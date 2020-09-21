Here's Why Blue Whale Is A Fund You Should Have In Your Portfolio

LF Blue Whale Capital Growth Fund, the fund that recently celebrated its 3-year anniversary, has started to gain greater traction among UK investors recently. I have been a holder of the fund for over a year now and have ridden the strong gains that the fund has been able to deliver over that period. I still favor Blue Whale's high conviction - growth-focused approach over the long run. And I am also backing Stephen Yiu and his team's ability to pick the best shares at a reasonable price. I believe Blue Whale is a fund investors should have some exposure to in their portfolio.

Source: portfolio-advisor.com - Stephen Yiu and Peter Hargreaves.

Blue whale's approach

Blue Whale utilizes its team to deep dive into the company's fundamentals to find the best growth picks at reasonable prices. The fund was initially launched 3 years ago by Stephen Yiu as Peter Hargreaves, founder of Hargreaves Lansdown (the UK based investment platform) backed Stephen Yiu with just £25 million in capital. Peter Hargreaves was previously impressed with Stephen Yiu when he worked at HL and Hargreaves has become the chairman of Blue Whale. I too have been extremely impressed with Stephen Yiu so far, not just merely due to the stellar performance he has delivered for the fund but also how he conducts himself in interviews and explains his simple yet effective approach to investors.

Due to the incredible performance from the fund, total assets under management have now risen above £500 million. This is due to the combination of capital appreciation of the holdings in the fund and the increase in popularity, more people are investing with Blue Whale.

As Stephen Yiu has highlighted, the key to Blue Whale is the investment team. It is the team that investors entrust with their money and who will make the key decisions as to portfolio adjustments within the fund. One of my favorite comments from Peter Hargreaves when commenting on Blue Whale is that he feels Blue Whale employees know the companies they invest in better than the majority of employees at those companies. This encompasses the edge I feel Blue Whale has. By having a concentrated portfolio and a highly focused investment team, Blue Whale is able to understand their investments like the back of their hand.

At the heart of Blue Whale's approach is value. This may be surprising considering they are a growth fund. But Blue Whale is quite simple in their approach, finding high-quality companies that will contribute to outperformance within the fund. Of course, this is far easier said than done and the actual process of finding these shares is very rigorous, but nonetheless, this is the simple strategy that Blue Whale was founded on. Stephen Yiu did give some insight into the processing of finding shares with good 'value':

The research process is scientific: we can model a business based on detailed analysis of structural trends in the end market, the level of competition within the industry, and company-specific factors, then test our assumptions for projected cashflows against what the company delivers.

Blue Whale doesn't simply believe in forecasts from other brokers but models these themselves, and by doing so, creates an edge for the fund. But Blue Whale also goes further than this and stress tests their holdings as part of the research process. By doing this, Blue Whale is able to find companies that even with conservative performance estimates, can beat general market consensus. And in turn, by beating market consensus Blue Whale is able to outperform its peers.

The truth is the idea of what makes a 'value investor' is now changing. Blue Whale understands this and therefore see themselves as 'value investors'. Whilst the companies they invest in aren't 'deep value plays', they see value in them based on future cash flows. Many of these holdings may trade on a premium to broader market averages, but these are structurally strong companies that deliver exceptional cash flows. Due to this, Blue Whale can buy a high growth company at a reasonable price, or ‘on the cheap' you could say.

This may surprise investors considering many of Blue Whale's holdings are nearing all-time highs and are tied to the tech sector. This is the sector where they see the most 'value'. Sometimes I personally feel investors can become too distracted by the daily price movements in shares, rather than considering the basics of, are you happy paying a certain price for a share in this entity? If you believe in the company and see significant cash flow opportunities and a fair valuation, then it's worth a spot in your portfolio.

Whilst Blue Whale hasn't specifically mentioned it in their strategy, I do believe the impact of management and strong company culture also has a large impact on who Blue Whale opts to invest in. When Blue Whale justified their investment in Boston Scientific they said:

Boston Scientific is an innovative medical device company that has an attractive portfolio of products used within minimally invasive procedures. It is led by an inspirational CEO, Mike Mahoney, who has turned the organisation around and cultivated a “winning spirit”. As a result of his actions the future looks bright for Boston Scientific thanks to improved portfolio quality, margin expansion potential and a greater ability to deploy capital than in the past.

