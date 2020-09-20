This poor performance has left the valuations of the underlying to become that much more attractive - especially in the next downturn.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) holds a hybrid blend of utility positions and financials. The financial exposure is primarily through preferred offerings. This makes HTD a rather income-focused play. Though, this year they have struggled along with the utility and financial sectors. Adding in the leverage and we see that HTD has experienced much greater downside.

One thing that caught my attention is when we last covered Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) recently, that their preferred positions are doing rather well. At the same time, HTD is still struggling in that sleeve of their portfolio. They aren't alone either as John Hancock's other preferred funds and several of Nuveen's preferred funds are also showing pretty significant losses relative to the Flaherty & Crumrine offerings. While they had selected the better performing preferred portfolio - that does leave HTD with the lower valued positions. They do have overlapping positions too, as financials make up a large portion of the preferred offering on the market.

HTD is also more than just their preferred positions, and the utility side of their portfolio has been a struggle as well. Along with the fund's discount, I believe that HTD is in a great position to appreciate from here. I also believe that if the next downturn is sooner rather than later, that HTD is already quite lowly valued and might not take as steep of a drawdown, relatively speaking.

HTD has an investment objective of "a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation." That means they are targeting positions that pay qualified dividends. It also means they are targeting capital gains as a form of distribution to help mitigate tax liabilities.

They have an "income emphasis." That has them "typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities." Generally, these are larger companies that can withstand downturns and add more stability. Again, that isn't what we saw with HTD earlier this year in March's sell-off. Adding to the drawdown was the fund's use of leverage. It is quite steep for the fund; of the $1.187 billion in total managed assets the fund has around 35.3% leverage. They didn't have to delever through the crash. However, they did reduce leverage by some from roughly $439 million to $422 million. That was from their last Annual Report to their latest Semi-Annual Report.

Total expenses come to 2.20%, excluding leverage interest charges this drops to a reasonable 1.19%. At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory we hold HTD in our Taxable Income Portfolio due partly to their "tax-advantaged" target for distributions.

Performance

Looking at the YTD basis, and the last time we covered the fund, it has made only some progress in regaining lost ground for the year. To be fair, the utility sector hasn't done all that well since then either.

In fact, for the month of August, utilities were the worst-performing sector. Which was highlighted in a previous article. On a YTD basis, they are still negative too - as reflected by the SPDR Sector Select Utility ETF (XLU).

Over the longer-term, HTD is still looking pretty fantastic even after such a sharp drawdown this year. They also track a blended benchmark that comprises "55% ICE Bank of America DRD Eligible Preferred Stock Index and 45% S&P 500 Utilities Sector Index." That is because their portfolio is rather unique, there isn't an easy one index metric to compare it to.

Even in that case, HTD is massively underperforming on a YTD basis. On the longer-term though, they are trouncing this blended benchmark. The data is from their June 30th, 2020 Fact Sheet.

Besides just performing remarkably well over the long-term, the fund is also showing enticing valuation at this time. The fund has a discount of 9.6%. The 1-year average is 4.05%, leading to an attractive z-score of -1.06. Over the last 5-year period they have averaged a discount of 5.71%, too. This is a far cry from the premium levels that we were seeing in 2019 when everything was becoming heated a stretched in valuations.

Distribution

Throughout the whole volatility, HTD has been able to maintain its same distribution. They pay a monthly rate of $0.138. Currently, this works out to a quite attractive 8.62% for shareholders. On a NAV basis, the fund is at 7.79%. The last, and only time, they cut their distribution was after 2008.

Since their latest report is ended April 30th, 2020, it is hard to say where their distribution coverage sits as the larger portion of the reporting period was before March.

With that in mind, coverage looked quite excellent. NII coverage actually climbed slightly to around 81%. At first glance, that might not appear to be the case. However, at the end of 2018 HTD paid out a large year-end special in the amount of $0.5431. Then times that by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period and we arrive at around $19.2 million paid. Subtract that from the total distributions, and finally, we arrive at coverage last year of approximately 77.5% NII coverage for the preceding period reported.

Additionally, they are one of the few sponsors that report quarterly "earnings." They present a list of their funds and what the funds NII was for the three month period. For the period ending July 31st, 2020, their NII coverage for the period was almost 92%. That is encouraging, but a three month period can vary to some degree through variances of when dividends are paid.

The fund is reporting some ROC in its distribution through section 19a filings. However, they were reporting the same last year and it never made it to their official tax classifications by year-end. As section 19a filings are just estimates, they can differ wildly by year-end.

Holdings

HTD has very little turnover in its portfolio. For the latest 6-month period, turnover was at 7%. Turnover has ranged from as low as 11% in 2017 and 2015 to as high as 24% in 2018. That leads to quite a static portfolio. That being the case, the top ten has not budged aside from percentage allocations due to underlying price changes.

As such, their sector exposure hasn't changed hardly at all either since the end of May.

The three top positions are common stocks, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP) is a preferred holding - along with the Dominion Energy (D) position and SCE Trust II (SCE.PG), along with PPL Capital Funding (PPX). In fact, most of HTD's preferred positions are trading above par when they last reported those figures. That leaves energy as the primary laggard.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), Ameren Corp (AEE) and Entergy Corp (ETR) are all utility companies. AEP and ETR being electric utility companies and ETR being a multiutility company.

On a YTD basis, AEE is the only one of the three that is outperforming the broader index represented by XLU. AEP and ETR are underperforming quite overwhelmingly. As previously mentioned, then mix in HTD's leverage and we can start to see why HTD is performing subpar relative to their own benchmark.

Additionally, none of the energy names make it to the top ten for HTD, but they do represent a leverage adjusted allocation of 8.58%. That isn't a very large allocation, but just enough to be material to the outcome of the fund. The last reported full holdings for the end of July, in there we can see what energy names were included in the fund.

Conclusion

During the sell-off, HTD had a particularly maximum drawdown, especially relative to its blended benchmark. This was because of both leverage and preferred shares dropping off of a cliff. Preferred shares can get sold off quite aggressively as they have some low volumes. Not enough buyers and too many sellers (at whatever price possible) can make these dramatically volatile during panics. However, since then the preferred sleeve of their portfolio has come back quite significantly. Still not as impressive as the lineup at Flaherty & Crumrine. Regardless, HTD is also now being held back from a strong recovery due to lagging utilities. More specifically, two of the top utilities in its portfolio are performing subpar.





That being said, they are now trading at a much more reasonable forward P/E ratio than they were heading into this year. Except for AEE, which is also the one that is outperforming the broader XLU.

Overall, I believe this makes HTD a viable option going forward. For example, as the markets have been rather volatile, HTD has held up rather well. The volatility primarily coming from the tech space. This is reflected in the performance below, since the beginning of September.





I think this is reflective in that the fund is already at a deep discount and utilities are at better valuations than previous to March's crash. Of course, a CEF price and NAV can diverge significantly. We can see HTD's discount widen even more. While buying some now is a good idea, lower than this in the next correction could make this a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTD, FLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

