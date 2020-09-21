Our 'Borrower's Paradise' Continues

The pace is record breaking. The numbers are astounding. You might think that all of this borrowing would drive yields up. You might think that the risk premium versus Treasuries would widen. You would be wrong in both instances.

Last week we saw approximately $42 billion of high-grade debt come to market in 39 different deals. U.S. companies have already issued $1.7 trillion in debt through the end of August, according to SIFMA, compared with $944 billion in the same period last year. The reason for all of this is the Fed, and their just off Zero interest rate policy.

Every corporation in the country is dashing about raising new money and paying off, or refinancing, old debt that was done at much higher yields. The good news here is that the balance sheets, of these companies, will be increased in value because of their lower borrowing costs. Their cost of borrowing is way, way, down. The bad news is that investors can find no significant yield virtually anywhere. As I have said, many times, our "Borrower's Paradise" is the "Fixed Income Investor's Hell."

Just over $18 billion in high-yield debt was priced last week through mid-morning Friday. IFR Refinitiv's data shows that Friday's issuance was expected to drive the year-to-date total issuance for high yield bonds to over $337 billion. This exceeds the previous annual record of $332 billion set in 2012 and we are nowhere close to the end of the year. Flows into high-yield bond funds rose in the last week and are up 45% since April, according to Lipper.

If we look at the 10 year Treasury, the benchmark for many issuances, we find the yield currently at 0.69%. This is as compared with the high yield of 1.88% at the beginning of the year and the low yield of 0.51% on August 4th with an average year-to-date yield of 0.91%. While it is generally "Relative Value" that is important, I would assert that when you are just off of Zero that "Absolute Value" has taken over the center stage.

Next, if we consider the Bloomberg Indexes, we find that the U.S. Treasury Index, with a duration of 7.13 years, currently yields 0.49%. This compares with the Bloomberg Corporate Bond Index, with a duration of 8.66 years, yielding just 1.94%. This means that the corporate bond risk premium to Treasuries is just 145 basis points. I remark that the higher yield that you are getting for Investment Grade corporate bonds now is hardly justified with that spread given the additional risk that you are assuming.

However, more yield is more yield and every man and his mother is rushing around trying to find what yield they can. It is like being on the movie set of "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World."

"There's no rush, we just wanna get there in a hurry!"

- It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Then consider U.S. high yield bonds. Here we find the riskiest of credits and the yield on the Bloomberg High Yield Index now stands at 5.52%. This is only 503 basis points over the Treasury Index and 358 basis points over the Bloomberg Investment Grade Index. More yield here, without doubt, but the risk/reward equation looks somewhat questionable at these levels.

Next, consider municipal bonds. Here the Bloomberg Index shows a yield of 1.31% which is 82 basis points over the Treasury Index. I have some concerns about municipals now. The pandemic has caused a significant erosion in the revenue base, for many municipals, and the odds of raising taxes, to cover the shortfall, is about the same as an asteroid hitting your house tomorrow morning. I am particularly concerned about municipal pension bonds and, if you own any, I would be considering them carefully.

What all of this also means is that money managers, banks, insurance companies, seniors, retirees, pension funds, university endowments, and the like, are being pushed out of the bond markets as they just can't live on the yields provided by fixed-income investments now. It is a slow grind perhaps, but a grind none the less and one that won't be stopping anytime soon given the Fed's policies.

I warned about municipal pension bonds earlier. Although state pension plans' investments were down by double digits earlier this year, they came back to just above break-even for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Still, Pew analytics estimates that the typical pension fund likely fell short of target returns by between 4 and 5 percent, for the 2020 fiscal year, based on estimated market returns of 2 to 3% for such plans. Pew also estimates that the aggregate funding gap, for state-run plans, will be about $1.37 trillion after 2020 numbers are reported. Some states, it should be noted, such as New York, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut are in much worse shape than the national average.

Our "Borrower's Paradise" is also good news, though, for many leveraged ETFs and closed-end funds. The cost of their leverage is declining and declining. This has set up a healthy arb between their costs of leveraging and the assets that they hold, because of it. At least there is some good news, someplace, on the investment side of the balance sheet.

With the 3 month Treasury Bill yielding 0.08% and the one year Bill yielding 0.11% and the 2 year Treasury yielding 0.14% and the 5 year Treasury yielding 0.28% we are in a whole new place. The Fed, to help the government's borrowing costs, is holding yields at, or just off, record low levels. The Fed has expanded horizontally to include corporate bonds, high yield bonds, ETFs and even municipal bonds. They could expand this further or even produce negative yields, if they so desire. They have also firmly stated that there will be no higher yields until at least 2024.

To quote the Jefferson Airplane: "When the men on the chessboard get up and tell you where to go," which is what the Fed is doing, pay close attention, very close attention.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.