Earlier this year, I discussed the ongoing struggles for networking giant Cisco Systems (CSCO). The name had just issued disappointing quarterly revenue guidance, and the announced dividend raise seemed rather lackluster. A few quarters later, shares continue to lag the NASDAQ index as seen below, so perhaps it is time for a major shakeup.

Right now, investors in this low interest rate environment are heavily favoring growth names. Many names that are just starting to go public or have only been around a few years are trading at what seems to be astronomical valuations. These names are being bought because they are showing massive revenue growth rates, even if they don't have any profitability or positive cash flow at this point.

Unfortunately, Cisco right now is not in a growth stage. The company's latest quarterly report showed a 9% decline in the top line, with guidance for the current period calling for another decrease of at least that, or one perhaps as large as 11%. While the name could return to growth early in calendar 2021, we are barely talking about getting revenues moving in the right direction. Current analyst estimates don't call for any individual quarter's top line growth to be more than 5.5% in the next two and a half years.

A few years ago, investors may have been impressed with management talking about reducing the cost structure by $1 billion a year moving forward. These days, they'd rather see top lines growing by double or triple digit percentages. Even though Cisco continues to make a number of acquisitions, most of them are rather small and are not contributing to the financials in any meaningful way. The pending Acacia (ACIA) acquisition, for example, won't do much when you are talking about only adding roughly $600 million a year to a nearly $50 billion annual business.

If Cisco really wants to make a splash, it needs to bring in a lot more business. Think in terms of the Microsoft (MSFT) purchase of LinkedIn or the IBM (IBM) buyout of RedHat, for example. Cisco may have to go out and spend $20 billion or more if it really wants to get investors excited, because a lot of high growth names these days aren't going to bring in tons of new revenue unless you are really opening your checkbook.

At the end of the most recent quarter, Cisco had $29.4 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet, along with $14.6 billion in debt. There is financial flexibility here to make a decent sized move, and tapping the debt markets is also a possibility. Cisco's last major debt move came in 2016, when the company borrowed more than $6 billion. The fixed rate parts of that debt deal were for 10 years or less, and contained a weighted average interest rate of just 1.95%.

With the 10-year US Treasury rate down about 100 basis points since, Cisco could easily borrow $10-$20 billion and it wouldn't cost a ton. On the other hand, the company could use stock for part of a purchase, although at these lower prices that's not as appetizing. With the share count coming down nicely in recent years, as seen in the chart below, investors might be okay with a few percentage points of dilution if it is going to bring in some solid revenues and get the top line moving at a nice clip again.

The other possibility here is for Cisco is to use its financial might to repurchase shares. The company has plenty left on its repurchase authorization, but the board could always announce an increase. Look at what chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) did recently to announce an accelerated repurchase program, something that has helped that name hold up rather well despite tech sector selling in recent weeks. Buying back a good chunk of shares, especially with very low rate debt, also seems wise when you are paying an annual dividend yield of more than 3.60% currently.

Because of growth concerns, investors are really separating large cap tech names in terms of valuations. Cisco currently trades for 3.49 times its current fiscal year revenues (for the July 2021 period). Intel, which many believe is losing market cap to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), goes for 2.87 times its next fiscal year's expected sales. Names showing solid growth like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) are going for 5.95 and 4.79 their next fiscal year's respective expected sales, while Microsoft (MSFT) even sports a forward looking price to sales mark in the low double digits.

With Cisco shares continuing to be a large cap technology laggard, it's probably time for the company to make a major move. The thing that likely would get investors the most excited in the near term would be a major purchase, one that helps the company's top line grow at a decent rate in the coming years. On the other hand, with external valuations very high, perhaps a large repurchase plan at these prices would make more sense, and could help put a bottom in like we saw with Intel. Just like I said earlier this year, this stock is not likely to do very much without a major catalyst, and right now that kind of item is nonexistent.

