On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Italian oil and gas giant Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) announced a new gas discovery off of the coast of Egypt. This represents a continuation of the company's recent streak in the area. This is especially true given that the size of this find demonstrates that this is one of the most resource-rich offshore basins in the world. Eni is one of the most active participants in the development of it and therefore discoveries such as this one serve to drive the company's growth story.

About The Discovery

As just mentioned, Eni announced this discovery on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the Nidoco NW-1 exploration well, which is located about three miles north of the coast and about 2.4 miles from the company's Nooros field. As this discovery is located relatively close to the coast, we can expect that the water will not be especially deep, which is indeed the case. The Nidoco NW-1 well is located in 52 feet of water, so Eni only needs to use a shallow-water jack-up rig to drill and develop the site. This is nice because these rigs are much cheap to contract than an ultra-deepwater drillship. Thus, the development costs of this field should not be too high. This is nice in the current low energy price environment.

It seems likely that the company will ultimately develop this field. This is largely due to the size of it. The Nidoco NW-1 well discovered gas-bearing sands with a thickness of 328 feet consisting of 164 feet of the Pliocene sands of the Kafr-El-Sheikh formation and 164 feet of Messinian age sandstone of the Abu Madi formation. The company has estimated that there is more than four trillion feet of gas in place at the site. This is sufficient to make this one of the largest gas discoveries in recent years.

This is far from Eni's only project in Egypt, let alone in Africa. In fact, it is not even the largest. As I have mentioned in a few past articles, that honor would go to the Zohr field located approximately 190 km north of Port Said, Egypt:

Source: Energy Services Experts

Eni discovered this field back in August 2015 and promptly started developing it after seeing that it contains more than 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The field started production in 2017 at only one billion cubic feet per day. Eni has since ramped that up and the field was producing 2.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day by late 2019. This is the field's maximum output.

Over the past few years, Eni also discovered an enormous amount of natural gas in the Area 4 block off of the coast of Mozambique. In the past, I have speculated that the company would seek to exploit these resources and provide liquefied natural gas to the increasingly thirsty markets of Asia. It appears that it is doing exactly that. The Rovuma LNG project involves the company developing these resources while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) constructs a liquefied natural gas plant on the shore to facilitate the export of these resources over the ocean. Ultimately, this should prove profitable for both companies and generate growth.

Why Natural Gas

In years past, energy companies rarely sought to develop natural gas properties. Indeed, it was often thought of as a byproduct of oil production and in some cases was even flared away. Thus, it might see strange for companies like Eni to pursue the development of its various gas finds. The dynamics in the energy industry have been changing, however. This is largely being driven by climate change fears, which have led governments around the world to take actions meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the ways that they have done this is by encouraging the production of electricity by natural gas instead of coal. As natural gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels do, this would reduce carbon emissions while still enjoying the reliability that Westerners have come to expect. According to the International Energy Agency, the generation of electricity by natural gas globally will increase by nearly 50% over the next 20 years, far more than any other fossil fuel:

Source: International Energy Agency

Naturally, this is expected to cause the demand for natural gas to grow globally over the same period:

Source: International Energy Agency

This is in fact a continuation of the trend that we are already seeing. In 2018 alone, the global demand for natural gas increased by 4.6%, which accounted for about half of the growth in energy demand that the world experienced that year. The agency expects natural gas demand growth to continue to outpace either oil or coal. Therefore, by developing these giant natural gas fields, Eni is positioning itself to take advantage of this expected demand growth and thus support the firm's overall growth story.

Eni's Growth Story

One of the most disruptive events in the energy industry over the past year has been the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak caused a steep decline in energy prices that forced energy companies to cut back on their spending plans in order to maintain their balance sheet strength. Eni was no exception to this. The company reduced its planned spending on its hydrocarbon projects by €6 billion over the 2020-2023 period, a 30% cut versus the plan that it laid out at the end of the first quarter. As might be expected, this does mean that the company will not grow as quickly as we have originally hoped. However, it should still produce some growth. Currently, management expects the company to produce an average of 1.73-1.76 million barrels of oil equivalents per day this year. This is expected to grow to 2.0-2.1 million barrels of oil equivalents per day by 2023:

Source: Eni

This growth will be driven by various projects that are expected to come online over the period, including one of the fields in Mozambique:

Source: Eni

It is admittedly difficult to guess what impact these project startups will have on Eni's financial performance. This is because that prediction would largely depend on energy prices over the period. It is difficult to imagine that energy prices will be lower in 2023 than they are today though.

Valuation

Unfortunately, it is difficult to value Eni. Analysts at Zacks Investment Research expect the company to lose money this year. While many energy companies are in the same boat, not all of them are. As such, it may be best to compare the company to its peers in terms of the trailing price-to-earnings ratio. Here is the comparison:

Company TTM P/E Eni 4.68 Exxon Mobil 22.15 Total (NYSE:TOT) N/A Chevron (NYSE:CVX) N/A Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) N/A BP (NYSE:BP) N/A Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) N/A

As we can see here, Eni generally compares fairly well to its peers when measured using the trailing price-to-earnings ratio (although one reason is that most of these companies lost money in the trailing twelve-month period). Another ratio that we can use to measure the company is the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio. This ratio essentially allows us to value the company independently of its capital structure because if we were to purchase the entire company, then we would have to either assume or pay off its debt. Here is how Eni compares to its peers using this ratio:

Company EV/EBITDA Eni 6.59 Exxon Mobil 7.05 Total 5.49 Chevon 8.01 Equinor 4.12 BP 40.28 Royal Dutch Shell 4.29

As we can see, Eni compares very well to its peers in terms of this ratio too. Thus, we can conclude that the company is reasonably valued compared to its peers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eni is well-positioned to grow its natural gas business going forward, and the latest discovery only improves that position. Natural gas itself is likely to deliver much stronger growth than oil, so it is nice to see that the company recognizes this and is responding appropriately. The company is also reasonably valued compared to its peers despite the fact that it is expected to lose money this year.

