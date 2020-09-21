BaaS is likely to boost sales to fleet operators and position Nio well for the robotaxi future.

Nio's BaaS offering is an exciting new addition to the company's revenue segments and is great news for long-term investors.

Introduction

Electric vehicles with swappable batteries are, in my opinion, a game changer in the EV industry. This aspect is what initially sparked my interest in NIO (Nio) (NIO). Although the advantages of electric vehicles such as lower maintenance requirements, cheaper to run, etc. were obvious, my concern was always around widespread adoption due to the amount of time it took to fully charge the battery (in comparison with filling a tank of gas). I believe Nio’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is a significant milestone for the company and is likely to boost sales going forward.

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Customers save RMB 70,000 ($10,000) - up to 20% of the vehicle price with the BaaS option. The BaaS option is subscription-based, costing RMB 980 ($145) per month. At these prices, the BaaS option is likely going to be the preferred choice, since customers can pay for almost 6 years of BaaS with the savings.

Source: Nio Website

Highest variant of the EC6 is RMB 526,000 (RMB 456,000 with BaaS) before subsidies. Nio EC6 begins deliveries next week and is expected to compete with Tesla (TSLA) Model Y. With Model Y variants priced at RMB 488,000 and RMB 535,000 (source: Tesla.cn), the EC6 is significantly cheaper.

Image Source: Nio Website

BaaS saves money for commuters

For an average annual commute of 18,900 km (in China), the amount a customer pays for BaaS equals the amount he/she would spend on gas (several assumptions listed in the table below).

Unit Quantity Notes mpg 23 (7 seater SUV Ford Explorer - average mpg) km/L 10 ~mpg to km/L conversion Price / L (RMB) 6.22 Gasoline prices in Shanghai, China - 14-Sep-2020 | GlobalPetrolPrices.com Distance (miles) 220 ES8 Range Fuel Required (L) 22 Cost of gas (RMB) 136.84 Average annual commute in China (km) 18900 Source: Liu et al research no. of battery swaps 90 Approximately 7-8 swaps per month. Assuming the customer swaps the battery after 200 miles. Annual BaaS cost (RMB) 11760 Cost of gas (RMB) 11755.8

Thus, for customers driving more than the average distance, BaaS becomes economical. For customers driving less than the average distance, BaaS subscription significantly reduces the overall cost of the vehicle. BaaS is a no-brainer for fleet vehicles.

Fleet Operators

Nio ES6 was recently selected as the ground support vehicle at the Beijing - DaXing International Airport. In my opinion, this is only the beginning of Nio EV adoption in fleet type vehicles. The BaaS model is likely to incentivize many more fleet operators to consider Nio.

Image Source: Yiche.com

Some images of the Nio ES8 turning into a police car surfaced on Chinese media and while it may be early to hit the roads, it demonstrates the potential ahead.

Image Source: qq.com

Being a domestic brand that has perfected the battery swap technology, I see tremendous potential for Nio EVs to be airport taxis and hotel taxis to start with, and eventually expand to police vehicles, taxi fleet, etc.

BaaS enables better resale value

The drivetrain in a typical internal combustion engine vehicle contains more than 2000 moving parts, whereas the drivetrain of an EV contains around 20. Lesser moving parts improve the reliability of the vehicle overall, since the top 10 car repairs of 2015 were the following:

Source: credit.com

The highlighted problem can happen to an EV, but it is by far the cheapest to fix. Aging parts of mechanical components affect the resale value of the car. The biggest concern for electric vehicles is the reliability of the battery after years of use and multiple charge cycles. With the BaaS model, that is no longer a concern, and the vehicle without its battery is likely to hold its value significantly better than traditional ICE vehicles.

Increasing Competitive Advantage

J.D. Power’s ranking of new car quality in the pure electric vehicle market positioned Nio (known as Weilai in China which means Blue Sky is Coming) ahead of Tesla.

Source: cnbeta.com

In my previous article about Nio, I outlined that the Chinese government is encouraging battery swap technology for EVs, clearly presenting its vision for public-service sector use of EVs.

The ministry will encourage battery-swap technologies to alleviate mileage anxieties and introduce more new energy vehicles into public-service sectors including buses, street sweepers and logistics vehicles - Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology

Nio currently has the first-mover advantage in setting up 143 battery swap stations in China and has already obtained more than 1,200 patents related to battery swapping and completed more than 800,000 swaps for users. I believe this is a valuable moat for the company and Nio is thus well-positioned to provide this as a service to other automobiles as well.

