A near 6% distribution yield looks compelling in this rate environment, and while looking fair, I see few exciting trigger here.

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is an internally managed diversified REIT, and as this does not sound too sexy, investors decided to trade the shares at $17, the same level as the offer price at which the company went public last week.

Truth be told, Broadstone looks like a diversified and modestly leveraged REIT which trades around fair value with dividends providing a nearly 6% yield. Other than this compelling situation, investors should not look forward to too many existing things in the near term, but that is probably fine for a REIT.

A Diversified REIT

Broadstone owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial objects on a net lease basis throughout the US and Canada. Having been founded in 2007 the company has grown rapidly as its assets approach $4 billion mostly comprised out of more than 600 properties, including various types of real estate such as industrial, restaurants, offices, and retail. Strength of the tenant, long term leases and mission-critical pieces of real estate are most sought after by the company.

This is showing up in the numbers as the company has nearly 200 tenants which means that even while some tenants show up in the portfolio multiple times, concentration issues are avoided, with the largest tenant representing just over 2% of rent. Vacancy is less than a percent and the average remaining lease term is about 11 years, so that ticks many boxes.

Diversification of the $288 million reported base rent is very strong with industrial making up 44% of rent (included in this is manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, food processing and cold storage, so quite some diversification on its own). This is complemented by 20% healthcare exposure, 15% restaurant exposure, 10% office and 9% retail. Of course retail and restaurants does pose somewhat of a risk these days, but it seems manageable.

For the second quarter the company collected 94% of base rent. From the remaining 6%, about 2% is lost due to bankruptcies, and the remainder is either abated or deferred, so the situation seems very manageable while un-mistakenly there are some headwinds.

IPO Thoughts

Broadstone sold 33.5 million shares at $17 per share, at the low end of the preliminary offering range of $17-$19 per share. The company generated gross proceeds of $570 million with the offering. A total share count of 156.5 million shares values equity of the REIT at $2.66 billion.

Net debt stood at $1.49 billion by June of this year. Factoring in the gross proceeds of the equity raise and net debt is seen just below the billion mark, essentially valuing the total business at $3.6 billion. This is largely in line with the valuation of the real estate, valued at $3.7 billion on a gross basis, or $3.4 billion on a net basis.

In terms of the numbers the company reported rent revenues of nearly $299 million in 2019. The largest expense was a $123 million deprecation expense, with $55 million spent on various charges such as asset management, property management and general & administrative expenses. After accounting for $72 million interest expense, net earnings came in at $79 million or less than half a dollar per share.

Note that the earnings numbers included $30 million in real estate asset gains which is either an incidental revenue contributor but could arise quite often. The big issue is that depreciation expense is a non-cash expense. If D&A is excluded, I peg normalized funds from operations are around $165 million, just over a dollar per share, for an earnings yield just over 6%. This will see another small boost as offer proceeds might cut the interest bill by tens of millions, offsetting some headwind induced by Covid-19.

The diversified nature and modest loan to value ratios provide comfort in this respect. After all, net debt of just below a billion is equivalent to just around 30% of the value of the real estate, quite a modest leverage ratio given the diversified portfolio.

What Now?

I must say that it seems that his is quite a diversified real estate REIT which makes that the biggest risks here are not related to concentration, and leverage (which is quite modest). Hence, the $1.00 per share proposed annual dividend looks compelling to investors, providing a nice 5.9% yield at $17 per share, the issue price and actually the price at which shares are currently trading themselves. Note that ahead of Covid-19, when the business was still in private hands, distributions ran at $1.32 per annum!

The biggest risks relate obviously to interest rates and their direction, and for certain parts of its portfolio certainly Covid-19. Restrictive limitations on free movement, making that people spent less or no times at restaurants, offices, retail limits the (near term) demand for real estate, perhaps with lasting consequences as well. Another hidden risk are limitations in indexation clauses which might not result in full indexation of rents. Certainly in periods of high inflation this is a potential concern. While not really an issue now, this could become a headwind in the future.

The last major risk one is of competition as the company essentially competes directly with larger broad-based REITs as well as specialized niche players, so that field is very large as many peers might be larger with more resources in those areas. Truth of the matter is that shares trade around book value now, while the REIT market differentiating greatly between sectors. Names related to logistic and data centers are trading well above book value, as the contrary is the case for retail and hotel related REITs, among others.

Here and now the valuation seems largely fair as investors can look forward to a combination of a solid dividend yield in combination with diversification and modest leverage, yet few exciting developments other than these factors. Hence, shares are probably fairly valued here, and other than a compelling yield, investors should not look forward to too many exciting developments in the near term.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.