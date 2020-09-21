Activewear is becoming a very popular trend, thanks to companies like Lululemon (LULU). But it is far from the only company looking to hitch a ride on the trend. American Eagle (AEO) is pushing into the activewear market, and quickly. Arie continues to grow at an incredible pace. It has not been a pretty year for many retail companies, but American Eagle has found a way to succeed in uncertain times. The company reported revenues down 15% year over year, with Aerie posting 32% growth in the same time period. The technical picture is really cleaning itself up as well as the stock looks to push higher.

(Source: Google)

How Were The Earnings?

The company released Q2 earnings on September 9th. Some of the highlights include:

All data from the earnings call

GAAP EPS of -$0.08. A beat of $0.17.

Revenue hit $883.51 million. This is down 15% year over year, but a beat on expectations by $39.27 million

Aerie grew 32% and posted record margins.

Digital demand accelerated and increased by 48%.

Ending inventory declined 21%.

This was a very strong quarter all and all, especially coming off of Q1, and the market reacted accordingly. While the stock had some momentum, these results helped push the stock to challenge the levels pre-COVID-19. The company has been doing the right things by maintaining good discipline and cutting expenses. This led to improved demand and drove $173 million in positive operating cash flow. This leaves the company sitting at $899 million in cash and short-term investments, an increase from $317 million last year. Improving liquidity in uncertain times is always a good sign. Digital demand refers to ordered sales, and the company saw American Eagle increase by 21% and Aerie increase by a whopping 113%. Together, digital reported revenue increased by 74%, which is a big rebound from Q1. Something of note was the increase in app downloads. It is well known that app sales are double that of non-app users. In Q2, the company saw a 45% increase in app downloads. This may be a sign that increased revenue is on the horizon, if data history can tell us anything. Inventory decreased $114 million, or 21%, to $421 million. This was due not only to store closures (forced by COVID-19), but also inventory optimization strategies. Arie inventory has increased due to such strong demand. It is becoming clear that Arie is the growth story here.

(Source: Google)

Activewear is extremely popular right now, and American Eagle is taking advantage when it comes to Aerie. While the company is talking about closing American Eagle stores, it is considering opening a couple more Aerie stores to help the demand due to the new OFFLINE brand. Competing against the likes of Lululemon (LULU) can be easier said than done. Its marketing has been exceptional, but Arie is making a really promising run here at capturing further market share of the $16 billion activewear market.

What Challenges Does The Company Face?

One of the largest challenges remains the COVID-19 crisis. A lot of the depression in revenues as a whole can be summed up due to mall traffic being way down this year. I think it will take some time for this to pick back up to usual levels. Because of this, we are seeing the company contemplate closing multiple stores to help cut costs, which is great. The issue is, will the sales follow once the mall traffic picks up again? I do not doubt for a second that we are a forever changed world due to COVID-19, especially in the retail space, but will the online presence still be as large in 2-3 years when mall traffic is back up? I'm not so sure. In saying this, I imagine American Eagle would be quick to adapt and re-open stores if shopping in person becomes "cool" again in a few years. The company has 500 leases expiring in the next two years. That is a lot of decisions to make in a pretty short period of time. The company has said it expects to close 40-50 stores by year end. We will see what next year has in store as leases continue to expire.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Looking above, we can see what may be scaring investors away. That projected -0.70 EPS is an ugly sight. But do not lose track of the 1.01 that follows it. This shows that this is likely a one-off, as the company is expected to bounce back strongly. It is one thing to panic about the short term and another to plan for the long term. I do not suspect the stock will fall further due to this. I think most of it is priced in, as it is public knowledge, and I believe the market is forward-thinking. If the company fails to meet expectations, that is another story. Only time can answer that one for us right now.

What Does The Price Say?

Taking a look at the technical picture, we can draw a lot from the 2008-09 financial crisis. One of the first things I notice is the similarity between not only breakdown but also the recovery thus far. As you can see below, in both events, the stock bottomed at almost the same spot and very quickly rose back up to where we find ourselves right now. If I can look into my crystal ball, it would tell me we are due for some consolidation here as the stock looks to slowly grind higher. Of course, anything is possible, but given that we have moved roughly 125% off the lows, this is healthy at this point and time.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other conclusion that I can arrive at from this chart above is that it seems that buying any dip below the $15.10 line drawn above appears to play out fairly well. Taking a look at the daily chart below, we can see just how impactful this line has been in the past few years. Although it has not been perfect, we can see multiple bounces and inflection points where the stock got really choppy right around this mark. What first drew my attention here was the tight pattern that formed from December 2019 till February 2020 when the market collapsed. We can see the stock traded in a really tight range here. Most importantly, we bounced off this level on Wednesday.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What happens next week will likely tell the tale for the trend here for the next little bit. I would like to see the stock challenge this level again and break through in order to trigger a long position at these levels.

If you are already long, a key level to watch on the downside is around $13.79. Looking below on the hourly chart, we can see what is an exaggerated "cup and handle" pattern where the stock broke through what was previously resistance in a big fashion. This was bullish no doubt, and holding this line on a retest as we did in early 2020 is extremely important, in my opinion. This is where my stop would be placed right now if I were long.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On a side note, the stock has climbed above the all-important 200-day moving average, and it looks to be turning up. This could be a very bullish sign as well, as the stock could start a new positive trend based on that alone. But I do think it could be a slow grind from here. I would be looking to buy the stock on a strong move off the $13.79 level. I would like to see this hold as support before deploying capital in the name.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, American Eagle posted a very strong rebound quarter. Sales are down year over year, but that can be expected given the current environment. Aerie continues to be a growth machine as it looks to capture further market share of the activewear market with OFFLINE. The company does face plenty of challenges when it comes to the decision of closing stores or keeping them open, but it has made plenty of good decisions that have set the company up for success, and, in turn, shareholders. The stock is looking fairly good from a technical perspective, and I would look to buy on a positive test of the $13.79 level. Until then, stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.