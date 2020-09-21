The share price of First Merchants Corporation (FRME) continues to languish near its 52-week low, as concerns about rising loan loss provisions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic overshadow the bank’s resilient recent financial performance.

There have been positive earnings surprises in three of its most recent quarters; most recently, its Q2 GAAP earnings per share beat analysts’ forecasts by a massive 15 cents, with a figure of $0.62 reported for the quarter. Combined for the first six months of 2020, EPS was $1.24, compared to $1.61 for the same period last year. This represented a fall of nearly 23% - a much smaller decline than that reported by industry peers.

Nevertheless, concerns about the Indiana-based bank’s credit quality and the outlook of its earnings recovery over the coming quarters have caused the stock to underperform sector peers in recent months. In particular, First Merchants’ exposure to some riskier categories of lending places it in a vulnerable position against macroeconomic risks.

Over the past twelve months, FRME’s share price has lost 38.7% of its value, compared to a 26.2% decline for the S&P 1500 Banks index.

Credit risks

For the second quarter, the bank reported provisions for loan losses of $21.9 million, up from $19.8 million reported in Q1. Its provision expense will likely remain elevated for some time because the economic environment remains challenging and the level of non-performing loans is only beginning to creep upwards.

Its Q2-end non-performing loan balance is sharply higher on March 2020 and December 2019, at $63.6 million, compared to $24.6 million and $24.4 million; although it remains relatively low by historical standards and in comparison to regional peers.

It’s still too early to read a whole lot into the current data, given the limited visibility over the eventual scale of loan losses. However, there is a great deal of downside risk given the bank’s sizable exposures to the leveraged lending market, investment real estate and COVID-19-sensitive industries. These elevated credit risks can lead to negative surprises in the provision expense - and drag on earnings in the coming quarters.

Loan modifications

At the end of Q2, private equity sponsor finance and leveraged lending totaled $504 million, or 6.7% of total loans - a significantly bigger proportion than some of its peers. Additionally, the split between consumer and commercial lending is skewed heavily in favor of commercial borrowers - just 19.4% of its loan book exposed to mortgage and consumer loans, compared to 54.4% for commercial borrowers.

Lending to lessors of real estate is also relatively high, with an aggregate exposure representing 26.2% of total loans. The bank is seeing a particularly high level of modification requests here, most likely due to a large proportion of tenants struggling to pay rents on time. Modifications have been made for loans worth $544 million, representing 25.9% of the investment real estate loan book.

Combined, COVID-19-sensitive industries, including senior living, retail, and hospitality, make up 13.5% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Loan modifications due to the pandemic altogether affected $1.12 billion of loans, representing 13.4% of its total.

Current Expected Credit Loss

What’s more, it’s important to note that First Merchants had elected to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss, or CECL, accounting standard, so its provisions are still calculated using the incurred loss method. The CECL standard, which many banks brought into effect on January 1, requires lenders to record expected credit losses over the entire remaining life of all outstanding loans from the point of origination.

Banks will also need to reserve cash to cover those losses as soon as they have been recognized, rather than waiting until it is probable that a loss has been incurred. CECL is hence a more forward-looking method for booking loan losses and reserving, as it requires banks to take into account of expected future developments, including economic conditions such as GDP and unemployment. As such, for the majority of banks, it is expected that the adoption of CECL will result in higher allowances for loan losses than under the incurred loss methodology.

US banking regulators allow certain banks to delay the effects of the CECL accounting standard until 2022. This could then be followed by a three-year transition period giving banks more time to phase in the day 1 impact on regulatory capital following the initial two-year delay.

With some financial institutions opting to delay the adoption of CECL while others aren’t, investors may find it challenging to compare loss allowance estimates across the industry.

Day 1 impact

Under the current incurred loss method, First Merchants has set aside an allowance for loan losses of $121.1, representing a year-to-date increase of 51% and a ratio to total loans of 1.30%.

The bank expects the day 1 impact for adopting CECL would lead to an increase in its allowance by 55-65%, had it adopted the new accounting standard on January 1.

However, management has also said that it does not believe the provision expense in the first two quarters this year would have been materially different under the CECL method. As such, the allowance following CECL adoption using the upper estimate (that is, a 65% increase on it 2019 year-end allowance) would have yielded an allowance for loan losses of $173.3 million. This represents a ratio to total loans of 1.86%, or 2.06% excluding PPP loans.

Upside risk

Macroeconomic uncertainty can be a doubled-edged sword though, as a better-than-expected recovery outlook and falling unemployment could see substantial upside risk for investors too. It would not take too much to lift sentiment either, with valuations near historical lows and analysts' estimates setting up low hurdles to beat.

Analysts’ estimates suggest it will take some time for earnings to rebound. The consensus EPS estimate for 2021 is $2.163, representing a further decline of 9% on the already much reduced EPS estimate for 2020 of $2.375. These estimates imply FRME trades at just 10.1 and 11.1 times its expected earnings in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

And also don't forget that the bank's current pre-provision financial performance is robust. Amid strong PPP volume, and in spite of a sharp decline in net interest margin, Q2 net interest income rose by almost 10% on the same period last year to $97.1 million.

There’s no guarantee about the sustainability of profits though, especially as management expects some 80% of the PPP loans to be forgiven over the next 12 months. Yields on earning assets may also face further downward pressure on repricing, although this will be cushioned by the maturity of some $900 million worth of Certificates of Deposits this year and falling interest costs for time deposits - partially offsetting the impact to NIM.

Elsewhere, cost control is impressive, with a Q2 cost-to-income ratio of 48%. Its capital buffers also appear to be very robust, with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.84% (albeit on a pre-CECL basis).

For income investors, FRME is offering a reasonable forward dividend yield of 4.32%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of 26 cents per share. Initial indications suggest the dividend is probably secure, as analysts’ estimates imply a payout ratio of 44% for 2020 and rising to 48% for 2021.

Bottom Line

All that being said, there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, and visibility is unlikely to improve in short order. And with the absence of any foreseeable catalysts in the near term, it seems likely that credit quality concerns and earnings risks will continue to weigh on valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.