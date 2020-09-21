Myovant reports additional data from uterine fibroids study

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) reported one-year data on bone mineral density from its Phase 3 LIBERTY program. The study aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of once-daily relugolix combination therapy in patients suffering from uterine fibroids. The combination therapy comprised relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg.

The data showed that the program met its primary endpoints and demonstrated that the combination therapy significantly decreased menstrual blood loss and pain. The pooled data comprising 768 patients involved in the LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 studies reported that mean changes in lumbar spine bone mineral density was comparable for both the relugolix combination therapy and placebo.

The long-term extension study was spread over 52 weeks. The study enrolled eligible women who completed the LIBERTY 1 or LIBERTY 2 studies. In this extension study, all the patients were administered relugolix combination therapy for an additional 28-week period. Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., CMO of Myovant Sciences said, “These data further support our vision of providing a one pill, once-a-day treatment that may provide substantial reductions in menstrual blood loss and symptom relief while maintaining bone health.”

The BMD data from the LIBERTY program showed sustained maintenance of BMD through one year. It was also in line with the data reported in a separate prospective observational study of untreated, age-matched women with uterine fibroids. The data from extension study involved 163 women and showed LS BMD -0.80 percent.

There was another prospective observational study which aimed to characterize longitudinal BMD in 262 premenopausal women with uterine fibroids. The data showed minimal changes in Mean LS BMD over the observational period of 52 weeks. It was reported at 0 percent at Week 24 and at -0.41% at Week 52.

Myovant’s Phase 3 clinical program for uterine fibroids consisted of two multinational, replicate pivotal clinical studies which were LIBERTY1 and LIBERTY2. The program also comprised a second 52-week randomized withdrawal study. This study aimed to compile two-year safety and efficacy data on relugolix combination therapy. It also strived to assess the need for maintenance therapy. For the purpose of the entire study, a response was characterized as a menstrual blood loss volume of less than 80 mL and a 50 percent of greater decrease from baseline in menstrual blood loss volume during the last 35 days of treatment.

The open-label extension study met its primary endpoint. The combination therapy showed an 87.7 percent response rate at one year. This data demonstrated the sustainability of the responses collated from LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2. There was also 89.9 percent decline in menstrual blood loss from baseline. The changes in bone mineral density were evaluated using DXA every three months. The observations made through one year were in line with LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 data. The extension study did not report any new safety signals.

Investment Thesis: Myovant is one of those stocks which more or less escaped the wrath of the global pandemic. While it did experience a little pullback during the initial phase, the stock has been on upward trajectory since then. As the company maintains its robust long term potential, the investors are well advised to wait for some meaningful pullback for initiating a position.

Fortress Biotech reports start of AL Amyloidosis Phase 3 studies

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) announced the start of the Cardiac Amyloid Reaching for Extended Survival (CARES) Phase 3 clinical program. The study aims to assess CAEL-101, a first-in-class amyloid fibril targeted therapy, in combination with standard-of-care therapy in AL amyloidosis. The study is being conducted through Caelum Biosciences Inc.; a company founded by Fortress in 2019.

The CARES clinical program includes two parallel Phase 3 studies. The first study involved patients with Mayo stage IIIa disease and the second one will have patients with Mayo stage IIIb disease. Both the studies will collectively enroll nearly 370 patients across the world. Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D.of Fortress said, “CAEL-101 has the potential to fill the urgent need for new treatment options for patients with AL amyloidosis, as the data thus far suggest it may improve organ function and overall survival.”

The primary endpoint for the program is to evaluate overall survival. These Phase 3 studies are double-blind, randomized and event-driven trials. The main aim is to assess the efficacy and safety of CAEL-101 in AL amyloidosis patients who are newly diagnosed and naïve to standard of care treatment.

For each study, the participants will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio and will be administered either CAEL-101 plus SoC or placebo plus SoC once weekly for four weeks. The primary endpoints are overall survival and the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate. Key secondary objectives include evaluating functional improvement in the six-minute walk test (6MWT), quality of life measures and cardiac improvement.

CAEL-101 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody and aims to improve organ function by controlling amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs of patients with AL amyloidosis.

Investment Thesis: Fortress stock has proved its worth in the last couple of months. The company stock offers value for diversification with its relatively smaller price point and robust development pipeline.

Avita begins enrolment for vitiligo repigmentation pivotal study

AVITA Therapeutics Inc. (RCEL) announced that it has initiated the enrolment of patients for its pivotal study evaluating the RECELL System for repigmentation of stable vitiligo. The study is designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of AVITA Therapeutic’s RECELL System to repigment skin in patients who have vitiligo that has been stable for at least one year.

The multi-center pivotal study will evaluate the impact at 24 weeks. It will also collect additional long-term safety and effectiveness data, including sustained repigmentation of the vitiligo lesion. Dr. Mike Perry, CEO of AVITA Therapeutic said, “The initiation of the vitiligo clinical study is a milestone in advancing AVITA Therapeutic’s pipeline to leverage the utility and full potential of our innovative RECELL technology platform to address unmet medical needs in dermatological applications.”

RECELL System is AVITA’s first US product and was approved by the FDA in September 2018. It is indicated for treating acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. It uses patient’s skin to prepare Spary-On Skin Cells. This method helps in reducing the amount of donor skin required. The system may be used at the point of care on standalone basis. it may also be used in combination with autografts depending upon the situation. AVITA uses its patented and proprietary collection and application technology for developing such solutions.

Investment Thesis: The company stock has provided solid returns to its investors but currently is going through rough patch. With this new news, it is likely that the stock may see positive momentum in the coming time period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.