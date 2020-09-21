Very modest sales multiples look compelling, although growth is underwhelming while quite some work needs to be done on the margin front.

Sumo Logic has seen a relatively modest welcome on the stock market, as its opening day jump trails that of other tech IPOs.

Sumo Logic (SUMO) went public this week and while this technology offering ticks many boxes, and momentum in IPO land has been strong (while established technology names saw a bit of a sell-off), shares of Sumo did not see a big opening day jump as some might have been expecting. Truth is that pro-forma sales multiples look very reasonable, yet perhaps explainable given the extent of the losses and revenue slowdown. Nonetheless, this is an interesting set-up to keep a close eye on in the coming quarters, as significant multiple expansion might be in the works if growth can be prolonged.

Continuous Intelligence

Sumo Logic claims to be the pioneer of Continuous Intelligence which the company claims is a new category of software, enabling organizations to address challenges and opportunities offered by digital transformation and cloud computing.

With the Sumo Continuous Intelligence Platform, companies and organizations can automate collection, ingestion and analysis of applications, security, infrastructure in a rapid fashion. All the right buzz words are here as the Continuous Intelligence Platform makes use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing for rapid and secure continued business process at all times.

For companies, it is imperative nowadays to know what is happening real-time in terms of intelligence not just for their business decisions, but furthermore for security and compliance purposes, among others. The combination of modern application architecture, cloud-adoption (providing flexibility and agility), data intelligence, potential for huge data sets to be analyzed, and all of this on a real-time basis, provides great benefits to prominent customers.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Initially, Sumo Logic and underwriters aimed to sell 14.8 million shares in a range between $17 and $21 per share as solid demand meant that pricing was set at $22 per share. At this level, the company will generate gross proceeds of $325 million. Comforting to see is that Tiger Global Management, a shareholder already ahead of the IPO, has committed to buy 10% of the shares offered at these levels.

With 98.7 million shares outstanding, the equity value of the firm amounts to $2.17 billion at the offer price. Including the gross proceeds and $74 million in net cash ahead of the IPO, I peg net cash around $375 million, suggesting the operating assets are valued at $1.80 billion at the offer price.

So let's look at how the business is faring in terms of the financial performance. In the fiscal year of 2018, which ends in January of this year (so basically the calendar year of 2017), the company reported revenues of nearly $68 million, yet nearly half a dollar was lost on every dollar in revenues with operating losses coming in close to $33 million. Revenues rose 53% in fiscal 2019 to $103.6 million with operating losses of $48 million essentially being flat on a relative basis.

In the fiscal year 2020 revenues rose nearly 50% to $155 million yet the bottom line results were far less encouraging as an operating loss of $93 million nearly doubled in absolute terms, thereby increasing on a relative basis as well.

In the first half of the fiscal 2021 (ending July this year) revenue growth slowed down to 38% with revenues coming in around $96.6 million. Encouraging is that operating losses rose 19% to $35.1 million marking significant operating leverage on a relative basis. Interesting to note in the S1-filing is that the number of customers actually fell by 7 to 2,130 customers between January and July of this year, quite a curious observation. In this respect it is interesting and noteworthy that second quarter revenue growth slowed down to 31% with quarterly revenues of $49.4 million coming in just two million above the first quarter. Inspired by Covid-19, spending was cut dramatically with operating losses being cut in half on a sequential basis to less than $12 million in the second quarter.

With an annualized run rate of $200 million in sales, the $1.8 billion operating asset valuation looks reasonable at the offer price, translating into a 9 times sales multiple while losses have fallen to a run rate of $50 million. That being said, I can imagine that under more normalized conditions losses will increase a bit after spending was cut in a big way recently, as typically stock-based compensation expenses tend to increase as well in the aftermath of the IPO.

Note that the valuation multiple discussions are largely intact as shares have only risen from the offer price of $22 to levels around the $25 mark currently. This marks just very modest gains in relation to returns witnessed by some other IPO's these days. At this level the operating asset valuation has jumped from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion, as the annualised sales multiple of 10.5 times looks very reasonable.

On the other hand is the observation that losses are a bit steep (assuming the second quarter is an outlier), but moreover that 31% revenue growth is not every impressive in the most recent quarter. I am particularly concerned with this slowdown as deferred revenue balances have fallen $6 million between January and July 2020, suggesting billings run below revenues now!

Some Thoughts

Obviously I have some concerns about the diminishing growth rates and the fact that losses are not really coming down on both an absolute and relative basis in recent years, although quite some progress has been seen in that front in recent quarters.

All this is somewhat concerning, although 30% revenue growth in combination with potentially very high margins and a 10 times sales multiple looks quite compelling, certainly in this market. While the investment opportunity in theory looks great, I have some concerns about the role and strength of the business in serving its customers. Losses in and of themselves are not the major worry given that they come down and following the cash inflows from the offering, yet the real concern is slower growth. This of course relates to the competitive position of the firm.

The company itself claims that some high-fliers such as DataDog (DDOG), Splunk (SPLK) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are its competitors in the marketplace. Datadog grew second quarter sales by 68% and supports a $27 billion enterprise valuation, valued at 48 times annualised sales. Growth is far stronger than Sumo and furthermore, DataDog is already breaking-even on a GAAP basis.

Elastic grew first quarter sales by 45% with sales on an annual basis surpassing the half a billion mark. With an operating asset valuation just above $8 billion, Elastic trades at 16 times sales, is showing quicker growth and is still reporting losses, although smaller losses on relative basis compared to Sumo. As Splunk is making some transitions to its model, I am happy to ignore that relative valuation here, but safe to say that the multiple for Sumo seems quite reasonable in comparison to many peers.

That in itself is just not enough for me yet, as I am concerned about the slower pace of growth, certainly with deferred revenue balances coming down a bit. This suggests some revenue headwinds for the third and fourth quarter. Nonetheless, this is an interesting stock to watch, certainly as the first day jump in the share price has been very modest by all means and relative sales multiple look low. That said, this is in part explained by higher losses and slower growth compared to some peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.