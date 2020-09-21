Sales multiples come in at 37 times after strong pricing action, a bit too rich as growth slowed down below 50%, although I do like profitability being achieved already.

This is very important with organizations no longer operating solely on-premise and it being important these days to run software on the same versions.

JFrog (FROG) is the latest technology company that has seen impressive momentum surrounding the public offering. Shares are up around 50% on their opening day even after strong pricing action in recent weeks. From the preliminary pricing range shares have essentially doubled, as have expectations along the way.

Shares trade at lofty annualised sales multiples around 37 times, yet with revenue growth having fallen below the 50% mark I find this valuation a bit too steep, even as there is the offsetting factor of the company being profitable, quite an incidence these days.

Liquid Software

JFrog has a vision of continued updates, version-less software as the company calls this vision "Liquid Software." The company provides an end-to-end, hybrid DevOps Platform allowing for continued software release management (CSRM). The platform plays a critical role between software development and deployment of the software, as companies can both build and release software faster and in a more secure manner.

This is compelling with many companies using this solution, in fact nearly 6,000 customers using the software. While many software programs were originally run on-premise, keeping an eye on having simultaneous update of all versions across the organizations is more challenging. Not only have many software programs moved to the cloud, employees typically access these programs from multiple devices as well, as different versions might not communicate well with each other.

Needless to say, the company has seen solid run since it was founded back in 2008 in Israel, now still having a presence in the country and the United States of course.

IPO Process and Valuation Thoughts

JFrog and underwriters initially aimed to sell 11.7 million shares in a range between $33 and $37 per share. Strong demand in part induced by the strong debut of Snowflake (SNOW) provided a tailwind for the offering as well, despite a sell-off in the wider technology market.

Strong demand resulted in the 11.6 million shares being priced at $44 per share. 8 million shares were offered by the company with the remainder of the shares offered by selling shareholders, as the company generated gross proceeds $352 million with the public offering.

With 88.7 million shares valued at $44, equity of the company is valued at $3.9 billion. Including a very modest net cash position, the actual enterprise or operating asset valuation comes in close to $3.5 billion. Shares have jumped quite a bit in the first days of trading, currently trading at $65 which pushes up the operating asset valuation to about $5.4 billion.

So how does this valuation relate to the actual performance? For the year 2018, the company generated nearly $64 million in revenues on which it reported a near $27 million operating loss. Revenues rose 65% in 2019 to nearly $105 million as it was impressive to see operating losses narrow to just $7 million. Based on the revenue number, expectations are very high at 51 times reported revenues last year.

Revenue growth slowed down to 50% in the first half of the year, with revenues amounting at $69 million, for a $140 million run rate. Losses for the six-month period narrowed to less than $1 million. In fact, if we look at the second-quarter numbers, the company actually reported revenues in excess of $36 million and reported a real operating profit of more than $1 million. Based on the most recent performance, sales multiples come in at 37 times annualised sales. While the 46% revenue growth is high in relation to the sales multiple, it is very important to realize that the company is profitable.

Concluding Thought

Weighing it all together, I am passing on this offering, as has been the case for so many in this environment. Reality is that while I like the growth and the fact that the company is profitable, paying a 37 times annualised sales multiple for a business with revenue growth rates just below 50% seems quite rich.

The fact that the company is profitable is a real pro, yet on the other hand, I wonder if the solutions are really as distinctive and important as the company claims them to be. If the solutions are that great, growth should have been a bit higher in my book to create appeal. Some additional doubts on the strength of the service and distinctive nature is what makes me a bit cautious, although continued growth and a share price setback might alter that stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.