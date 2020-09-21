Aimmune to be acquired by Nestle for $2.6 billion

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Nestle Health Science. The acquisition price has been set at $34.50 per share, and the all-cash transaction is expected to be worth $2.6 billion. Nestle will carry out the acquisition through Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A., a part of its wholly owned subsidiary Nestle Health Science. The agreement has been approved unanimously by all the independent members of the Board of Directors of Aimmune.

The companies expect the transaction to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to all the regulatory approvals. Till such time, Aimmune will continue its operations as an independent and separate entity. Jayson Dallas, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aimmune, said, “The agreement with Nestlé recognizes the value created by years of commitment and dedication to our mission by the team at Aimmune. Delivering PALFORZIA, the world’s first treatment for food allergy, is a game-changing proposition in the biopharmaceutical industry and is transformative for the lives of millions of people living with potentially life-threatening peanut allergy.”

Aimmune expects the deal to provide strong value to its shareholders. The company’s collaboration with Nestle Health Science dates back to 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. will commence a tender offer for acquiring Aimmune shares which are not already held by it.

Once the tender offer is completed, a wholly owned subsidiary of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. will merge with Aimmune, which will continue to act as the surviving corporation. The outstanding shares of Aimmune which had not been tendered in the offer will be converted into the right. These converted rights will be eligible to receive the same consideration of $34.50.

Aimmune is mainly engaged in developing treatments for various food allergies. Its flagship product, PALFORZIA, is approved for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. While its Initial Dose Escalation may be administered to patients aged 4 through 17 years, its Up-Dosing and Maintenance may be carried out in patients 4 years of age and older. PALFORZIA is an oral immunotherapy and is designed to mitigate allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may be caused by accidental exposure to peanut. However, it is not indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Apart from PALFORZIA, Aimmune also has impressive development pipeline. The company uses its Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy approach for developing its allergy solutions. It aims to work by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens and to protect them from allergic reactions caused by accidental exposure.

Nestlé Health Science is a global business unit of Nestlé S.A. and is engaged in nutritional science segment. The company seeks to establish itself in the highly lucrative food allergy market with this acquisition.

Investment Thesis: Aimmune proved to be a good bet for investors who placed their faith in a startup. The announcement bumped the stock price back to its Pro-COVID-19 price level of $34 plus.

Mallinckrodt receives an FDA CRL for Terlipressin

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) announced that the FDA has sent it a Complete Response Letter with regard to its New Drug Application for terlipressin. The communique stated that the agency is not in position to approve the NDA on the basis of the available data and that it requires more information for supporting a positive risk-benefit profile for the drug candidate.

The company had filed the NDA seeking the approval for treating adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for this condition. Steven Romano, M.D. of Mallinckrodt, said, “While we are disappointed that the FDA issued a complete response letter for terlipressin, we remain confident in the strength of the data from our Phase 3 CONFIRM study, which is the largest clinical trial ever conducted in this rare condition.”

Terlipressin is a potent vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors. It is currently being investigated for treating HRS-1 in the United States and Canada. Mallinckrodt and the FDA struck a deal in 2016 pertaining Phase 3 CONFIRM trial protocol design and data analysis under the agency's special protocol assessment (SPA) process. CONFIRM trial was the largest prospective study carried out for evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug candidate.

Earlier this year in July, the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA voted to recommend approval of terlipressin for treating adults with HRS-1. Mallinckrodt has divided its business into Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. Its main areas of expertise are neurology, rheumatology and nephrology.

Investment Thesis: Mallinckrodt is going through a rough patch, and the current CRL situation is likely to have at least marginal negative impact on the stock price. However, the stock may prove to be good for investors with high risk appetite owing to its volatile price movements.

Cassava reports positive final data for Alzheimer’s treatment

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) reported the final data from its Phase 2b study of sumifilam for treating Alzheimer’s disease. The study is being funded by the National Institutes of Health. The data demonstrates that the drug candidate can bring about significant improvement in the entire spectrum of validated biomarkers of disease in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The study involved treating Alzheimer’s patients being treated with 50 mg or 100 mg of sumifilam twice daily for 28 days. These patients showed statistically significant improvement in biomarkers such as neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation and disease pathology. Nadav Friedmann, PhD/MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cassava Sciences, said, “The clinical data suggest sumifilam may be slowing disease progression in Alzheimer’s patients. This exciting possibility will need to be evaluated in future collaborations with patients, physicians, advisors and others.”

Phase 2b was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial and involved sixty-four patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These patients were randomized 1:1:1 and were given 100 mg or 50 mg oral sumifilam or matching placebo. The data showed the drug candidate to be safe and well-tolerated. One of the key endpoints of the study was to analyze changes in levels of CSF biomarkers in study participants before and after 28 days of treatment.

The data showed a 98 percent responder rate and also showed the potential to benefit cognition. The data was found to be consistent with prior clinical and preclinical results. It was also in line with the drug’s mechanism of action and over 10 years of basic research.

Investment Thesis: Cassava stock is on an upward trajectory and maintains its long-term attractive investment potentials. Investors with a long-term view may wait for pullback to initiate position in the stock.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.