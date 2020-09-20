In this, the efforts being made at General Motors can be compared to those going on at AT&T and GE, to show what is achieving more in this painful period.

GM's CEO Mary Barra seems to have a simple, straightforward vision for the future, one that focuses less on being the largest producer of cars, to one based on technology.

The world is going through quite a transition and "legacy" companies are struggling to find their new business model to transition into the age of the "new" Modern Corporation.

The world is changing. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recessions that have followed have, in many ways, accelerated the move into the future.

This certainly seems to be the case for General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM).

Mary Barra, GM CEO, was already moving strongly into the future, before the pandemic hit, but now she seems even more intent to follow the path that she had started down earlier.

There was a time when GM was the largest manufacturer of cars in the world.

Now, under Ms. Barra’s guidance, GM is now number three.

But, being number one doesn’t seem to be high on her list of goals.

And, I think that this has a lesson for us in this modern age.

What Is The Game?

The fact is that the world is changing. The pandemic is driving this point home to more and more business leaders.

But, how are these business leaders adapting? And, particularly, how are they adapting to the new changes in technology?

I talk often about the “new” Modern Corporation. The “new” Modern Corporation is built upon the foundation of intellectual capital and is integrated through platforms and networks. Scale is achieved at zero- or near-zero marginal cost. The key fact is that the “new” Modern Corporation deals in “information,” that is it deals primarily in zeros and ones.

This is all fine and good for the Microsofts of the world, but General Motors produces a physical product, something that is not easily translated information, at least not in the common way of thinking about “information.”

I have dealt with this fact in other cases, like for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and General Electric Co.(NYSE:GE). But, I will get back to these later.

First, let’s look at the direction Ms. Barra is taking GM.

The New General Motors

As mentioned above, General Motors is now the third-largest producer of cars in the world.

On the surface, this translates into twenty-five percent fewer works today than when Ms. Barra took over, and production of cars and parts only takes place in nine countries, down from twenty-five before.

Since Ms. Barra became CEO, the sales of the company have fallen by twenty-five percent, whereas the industry has seen car sales rise by nine percent.

Talking about production, the manufacturing of physical products is different from the “output” characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation. Output at a manufacturing firm sees the marginal cost of production dropping at first and then at some larger scale the marginal cost begins to rise, and often it rises relatively rapidly.

This factor puts constraints on the manufacturing firm that doesn’t exist for the “new” Modern Corporation. And, this, therefore, can lead to different industry structures.

For companies like GM, AT&T and GE that operated in a world of oligopolies, that put a lot of emphasis upon size and dominance of their markets, the economies of scale achieved by having many plants, in many locations. The skill set to run such an organization was of portfolio management, the putting together of many of these plants in many different locations.

Since the skill in managing portfolios of manufacturing plants became the crucial factor of success in these companies, some found that combining companies from different industries into one larger organization, building conglomerates, became the source of size, dominance, and performance. The prime example of this was Jack Welch, “Neutron Jack,” at General Electric.

And, this is what Ms. Barra is fighting against. Size, as achieved in the era of the conglomerates, is not the picture she has of the future. General Motors, she contends, must focus on other things… like technology.

What’s Going On?

Well, for one, General Motors has been able to achieve record operating income and profit margins. Overall, financial performance is up. Furthermore, the “tidier global footprint” has helped the company get through the problems of this year much better than its competitors.

But more importantly, changing the focus of the company from size dominance to technology is allowing the company to focus upon the accelerating forces now at play in the world. For example, GM is now focusing on electric cars and driverless technology.

Here, I think that GM has moved far ahead of its competitors and has moved in the right direction for the massive changes coming into the world in the next five years or so.

The vision of the future created by Ms. Barra is simple and executable. In this, I believe that Ms. Barra is far ahead of what AT&T is doing and what GE is doing. Both of these latter companies, in my view, have not yet developed a simple, coherent view of the modern corporation, let alone the “new” Modern Corporation.

Right now, AT&T management, as I have written, is acting with

little enthusiasm in terms of what the organization is doing. This is not to be unexpected from a management that has been around for a while, tried to make some relevant changes, but has seen its stock price just fester. “

At General Electric, CEO Larry Culp has focused a lot on selling off assets, but as I explain in my article, he still has not been able to produce a vision of the future GE that is simple, executable and believable.

Pay Attention To The General Motors Of The Future

These three companies, and their leaders, seem to me to capture how many of the “legacy” companies are acting in these changing times. And, to me, Mary Barra is moving into the future as well as any others. Although she has not attained the “final answer,” it seems as if she is moving to produce a “computer on wheels.” How this “product” will be combined in platforms and networks is still to be defined. But, Ms. Barra and GM seem to be focusing on the things that will get them there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.