the March 23 lows. But because the previous gains and current declines are highly concentrated, it suggests that pockets of stability and upside opportunity continue to exist underneath the market surface.

Consider the following cumulative return chart since the September 3 peak. To set the table, our first chart shows the S&P 500 in black and the NASDAQ 100 in blue. Also shown on the chart is the information technology sector in red. In short, they don't call it the "tech heavy NASDAQ" without good reason.

But now consider the following. While the technology sector is decidedly lower, all but one of the other eleven GICS sectors are not only outperforming the NASDAQ 100, but they are also outperforming the S&P 500, some by a considerable margin. The only exception is the Communications sector, which is tech adjacent with top heavy names like Google and Facebook driving this relatively newly composed sector. Moreover, four sectors in particular - utilities as might be expected but also real estate, materials, and most notably industrials that are historically the most correlated sector with the broader S&P 500 - were trading in positive territory since the correction began on September 3, with industrials and materials trading higher as recently as earlier in the trading day on Friday.

This highlights an important point. While the technology sector may be correcting sharply right now with the communications sector trailing not far behind, the rest of the stock market is holding up rather well. This suggests that a healthy sector rotation is taking place among institutional equity investors and that the market functioning during this pullback remains rational and orderly thus far.

Let's extend a step further. It should be noted that value stocks as well as U.S. mid-caps and U.S. small-caps are also all measurably outperforming the headline benchmark S&P 500 U.S. large cap index since the September 3 peak. And just like the sectors in the U.S. mentioned above, both developed international and emerging market stocks were trading in positive territory on a cumulative returns basis as recently as a couple of days ago.

The uptrend remains intact even for some of the recent big tech highfliers themselves such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and new DJIA component Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) despite recent sharp declines. If anything, this highlights how far ahead of themselves some of these stocks had gotten, and the recent pullback is providing a healthy dose of mean reversion in bringing these stocks back to more stable (albeit still expensive) price levels.

We said all there is to say (at least for now). Yes, the U.S. stock market has been performing poorly so far in September. But it is also important to note that the drop in the overall market still remains orderly and well behaved from a technical perspective. This bodes well for the market to eventually find a bottom and to resume its move to the upside at least in the near term. Moreover, while the tech sector is taking the losses squarely on the chin since September 3, many other equity market segments are holding up very well and are effectively flat despite the measurable declines in the headline indices. This bodes well for investors being able to continue to capitalize on attractive equity market return opportunities despite the declines in the broader market.

With all of this in mind, I remain overweight defensive health care and utilities within the stock segment of my broad asset allocation strategy. I am also looking to add to an already meaningful weight to developed international markets in my stock allocation, as I continue to increasingly favor total return opportunities overseas from an expected growth and valuation perspective.

So while any further breakdown in stocks may feel jarring, particularly if the pace of the downside accelerates, try to keep in mind that it's all right in many stock segments underneath the broader market surface.

