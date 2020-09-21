The Most Reliable And Predictable REITs For Retirees

In this article, I explain why we're buying three "sleep well at night" REITs.

As I have often stated, mortgage REITs do not belong in a retirement portfolio.

When you buy stocks on margin, you’re essentially leveraging investment returns with debt, and assets carried on high margin involves substantial risk.

In a recent Dividend Kings Podcast, I explained,

“I'm not trying to disparage anybody who is an analyst in mortgage REITs or who invests in mortgage REITs, but you really have to have some technical skills if you're going to be successful. You got to have a circle of competence. Most investors don't.”

So, let me get straight to the point: As in any form of investment, the more debt, the greater the potential for profit or loss.

Likewise, REITs that use excessive leverage to juice returns don’t provide long-term value and those REITs that generate the most consistency are distinguished by modest debt and conservative balance sheet fundamentals (hence the topic of my article today).

It’s a well-known fact that mortgage REITs own debt, instead of property, and the risks of investing in mortgage REITs are considerably high, as compared with other dividend paying stocks.

Essentially, it is the beneficial use of borrowed money that magnifies returns (leverage) and that is the reason that spreads for mortgage REITs are wider and dividends are much higher (than equity REITs).

In the same Dividend Kings podcast, Dividend Sensei explained three reasons to avoid residential mREITs:

1. “It's easy to, especially in a low interest rate environment, to get suckered in on those double-digit yields… they have very little safety buffer if anything goes wrong… so over time, these dividends become unsustainable and they have to be cut. 2. Most mREITs are externally managed. Basically management is hired from an external company and they get paid based on a percentage of assets under management. And that can create a perverse incentive to grow assets as fast as possible, to maximize their pay, even if it actually hurts core EPS, book value per share, and dividends per share, the things that stock prices will track over time. 3. Because of the very cyclical nature of their earnings and cash flow, they tend to trade at below book value. And the problem is that they can only take on so much leverage safely, so they have to issue shares, they have to sell new equity. So, it can create this downward spiral of the price falling over time, raising the cost of capital, making it harder to generate any kind of positive EPS growth.”

Fellow Dividend Kings analyst, Nick Ward, also weighed in on the discussion:

“…over the last 20 years, Annaly has an annualized rate of return of 7.7% but without the dividend included, that is a negative 0.9% return. So once again, without that dividend, you're not getting any return and due to the fact that the dividend is unreliable, that makes it a very scary investment. Over the last 10 years, we see a 3% annualized return from Annaly, but negative 7.4% without the dividend. Over the last five years, 6.7% annualized return, negative 4.4% without the dividend. So as you can see, the company isn't really making anything in terms of its equity.”

To be perfectly clear, and as I explained above, mortgage REITs are simply higher risk stocks and investors should recognize that you must possess technical skills, beyond the circle of competence of the average retiree.

Over long periods of time, equity REITs usually outperform mortgage REITs:

Of course, 2020 is a true outlier, with REIT returns in the negative for both categories (equity and mortgage REITs). And the pullback has created a paradigm in which speculators are looking to capitalize on instant gratification (i.e. chase yield).

So, the purpose for my article today is to simplify matters and provide readers with a safer and more predictable path to profits. There’s absolutely no reason to be a market timer and speculate on higher risk alternatives when there’s already a proven model that can provide true “sleep well at night” income.

3 Sleep Well at Night REITs We’re Buying

My first “sleep well at night” pick is Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), a “pure play” medical office building REIT that has invested over $7 billion over the past decade. HTA is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs with a portfolio of over 55 million square feet across 33 states.

With its scale advantage, HTA is able to use its powerful economies of scale to invest and manage MOBs in markets like Dallas, Houston, Boston, Tampa, and Atlanta (75% of assets in top 20 markets). HTA is also diversified from an operator perspective with no single-tenant accounting for more than 4.2%. HTA’s tenants consist primarily of leading health care providers with almost 75% of rent coming from health care systems, universities and large national health care providers.

