Ultimately, we believe that the market trends that began on September 3rd, 2020 could extend further, because investors need another bullish trading catalyst in order to drive valuations higher.

Technology stocks weighed on U.S. stock benchmarks into the end of last week, and valuation trends in DIA are particularly vulnerable to changes in this sector.

Since March 23rd, 2020, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust has rallied by as much as 58.2%, with relatively few corrective retracements to the downside.

Technology stocks weighed on U.S. stock benchmarks into the end of last week, and certain market sectors have been hit hard as a result of this bearish pressure. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) has fallen by 5.42% since September 3rd, 2020, and the fund is currently trading near its lowest levels since the beginning of August 2020. Ultimately, we believe that these trends could continue to build over the next few weeks, because it looks as though investors are in need of a missing catalyst in order to drive valuations further.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust is associated with an expense ratio of 0.16% and a 12-month maximum downside deviation of 0.28%. Even with its recent losses, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust has gained by more than 58% since the ETF fell to its lows in March 2020. Ultimately, the drastic extent of this prior rally suggests that a period of corrective retracement (in the downward direction) might be necessary before we are likely to see a break of the fund’s pre-coronavirus highs.

When looking at the interior components of the fund, we can see that valuation trends in DIA are particularly vulnerable to changes in the technology sector. Essentially, the technology sector makes up the largest percentage of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (at 27.34%), and this is followed by the Consumer Cyclicals sector (at 17.37%) and the Healthcare sector (at 14.71%).

Given the importance of technology stocks within the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, we believe investors should closely watch for new developments at both Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). Currently, AMGN makes up 6.59% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, while CRM makes up 5.75%.

Shares of AMGN have failed at prior resistance on three separate occasions, and this suggests that the stock is still vulnerable after reporting somewhat weak earnings results for the second-quarter period. Amgen reported earnings of $1.8 billion (EPS of $3.05), which marks a sharp decline from the $2.18 billion in earnings (EPS of $3.57) during the same period last year. Corporate guidance for 2020 suggests that the company’s annual revenues will fall within a $25-25.6 billion range, while 2020 guidance for earnings suggests that EPS will fall within a range of $10.73-11.43. Guidance for adjusted EPS indicates a potential range of $15.10-15.75.

The stock has now failed on three separate occasions in its attempts to overcome the 264.97 level (which marks the high from July 6th, 2020). AMGN has already traded through its 50-day moving average, and prior support at 234.30 is now trading in close proximity to the stock’s 200-day moving average. Given this confluence of support zones, we can expect losses to gain in momentum if buyers are able to defend this area in line with the 200-day moving average.

Next, we should look at recent activity in Salesforce, because stock volatility in CRM has offered additional signals which suggest the potential for declines might be rising. For the second-quarter period, Salesforce reported earnings that beat analyst estimates by a wide margin (actual EPS of $1.44 versus $0.67 expected). Revenues of $5.15 billion also beat analyst estimates for the period (at $4.90 billion). These results have helped propel the stock to recent highs, but this activity also created a “price gap” formation that might need to be filled by buyers in the market. In addition to this, the company’s guidance figures for earnings in the current quarter have been weaker than expected, and negative results going forward could have the effect of sending CRM through important support levels.

While some of the fund’s important components rest on somewhat weak footing, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has seen bullish indicators with respect to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This upward cross occurred near the end of July, but the fund’s rate of change has started to slow and net flows have fallen to -314.26 million over the last month.

So, while technology stocks seem to be ready to put some weight on the shoulders of the U.S. stock benchmarks, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF should be watched for chart signals that suggest a growing potential for declines seems ready to occur. Ultimately, we believe that the market trends that began on September 3rd, 2020 could extend further because investors need another bullish trading catalyst in order to drive valuations higher. One possibility rests in the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve has pledged to hold interest rates at near-zero levels for years, but this seems to have had a very limited impact on the market outlook for bullish trading activities.

