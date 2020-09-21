The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's August Update: Preferred Exchange

One company in Jane's Retirement portfolio suspended or decreased its dividend that was payable during the month of August.

Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $142,011.56 as of August 31, 2020, vs. $133,472.33 on August 31, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.50%.

Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $861.46 as of August 31, 2020, vs. $835.45 on August 31, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.70%.

August Summary

I have decided to begin John and Jane's Retirement Account articles with the basic summary of how much income each retiree has generated in their Traditional IRA and Roth IRA for each respective month. Additionally, I have decided that I want to begin tracking the cash balance of each account more closely so that readers can see how each retiree's liquid cash fluctuates on a regular basis.

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

August 2019 - $835.45 of dividend income

August 2020 - $861.46 of dividend income

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

August 2019 - $213.13 of dividend income

August 2020 - $272.82 of dividend income

In total, Jane's income generated from her Traditional and Roth IRAs for August 2019 totaled $1,048.58 of dividend income, compared with August 2020 total dividend income of $1,134.28.

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

August 2019 - cash balance of $9,026.86

August 2020 - cash balance of $1,982.94

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

August 2019 - cash balance of $2,098.70

August 2020 - cash balance of $9,252.24

Notable Changes

Bank of Montreal (BMO) delivered its first dividend since adding shares to Jane's Traditional IRA.

We started a position in Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NLY.PG).

We also started a position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

August was another month where I was concerned that we might see dividend income severely impacted by prior dividend cuts. Fortunately, Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs have continued to perform well and were able to generate more dividend income than they were in the same month of 2019.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand:

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Whether or not she continues to work will depend on whether or not her employer requests that she stays on in 2021.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

There was one stock that made dividends cuts, suspensions, or eliminations in Jane's Retirement Accounts for the month of August.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada - Q3 2020 results were fairly decent for LRCDF, and my primary focus was looking at the deferred payments on loans that came from the COVID-19 panic in Q2-2020. As of Q3, loan deferrals impacted 5.5% of the total loan portfolio, while those same deferrals were impacting 13.3% of the portfolio in the previous quarter. It is also fortunate that the bank has minimal exposure to the travel and lodging industries. It looks to be well-positioned to come out of COVID-19 with strong results. As for the dividend, it is unfortunate that the company cut the dividend, but it also isn't a total surprise in the sense that LRCDF has been making major changes, and therefore, the dividend cut enhances its flexibility. Opportunistic investors should view this as a buying opportunity because share prices have not been this low in over a decade.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was decreased from $.67C /share per quarter to $.40C /share per quarter. This represents a decrease of 40.3% and a new full-year payout of $1.60C /share, compared with the previous $2.68C /share. This results in a current yield of 5.53% based on a share price of $21.95.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

There were no companies that paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of August in Jane's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 22 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 33 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of August.

Iron Mountain (IRM) - Purchased 35 shares @ $30.11/share

BME - Purchased 40 shares @ $42.71/share

NLY.PG - Purchased 100 shares @ $22.40/share

There were no positions sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of August.

Roth IRA - There were no purchases made in the Roth IRA during the month of August.

There were no positions sold in the Roth IRA during the month of August.

We chose to begin a position in NLY.PG after prices dipped and created a buying opportunity. Unfortunately, we bought a little too early and now have a slightly higher cost basis than we were shooting for, but we have continued to make smaller purchases during the month of September. The current yield of 7.61% makes it a much better buy than Jane's other position in Annaly Capital Preferred Series D (NLY.PD), which currently yields 7.45% and can potentially be called on 10/15/2020. NLY.PG has much better call protection through 03/31/2023 and offers potential capital appreciation going forward.

August Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of August was up slightly year over year, and we were happy to see the resiliency of the dividend income in the wake of COVID-19-related suspensions and cuts.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio, even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative.)

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on August 14th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The following graph was suggested by one of my readers (see, I do listen to and respond to constructive feedback) and incorporated back in April 2020. The graph shows how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

We deployed a fair amount of cash from Jane's Traditional IRA but added to reserves in the Roth IRA because we sold US Bank Preferred Series H (USB.PH) during the month of September. We sold this issue because we have seen a modest price recovery, but the potential increase in interest rates (it has passed its fixed period and is now in the floating-rate stage) is pretty much nonexistent at this point in time. This makes cash reserves about the same as what they were in the year prior.

We have established and added to the NLY.PG position in the Traditional IRA as a solid preferred share replacement.

August Articles

I have provided the link to the August 2020 Taxable Account below.

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's August Taxable Account Update

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (ABBV), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Broadcom (AVGO), Avient (AVNT), Broadcom Preferred Series A (AVGOP), Boeing (BA), Bank of America (BAC.PK), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BP (BP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Cummins (CMI), CenturyLink (CTL), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (ENB), EPR Properties Preferred Series E (EPR.PE), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), GasLog Partners Preferred C (GLOP.PC), Honeywell (HON), International Business Machines (IBM), Iron Mountain (IRM), KeyCorp (KEY), Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF), Lexington Realty Preferred Series C (LXP.PC), LyondellBasell (LYB), Main Street Capital (MAIN), McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), 3M (MMM), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), Annaly Capital Preferred Series D, Annaly Capital Preferred Series G, NetApp (NTAP), Realty Income (O), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shs Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX), STORE Capital (STOR), Sysco (SYY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Vermilion Energy (VET), Verizon (VZ), Williams Companies (WMB), W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ADM, CTL, DLR, ETN, HON, IBM, MAIN, MMM, SCHF, VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.