HTA also has a strong balance sheet, with solid credit metrics: 5.1x debt to EBITDA, +$1 billion of liquidity, and no debt maturities coming due in the next two years. HTA has only $121 million of capital required to complete new developments and redevelopments that are over 70% pre-leased on average.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Q2-20, HTA generated FFO per share of $0.40, which was flat to the prior year due to the impact of $4.7 million of bad debt reserves (that the company believes is mostly collectable due to judgements awarded). Excluding this charge, FFO per share was $0.42, up 2.5% year-over-year and flat with Q1-20.

During Q2-20, HTA’s cash collections were strong as the company “collected or entered into deferral agreements on over 98% of rents due, collecting normal cash on approximately 95% of rents”. The company said that “rents in July and August remain consistent with these strong levels”.

As illustrated above, the consensus FFO per share forecast for HTA is +2% (2020) +2% (2021), and +5% (2022). While COVID-19 has modestly impacted FFO growth in 2020, we believe that HTA is well-positioned to use its scale and cost of capital advantages (rated BBB) to deliver consistent earnings and dividend growth.

As viewed below, we maintain a BUY rating with forward-looking expectations for shares to return 15% to 20% annually. Shares are trading at $25.11 with a dividend yield of 5.02% and P/FFO multiple of 15.1x (normal is 18.2x).

Source: FAST Graphs

Our next pick is PS Business Parks (PSB), an industrial REIT that owns and operates 27.5 million square feet concentrated in 12 submarkets in six states (CA, WA, TX, FL, VA, and MD). PSB primarily focuses on multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space, and also holds a 95% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

PSB prides itself on being the “premier landlord to small-business America” and serving a wide customer base throughout the country. The company has over 5,000 tenants nationwide with limited exposure to any single industry. The tenants are categorized as follows:

Business services: 19.2%

Warehouse, distribution, transportation, logistics: 12.2%

Computer hardware and software: 11.5%

Retail, food, and auto: 9.2%

Health services: 8.0%

Engineering and construction: 7.8%

Government: 6.3%

Insurance and financial services: 3.2%

Electronics: 3.1%

Home furnishings: 2.6%

Communications: 1.9%

Aerospace/defense: 1.6%

Educational services: 1.0%

Other: 12.4%

One of our attractions with PSB is its fortress balance sheet: Low leverage; strong ratios: debt & preferred to EBITDA at 3.4x and fixed charge coverage ratio 5.7x. PSB has strong investment grade ratings from the following agencies:

S&P: A- (Corporate)

S&P: BBB (Preferred Equity)

Moody’s: Baa2 (Preferred Equity)

At the end of Q2-20, PSB had roughly $100 million of unrestricted cash and the corporate credit facility was undrawn (zero debt outstanding), which means the company has the ability to seize accretive growth opportunities and provides recession resiliency.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Q2-20, PSB generated FFO per share of $55.4 million, or $1.59 per share, and includes $1.2 million of write-offs and an additional $2.4 million of non-cash deferred rent receivable write off. The company’s NOI was $65.7 million, decreasing 3.6% from the prior year.

At the end of Q2-20, PSB reported that it collected 94% of rents and the collection efforts “has progressively improved each month since April”. Management added that “the volume of rent relief requests has slowed significantly over the past several weeks”.

Last week the company said it collected 95% of August rent and that as of August 31st, "~10.7% of customers, based on total rental income, had been granted rent relief in the form of rent deferral and/or abatement, with open rent relief requests from ~1% of customers.”

As viewed above, consensus estimates suggest that PSB will grow FFO by 2% in 2020, +3% in 2021, and +3% in 2022. Even though many of PSB's tenants have experienced pressure during COVID-19, the company is in excellent shape to weather the storm (zero debt outstanding). Furthermore, PSB’s dividend is in excellent shape with a payout ratio of just 64%.

