Week 39 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +21.40% YTD, the Bounce/Lag picks gained +7.79% for the week and 10 different categories of V&M portfolio strategies are beating the S&P 500 this year.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 144 out of 175 trading weeks (82.3%) not counting multiple gainers.

Last week, SURF gained 13.3% and IMUX gained +12.1% in less than 5 trading days with the picks gaining an average +3.98% in a declining market week.

Two sample breakout stocks for Week 39 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. Now up an average +206.3% YTD.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 175 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide more than 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80%, not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +206.35% compared to the S&P 500 +2.75% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +417.9%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the returns are -0.14%.

So far YTD, 58 stock selections in the past 38 weeks have gained over 10% in less than 5 days with 30 of those short-term picks gaining over 15% and one pick as much as +132.6%. 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best-case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +11.00% and worst case average -0.14% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 8 prior events numbered below relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals on the S&P 500 chart below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 39

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility move greater than 2% on Sep 9th. There have now been 41 daily moves greater than +/- 2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 combined. If the second half of 2020 continues like the first half we will have more record volatility days than 2008 during the financial crisis.

We can confirm the Fed purchased $67.9 billion in domestic securities this past week, up significantly from $6.9 billion in week 37. This is favorable to the markets and continues at a level above normal Fed operations and pre-pandemic levels. This brings the total easing to around $2.6 trillion in liquidity just the past 7 months. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge turned positive midweek with similarities to the June pull back pattern that was also a quad-witching quarterly event. The Fed's declining stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report to heightened levels several times above normal operations pre-pandemic.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - September 18: Markets Rebounding, VIX Below 30 And Fed Easing Increased $60 Billion Over Last Week

V&M Breakout Morning Update - September 16: Markets Rebounding And Momentum Gauge Signal Turned Positive Yesterday Restarting The Premium Portfolio Today

V&M Breakout Morning Update - September 14: Markets Rebounding To Negative Channel Resistance, Low Fed Easing +$6.9 Billion And Crude Oil Lower.

The Week 39 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of four Biotech sector stocks based on strong Friday scores and a continuation of the biotech momentum from last week. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning and are already up an average +2.93%.

Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) - Healthcare/Biotechnology Sutro Biopharma (STRO) - Healthcare/Biotechnology

Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) - Healthcare/Biotechnology

Price Target: $5.00

(Source: FinViz)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AXO-Lenti-PD program, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, which is in Phase II clinical trials; the AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and the AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

(Source: StockRover)

Sutro Biopharma - Healthcare/Biotechnology

Price Target: $14.00

(Source: FinViz)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 39

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to the 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (NKE) Nike -1.93% (MCD) McDonald's +1.24% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -4.99% (AXP) American Express Co. -2.11% (WMT) Walmart -2.86% (KO) Coca-Cola Co. +3.25% (AAPL) Apple Inc. -11.59% (PFE) Pfizer Inc. -5.50% on removal from DJIA WMT Walmart +2.03% (MRK) Merck & Co. +2.79%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond 30 Dow stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long-term total return:

The July MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +7.87% (not including high dividends) with all picks positive.

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +7.87% (not including high dividends) with all picks positive. The August MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +4.23% (not including high dividends) with all picks positive.

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +4.23% (not including high dividends) with all picks positive. The September MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks have just been released and so far -0.14%

The Dow pick for next week is:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck is a prior Dow breakout pick from 5 and 7 weeks ago that is up +2.8% and 6.9%, respectively. The positive technical indicators continue to be among the best from the 30 Dow stocks despite the market downturn this past two weeks. Investor sentiment remains very positive with net inflows increasing again into Merck for continued price gains.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.