Management is vital when weighing up an investment in a firm, so it is good to see Blue Whale also consider this central to their investment process.

Performance

Diving into Blue Whale's performance over the last 3 years shows exceptional returns. The Blue Whale fund now stands at 76% since inception. This has outperformed other top UK funds such as Fundsmith. This outperformance has been consistent, even delivering growth in 2018:

Here is Blue Whale's performance since inception:

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Blue Whale has delivered an annualized return of 21% a year; this beats Fundsmith which has delivered 13.1%. Some may be wary of Blue Whale's large exposure to the US market (70%+), but I much prefer this. The US market has time and time again been the growth market of the world, while the FTSE (UK market), has significantly underperformed. Many have continually forecasted this to change and I do see good value in the UK but I believe that a growth fund must have plenty of exposure to the US - the growth market.

Portfolio

Blue Whale holds a concentrated portfolio of shares, just 20-30 entities. This is because Blue Whale wants to find the balance of reducing risk through diversification but does not want to over-diversify to dilute gains. Blue Whale's top 10 funds equate to around 50% of the total value of the fund. Due to Blue Whale's exposure to high-value digital transformation players, the fund performed well throughout COVID-19. Some of Blue Whale's top holdings include Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). More recently, Blue Whale opted to cut back its stake in Amazon. If Blue Whale feels an investment is becoming too pricey they will sell it down, and they did this for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) after the huge run-up through COVID. I have compiled a table below to show the top ten holdings of the fund.

Holding Company name 1 Adobe 2 Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) 3 Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) 4 Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) 5 Facebook 6 Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 7 Microsoft 8 SAP (NYSE:SAP) 9 Stryker (NYSE:SYK) 10 Visa (NYSE:V)

Source: Table compiled by the author - not in any order

Looking ahead

Stephen Yiu is building a 'team' that is here for the long run. He himself is in his early 40s, relatively young for a fund manager and the average age at Blue Whale is just 35. I personally find there is something more appealing to investing in a smaller fund with less capital under management and a fund manager with something to prove. Whilst Stephen Yiu is now establishing himself more across the market, he still has a lot to prove and wants to turn Blue Whale into one of the top UK funds.

The performance to date has been stellar as Blue Whale has mitigated numerous headwinds, many of which have actually turned into tailwinds for the growth fund. What originally attracted me to Blue Whale is that they were a new fund with a high conviction approach, but now I have tracked them more, I have become more invested in their process and how their investment team makes decisions.

I still believe Blue Whale will continue to outperform the market for years to come. This belief comes back to their approach which I believe is the sole reason why you should invest in a fund. Whenever studying a potential investment you are continually warned that 'past performance is not a guide to future performance', therefore it is vital to buy into the fund's strategy. I believe that Blue Whale is worth a position in one's portfolio due to this high conviction approach. The weighting of the holdings in your portfolio should be determined by your risk profile, but I believe that Blue Whale has some of the best growth picks within their portfolio and therefore it would be worth every investor considering having some exposure to the fund.

Risks

As a growth fund, there are still risks associated with buying Blue Whale. This is primarily related to the broader market and the run-up that has been seen in a lot of the company's holdings over the last few months. As shown by the start of the crisis Blue Whale did initially experience a heavy pullback with the broader market but has since pushed to new all-time highs. With a broader market downturn in growth shares, Blue Whale would subsequently be hit hard. However, most investors are aware of this as this is a risk with nearly all growth funds currently. To a certain extent, Blue Whale mitigates this risk through its large focus on value and the willingness of the investment teams to trim positions when necessary.

Conclusion

Blue Whale's performance to date has been outstanding and Stephen Yiu and his team have pushed through a number of different headwinds and have come out on top. I believe over the years to come, Blue Whale will continue to execute its high conviction approach and will outperform the market as they have done these past 3 years. I believe Blue Whale can fit into a variety of different portfolios.

For me as a relatively young investor, my holding time for the fund may be longer than others as I have a long investing runway ahead of me - I do plan to hold Blue Whale for a substantial period and add to the fund. But equally, for those looking to hold for a shorter time frame (a few years), I believe Blue Whale is still worth a position as I also believe they will outperform the market over the next few years, due to their strong awareness and knowledge of the shares they earn and how they perform under certain conditions. I am bullish on Blue Whale.

