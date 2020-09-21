It would not hurt to scoop shares on weakness, especially if Costco announces its special dividend in the foreseeable future.

I expect to see some of the same trends: strength in fresh produce and e-commerce, large ticket size and outperforming international markets.

Costco's fiscal 4Q financial results should be the best in a long time, but Wall Street analysts do not seem fully aware.

Costco (COST), one of the most successful retail stocks in 2020 and for a number of years now, will report the results of its 16 week-long fiscal fourth quarter on September 24. The headline numbers should be robust beyond anything seen for at least as long as I have been covering this stock.

It does not look like Wall Street is fully aware of the upcoming blowout earnings results. Consensus estimate is for revenue growth of 9.8%, which is conservative and not consistent with Costco's recent monthly sales reports. Meanwhile, analysts expect EPS of $2.86 to grow at an even slower YOY pace of about 6%.

No ebbs and flows this time

Last quarter, the intra-period sales dynamic reflected the week-by-week changes in consumer behavior driven by the COVID-19 crisis. February was strong, supported by the "stock the pantry" phenomenon. However, April saw a YOY revenue contraction, as sales momentum waned into early Spring.

Fiscal fourth quarter, on the hand, should have been much more robust across the board, with comps ex-FX for each of the four months hovering between an astonishing range of 10% and 15%. See graph below, and notice the huge spike in anticipated fiscal fourth quarter comps.

I expect to see some of the same sales trends play out this time:

strength in fresh produce, although this time aided by some recovery in the optical/hearing and food court businesses; very strong numbers in the (still small) e-commerce channel; outperformance from international markets (less than one-third of total store footprint) compared to the US; less traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels, more than offset by larger ticket size.

Some bearishness could form if the management team offers less optimistic remarks about the early days of September. First, signs begin to emerge that a second wave of the coronavirus in the northern hemisphere is imminent -- although the first wave did not hurt Costco's business meaningfully. Second, the impasse over further fiscal stimulus in the US remains, which could impact consumers' willingness to spend for now.

Lastly, it will be interesting to see how Costco's margins trend this quarter. In the third fiscal period, gross margin expanded strongly on the back of gas price deflation and efficiencies in fresh produce. The former should be less of a factor this time, if at all, while the latter will probably persist. COVID-related costs are likely to eat into op margins once again, but I trust that the management team will execute its trademark operational diligence to ensure that earnings stay afloat.

Rare share price weakness

Investors know it well: COST tends to trade at a large premium to most other companies within its peer group. The reasons could be qualitative, including strong management track record and high customer loyalty. I think that the business model has a lot to do with it. Since a large chunk of Costco's op profits come from membership fees, the company's financial performance and stock are perceived to be of relatively lower risk.

Interestingly, however, COST is undergoing a rare period of weakness: down more than 7% from the peak of only about two weeks ago. Forward P/E remains well above those of Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), but has pulled back from over 40x in late August to a 35x multiple that is consistent with March 2020 levels (see graph below).





To be clear, my bullishness towards COST remains grounded on fundamental factors: the steady membership-based business model and the company's ability to endure global economic softness better than others. Still, I don't think it would hurt to scoop shares on weakness at current levels, especially if Costco announces its special dividend in the foreseeable future (likely once the company has better visibility past the pandemic).

