Unless they change course on their preference for share buybacks, it appears that the intrinsic value for their shares is still around 17% lower than their current share price.

Introduction

It would normally be expected that with oil prices recovering modestly during the recent months, the share prices of the oil and gas supermajors would have followed in tandem, but alas this has not eventuated. Whilst this has created desirable contrarian dividend investment opportunities for companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) as outlined in my previous article, sadly the same cannot be said for their British peer BP (BP), thanks to their new disappointing shareholder returns policy.

Background

When this latest oil price crash struck in early 2020, they originally fought to sustain their dividend; however, by the time the second quarter ended, it quickly became apparent this was no longer a prudent route to pursue. Whilst seeing lower dividends was clearly a disappointment in the short term, the real disappointment in the medium to long-term was their new shareholder returns policy that favors share buybacks once oil prices recover, as the graph included below displays.

Each investor is entitled to their own views, but In my eyes this new policy is simply the worst shareholder returns policy possible, as discussed in my previous article. They are clearly stating that they will increase their share buybacks as oil prices increase, but that is when their share price will almost certainly increase in tandem and thus they will simply buy at high prices and cease at low prices. This runs contrary to the old adage that every investor is taught, buy low and sell high.

Whilst there are likely investors who would disagree, I personally see little value in free cash flow that is directed towards share buybacks for a company with highly cyclical earnings and thus in turn suppresses their intrinsic value. One day if their financial performance goes strongly and they buy back a material amount of shares, they would likely still increase their dividends, but it would be too premature to begin baking these into any valuations, as their earnings are highly volatile and there are also significant uncertainties regarding the future of their core oil and gas operations.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $15.59 per share based on a scenario whereby their dividends remain unchanged perpetually into the future as previously discussed, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 17.43% lower as of the time of writing. This means that despite their share price sliding significantly lower recently, their shares still appear somewhat overpriced due to their poor choice of shareholder returns policy that keeps their intrinsic value depressed.

To further illustrate how their odds are not stacked favorably in the long term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a very disappointing 72% of all intrinsic values were equal to or below their current share price. These results further highlight the downside risk that investors now face given their meager income prospects.

Given these very disappointing results, it naturally begs the question as to what extent they would have to increase their dividends to justify their current valuation. It was simple to find the answer as the same discounted cash flow valuation was rearranged to solve for their dividend instead of their intrinsic value, with the table included below containing the results. The results vary and reach a maximum of 63% with an average of 19%, and given their historical financial performance as outlined in my previously linked article, this would be easy to achieve once operating conditions recover if they were pursuing a dividend-friendly shareholder returns policy. This means that if they were to ever change course and increase their dividends, then their shares would likely be undervalued.

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their dividends, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it takes around 19 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is not particularly fast, which is quite disappointing since it is barely any better than the example scenario and thus further highlights the undesirability of their new shareholder returns policy. The example scenario was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.09 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on September 18th, 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

On the surface it appears that their shares would now offer compelling value with their share price sliding back towards the lows when oil prices were plunging into the negative territory; however, sadly this is not the case thanks to their preference for share buybacks. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since there are superior choices.