Investment Metrics

Nio and Tesla are both steeply valued when conventional valuation metrics are considered. Nio currently trades at 14.55x sales and Tesla at 15.61. I think Tesla will continue to trade at a higher multiple due to the fact that Nio currently only sells EVs in China.

Source: Seeking Alpha

After Apple (AAPL) launched the iPhone, its valuation was close to 7x sales. Despite calls for overvaluation, Apple continued to acquire market share and rewarded shareholders well through its growth cycle. In the past 12 years, Apple has seen the low end of its valuation multiple (2x sales) several times.

Apple does not have a leading market share in the smartphone market, but the company was able to build a series of offerings that complement each other to benefit customers and investors alike. Similarly, I believe the rise of several players in the EV space is not a threat to Nio or Tesla. Availability of several options within the EV space will boost the adoption of electric vehicles and bring out the best in each player.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While corrections are likely through the growth stage of Nio, the reason I believe its valuation will remain higher and not comparable to ICE vehicle manufacturers is because the majority of the ICE vehicle manufacturers meet the definition of slow growers. With EVs becoming more affordable and available, and with technology like BaaS to extend the driving range, every vehicle purchaser will consider EV during their purchase. Every EV sold is the punctured moat of an ICE vehicle manufacturer. Hence, if Nio sells 5000 vehicles, that is a bigger deal than if Ford (F) sells 50,000 vehicles. This is because Nio will project to double sales in the upcoming years while Ford may struggle to maintain a good portion of its sales. ICE manufacturers are pivoting to EV segments, but it will come at the expense of cannibalization of their ICE sales and several customers will be lost to other manufacturers in the process.

China’s car sales increased for a second straight month in August as the economy reopened with ease in the pandemic situation. In my opinion, the growth trajectory for Nio will be steep in the coming quarters, particularly with the beginning of deliveries of the company’s 3rd SUV - the EC6.

Source: InsideEVs

Institutional View on Nio

Nio recently received a bullish outlook from Deutsche Bank (DB), with a $24 price target, indicating ~24% upside from current levels.

Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund run by Ray Dalio, owns 856,026 Nio Shares worth about $16.6 million.

Baillie Gifford acquired an 11.4 percent stake in NIO in 2018 and increased its stake in January 2020 to 13.1 percent.

Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), also one of the biggest investors in Nio, raised its stake in the company to 16.3 percent.

These additions add to the confidence of long-term investors.

Risks

Dilution - A disappointing factor for a value investor, but an inevitable part of a growing company at its initial stages is share dilution. Nio recently announced the completion of the offering of 101,775,000 American depository shares (the “ADSs”) at $17 per ADS. As Nio grows, investors can expect to see further dilution in order to raise funds.

US Trade tensions with China: Due to rising trade tensions, high volatility is likely for Chinese stocks. Due to the fact that Nio does not sell EVs outside China at the present time, the volatility in its stock price due to the trade tensions will mostly be disconnected from the company’s performance or fundamentals. Yet, it is important to keep this factor in mind due to the steep valuation of the company’s stock.

Gross Margins: During the second quarter, Nio’s gross margin and vehicle margin came in at 8.4% and 9.7%, respectively. That was far better than last year’s Q2 result of -33.4% and -24.1%, respectively. Yet, Nio is still significantly behind Tesla in gross margins. While Tesla controls its own manufacturing through the development of gigafactories, Nio outsources its manufacturing to state-owned JAC automotive. Due to this, it is unlikely for Nio to match or beat Tesla’s gross margins. However, with BaaS, that can change. Yet, I have some concerns that could hurt margins - such as damage of leased batteries, maintenance of the swap station equipment, etc. It is still early to estimate the margin Nio can achieve with its BaaS offering.

Conclusion

I am excited to see the launch of the BaaS offering and look forward to seeing the performance and the demand of the upcoming EC6. After mastering the swap technology, Nio has great potential to expand and establish in the Chinese market. It would be great to see if Nio can provide its swap station infrastructure to other EVs. Despite its steep valuation, Nio is a great buy for long-term investors with some risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.