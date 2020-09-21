Teekay Corporation (TK) as usual is focused on the consolidated amounts. Management has improved reporting by at least mentioning the cash flow at the parent company level. The only cash flow that matters is the cash flow that Teekay actually receives to spend. That is the only cash that can service any debt that Teekay has.

Teekay has long boasted about the shares owned in the consolidated companies. But those shares did not prevent the loss of Teekay Offshore (TOO) to Brookfield. Management needs to show that the overall situation can be managed far better in the future than the past missteps that have left this stock in the doldrums. Financial missteps put this stock in the doghouse long before the Covid demand destruction. Now management had better demonstrate that it learned its lesson.

Current cash flow

Teekay cash flow improved remarkably this year as shown below:

Source: Teekay Corporation Second Quarter 2020, Press Release.

The conversion of the general partner profit interests of Teekay LNG (TGP) to another roughly 10 million shares considerably increased the distributions to the parent company. The increasing profitability of Teekay Tankers (TNK) also led to more money received from the general partner interest.

By far the largest cash flow improvement was the upfront lease payment in excess of current revenue. That provides the parent company Teekay Corporation with some financial maneuvering room. Generally the parent company has negative free cash flow. This has in the past not been the best situation given that the parent company has debt to service. The first-quarter free cash flow was a welcome advance over the usual situation.

Teekay Corporation itself has roughly $350 million in debt. The cash position is relatively decent with a balance of approximately $67 million. That cash should enable the company to operate smoothly for a few years as long as there is no financial crisis.

In addition, the parent company has largely eliminated its financial backup role for the companies in which it owns shares. Therefore, a contingent liability surprise has become an extremely remote possibility if it exists at all.

It has been a long road for the parent company to get this far. But it would appear that Mr. Market is no longer in for any unpleasant financial surprises in the future. In the meantime, the current stock price appears to reflect the history more than the future financial prospects of the parent company.

The shares owned of both companies are fairly liquid and if sold a little at a time, those shares could raise considerable cash. The share value alone of Teekay LNG common units in the partnership has a current value that could retire the debt of Teekay Corporation with money left over.

Consolidated Results

Teekay LNG is proceeding as originally planned by deleveraging and increasing the distribution. The income available to decrease the debt load is highly visible because the ships are under long-term contracts. Therefore, the pathway to future distribution increases is secure. It will not take much more for the parent company to become cash-flow positive.

Both companies and the parent company have been helped by shipping rates that were much stronger than anticipated a year ago. TGP did have a few ships available to lease at market rates as short-term leases. But those will probably be completely signed to longer term contracts in the near future as current rates are expected to weaken.

Teekay Tankers has far more exposure to current shipping rates. Therefore, a weakening in the markets served by Teekay Tankers will result in lower earnings in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Source: Teekay Corporation Second-Quarter 2020, Press Release.

A combination of better rates and more newer ships in operation at Teekay LNG led to net income for Teekay (the parent). The pace of impairments has also slowed from the first quarter. Hopefully, impairments are now a thing of the past.

This is one business that has benefitted from the excess oil production and the need for storage. Now the OPEC production cutbacks will probably affect Teekay Tankers in the third quarter negatively. However, the comparison will be against a very strong second quarter. Therefore, the third-quarter results could still be better than what we have seen for a while.

There had been some feelings by Mr. Market that the industry served by Teekay Tankers may have seen the peak rates and now it is time for a cyclical downturn. But the industry itself is extremely volatile with very limited visibility into the future. So while the second quarter may be a peak earnings period, undoubtedly management will be working to duplicate or exceed that peak earnings in the future.

Value

Teekay stock is trading for about the conservative value that management calculated.

Source: Teekay Corporation Second-Quarter 2020, Conference Call Slides.

But besides the control premiums (Teekay manages both Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers), the individual companies really have made some financial progress over the last couple of years. The current stock prices do not appear to reflect the financial progress made.

Teekay LNG Partners is significantly leveraged. But the partnership is also well on its way to deleveraging as scheduled. The long-term contracts for most of the fleet have reduced the leverage risk by providing a highly visible source of income. Both the common and the preferred can be excellent investments going forward. The common units really do not have continuing distribution gains priced in as the deleveraging process proceeds.

Teekay Tankers is an extremely cyclical play. This company needs to assure the market that it won't get into the financial straits that nearly did the business in during the last downward cycle. Management does appear to be using the current period of strong pricing to better position the company for the next downturn.

Teekay Corporation promises a combined interest in the appreciation in both of the other Teekay companies with each share purchased. Right now, the average investor can put together their own combination of the two companies to invest in each sector. Teekay itself trades for about the value of its holdings (as shown above). There really is no need to purchase the Teekay Corporation shares as the current discount is not all that compelling.

Shipping is a very volatile industry with notoriously poor future visibility. We appear to be coming off a period of higher rates into a period of weakness. That would probably mean that the Teekay LNG units offer the best value as that business has a lot of ships on long-term contracts. Therefore, the exposure to spot pricing and anticipated pricing weakness is minimal. Teekay LNG units are often a good buy below $12 for speculators who do not mind the leverage. The preferred issues may also appeal to some investors at the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.