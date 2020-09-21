The share repurchase authorization will add a lot of value: HP accelerated the buybacks during the recent quarter and it repurchased 4% of its shares at multi-year lows.

HP was able to keep the damage limited in its third quarter, and expects to generate north of $2.5B in free cash flow (including working capital investments).

Introduction

I noticed HP (HPQ) hasn’t fully recovered yet from its COVID-19 collapse and I wanted to have a closer look at this computer and printer producer as I remembered from years ago HP’s cash flows were very strong. Granted, the company may take a hit from the pandemic, but considering notebooks and desktops are usually up for renewal every other few years, consumers can only postpone replacing their systems for a limited period of time.

Strong earnings and strong free cash flows should propel HP higher

The majority of HP’s revenue is generated by notebooks which represent approximately 51% of the revenue. Printing takes care of approximately 28% of the revenue and that’s interesting as the printing division generates almost half of the operating income thanks to the operating margin which is more than twice as high as the operating margin in the personal systems division.

During the third quarter (which ended in July), HP was able to protect its revenue as it recorded a benign revenue decrease of just over 2%. Unfortunately the company wasn’t able to reduce its operating expenses by the same amount as its COGS actually increased while the reduced R&D and SG&A expenses only partially compensated for this. That’s how HP reported operating earnings of $779M, down $300M from almost $1.08B in Q3 2019.

However, HP also had some bad luck and included non-recurring expenses: the restructuring expenses increased by $42M while an acquisition-related credit of $9M in Q3 2019 was converted into a cost of $11M in the most recent quarter, a $20M difference and the combination of these two elements caused the operating income to be roughly $62M lower on a comparable basis.

Granted, this still wouldn’t have put HP even close to the $1.08B generated in Q3 last year, but the company would at least have kept the damage relatively limited.

The bottom line shows a net income of $734M or $0.52 per share but that’s predominantly thanks to a very low average tax rate as HP only paid $17M on a $751M pre-tax income. In its footnotes, HP describes the low tax rate as a consequence of audit settlements and a higher portion of the income generated in jurisdictions with a lower tax rate. The footnotes mention a $116M tax benefit in the second quarter of the year, and this appears to be reasonable. This also indicates the normalized net income during the quarter would have been around $618M or $0.45/share.

Still very reasonable for a company trading below $20, but a few years ago I was mainly interested in HP for its free cash flow profile as the capex was generally lower than the depreciation and impairment charges. And this wasn’t different in the first nine months of the current financial year (HP’s financial year ends in October).

In the first nine months of its financial year, HP reported an operating cash flow of $2.44B but this includes some heavy investments in the working capital position. Excluding the WC changes, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $3.85B. A good result considering the adjusted operating cash flow of $3.95B in the first nine months of the previous financial year.

After deducting the $464M in capex, HP’s adjusted free cash flow was roughly $3.4B in the first nine months of the year. Note: HP’s official guidance for a full-year free cash flow between $2.5B and $3B likely includes investments in the working capital. The adjusted free cash flow will be higher than the guidance.

HP spends a tonne of money on buybacks, a strategy I’m fully on board with

HP has a strong focus on shareholder returns and it rewards its shareholders with both a substantial dividend as well as a buyback of the common shares which increases the value of the remaining shares.

So even after taking working capital changes into account, HP will generate north of $2.5B in free cash flow (and on an adjusted basis, excluding working capital changes, we can estimate the free cash flow result to exceed $3B. The FY 2019 adjusted free cash flow result was $4.2B but this is incomparable thanks to a huge tax break in that financial year). As HP had almost $4.7B in cash and a long-term debt of just below $6B, its balance sheet is in good shape and it can spend virtually all the cash on shareholder rewards – and the company appears to be planning to do so.

In the first nine months of the year, $759M was spent on dividends as HP is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.1762. On a full-year basis, the total dividend is approximately $0.705 for a yield of 3.7%. Generous, but not spectacular.

The majority of the cash is being spent on buybacks. During the first nine months of the year, HP spent almost $1.77B on buying back stock. It repurchased 97 million shares indicating an average price of around $18 per share. However, HP was smart enough to accelerate the buyback during the third quarter as it spent $1B on buying back 59M shares, indicating an average buyback price of just over $16/share. A move that will add a lot of value.

This will also pave the way for a dividend increase when HP announces its full-year results. Given the current share count of 1.373B shares indicates the quarterly cash outflow related to the dividend has dropped to $242M. Thanks to the 7% lower share count, HP can actually increase the dividend by a similar percentage without spending more cash.

Investment thesis

I’m 100% in favor of the current share repurchase program and it’s encouraging to see the remaining authorization will allow HP to buy back an additional $14B of stock. Given the company’s acceleration in the third quarter to take advantage of the low share price, I’m rather confident we will end the financial year with just over 1.35B shares outstanding and I would be shocked if HP would have more than 1.3B shares outstanding by the end of FY 2021.

Given the strong free cash flow result (which will exceed $2/share based on the reported free cash flow which includes changes in the working capital), I still think HP is cheap, very cheap. This doesn’t make it a stock for a value investor as the company’s book value is negative, but there’s no reason why HP shouldn’t be in a position to continue to buy back stock while ramping up the dividend.

I currently have no position in HP but plan to buy stock on the open market while also writing a combination of in the money and out of the money put options to build up a full position over the next few months. HP appears to be a strong buy below $20 and the longer it stays at these levels, the more shares the company can repurchase.