As viewed below, we maintain a BUY rating with forward-looking expectations for shares to return 15% to 20% annually. Shares are trading at $123.30 with a dividend yield of 3.41% and P/FFO multiple of 18.7x (normal is 20.7x).

Source: FAST Graphs

Our final “sleep well at night” pick is Essex Property Trust (ESS), a multifamily REIT founded in 1971 with the longest track record of success with the highest total returns of all public U.S. REITs since its IPO in 1994. ESS owns 247 apartment communities dedicated to eight coastal markets in California and Washington with high barriers to entry to housing construction.

San Diego: 8%

Orange County: 10%

Los Angeles: 17%

Ventura: 5%

Santa Clara: 21%

Oakland: 13%

San Francisco: 9%

Seattle: 17%

California and Washington have implemented more restrictive lockdown policies than the rest of the country to slow the spread of COVID, which has delayed the West Coast’s economic recovery (add impacted ESS’s valuation). However, these states are seeing COVID-19 cases decelerate, and if the trends continue, states should begin to loosen restriction.

Positively, the West Coast markets are expected to grow GDP and employment faster over the next four years. One of the reasons we recently upgraded shares of Kilroy (KRC), an office REIT, is because of the large technology companies that are investing billions into their “innovative” offices. The following companies have reported re-openings:

Lyft: 12/31/2020

Apple: 1/1/2021

Workday: 1/1/2021

Amazon: 1/8/2021

Microsoft: 1/19/2021

Salesforce: 6/1/2021

Intel: 6/1/2021

Facebook: 7/1/2021

Google: 7/1/2021

Uber: 7/1/2021

YouTube: 7/1/2021

In addition, the top 10 Tech firms in CA and WA continue to hire since COVID and have ~16,700 current job openings. Behind that backdrop, we see demand in ESS’s business model that targets higher median household incomes.

ESS has always maintained a highly disciplined balance sheet as evidenced by the following credit metrics: 37% debt to total assets, 4% secured debt to total assets, 484% interest coverage, and 6.4x net debt to EBITDA. ESS is rated BBB+ by S&P and has over $1.56 billion of liquidity ($333 million of cash and $1.235 billion on the revolver). We maintain a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Q2-20, ESS generated FFO per share of $3.31, a 5.1% decline from a year ago, “representing an abrupt turnaround from very favorable conditions throughout this economic cycle." As I explained in a recent article:

“During the second quarter, management estimates ESS experienced roughly $27 million in unexpected costs. Though, like with occupancy, it believes that the headwinds behind them - a rise in residential and commercial delinquency, lost occupancy, and COVID-19 related maintenance - will prove to be temporary.”

As viewed above, consensus estimates suggest that ESS will generate the following growth numbers: -3% (2020), +1% (2021) and +5% (2022). While FFO per share will be impacted in 2020 and into 2021, the dividend is well-covered based upon the modest payout ratio of 64%.

As illustrated below, we maintain a BUY with expectations that shares could return around 15% to 20% annually. Shares are trading at $211.44 with a dividend yield of 3.9% and a P/FFO of 16.1x (normal is 21.8x). Notably, ESS has increased its dividend for 26 years in a row.

Source: FAST Graphs

Now Is Not The Time To Get Too Cute

In closing, and a word of caution: Now is not the time to get too cute in the REIT sector. While there are tempting yields on the horizon, and speculators that are fueling the excitement, I encourage readers to focus on quality and value.

Although I have never experienced a pandemic before, I have experienced setbacks in which I have lost large sums of money because I took my eyes off the prize.

And that prize is the company’s moat (or competitive advantage) that is comprised of cash the business generates (FFO/sh) and its balance sheet. We believe that these three REITs (ESS, HTA, and PSB) are likely to generate above average price appreciation for reasons explained in this article.

And always remember that the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other (Graham)”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, HTA, PSB, KRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.