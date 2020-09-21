Sentiment toward the stock is far more bearish than it should be.

Despite disappointing revenue results and forward guidance, the company's fundamentals are still better than most companies.

The decline has brought the stock down to support at the lower rail of a trend channel and it is oversold.

When Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) announced fiscal fourth quarter earnings results on August 19, the company beat its EPS estimate by $0.02, but its reported revenue came up short of estimates and its fiscal 2021 forecast was below analysts’ expectations. As a result of the revenue shortfall and the disappointing guidance, the stock dropped over 22% from the close on August 18 through the low on September 17.

There could be some good news for investors though as the stock seemed to draw some buyers and bounced for a few days. The small bounce was enough to move the stock back above its 52-week moving average. Something that jumped out at me on the weekly chart was how the stock seemed to hit the lower rail of a trend channel as well.

If we connect the lows from December ’18 and May ’19, that trend line extends out to connect with the recent low. The fall in March did take the stock below the trend line, but that was at a point where investors were panic-selling almost all investments. The other thing I noticed was how the highs over the last few years connect with a parallel upper rail.

The four-week selloff caused the 10-week RSI to drop down to the 37 area and that same area marked the low for the indicator in March. The weekly stochastics indicators dropped into oversold territory during the selling, but the indicators did make a bullish crossover in the last week. This could be a good indication that the stock is ready to rally in the coming months. The last two times the indicators were in oversold territory and made bullish crossovers were in December ’18 and March of this year. Both instances led to pretty strong rallies in the stock.

Despite the Disappointing Revenue and Guidance, the Fundamentals are Still Better than Most

If we look at the earnings and revenue growth, along with the management efficiency measurements, Jack Henry is still above average, even after the disappointing results last month. Over the last three years, the company has seen its earnings grow by 6% per year while revenue has grown at the same rate, 6% per year. In the fourth quarter, earnings were only up 1%, but under the current economic circumstances, earnings growth is good, period. Revenue was up 4% compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Looking at fiscal 2021, analysts expect earnings to decline by 2.8% while revenue is expected to increase by 3.9%. For 2022, earnings are expected to increase by 17.3% and revenue is expected to increase by 7.2%. Earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 7% per year over the next five years.

Where Jack Henry really stands out is with its return on equity of 19.9% and its profit margin of 22.5%. Both of these figures are above average. In addition, the company has no long-term debt and that can be especially helpful during economic contractions.

Sentiment is Another Bullish Driver

I was very surprised to see extreme bearish sentiment from analysts toward Jack Henry given the company's solid fundamentals. There are currently 13 analysts covering the stock with only one “buy” rating. There are 10 “hold” ratings and two “sell” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 7.7% when the average buy percentage ranges from 65% to 75%. From a contrarian viewpoint, seeing such a low buy percentage is a good sign as it leaves plenty of room for upgrades.

Looking at another sentiment indicator we see that the short interest ratio is at 2.62. This is a little below average and hints at some signs of bullishness, but not greatly. The average short interest ratio is in the 3.0 range.

What is interesting to see on the table is how the ratio has been declining in recent months, but it has happened as the average trading volume has increased. Short interest toward the stock jumped by 33% in August. The ratio dropping would be considered a sign of increasing optimism, but the increase in total shares sold short is more of a sign that bearish sentiment is increasing.

Jack Henry doesn’t see very much option trading, but the put/call ratio is high at 1.69. There are 1,618 puts open and 958 calls open at this time. The total open interest only equates to 257K shares and the stock’s average daily trading volume is 757K. By itself the ratio points toward a more bearish stance from option traders, but the reading loses some of its relevancy due to the low open interest.

My Overall Take on Jack Henry & Associates

Looking at the whole picture - the fundamentals, the chart, and the sentiment, I think Jack Henry moves higher over the next six months. The selloff after the earnings report appears to be overdone and with earnings and revenue expected to grow again next year, I think investors will start looking ahead.

Seeing the stock reach oversold territory and then seeing the weekly stochastic indicators make a bullish crossover makes me believe this is a low-risk entry point on the stock. I also like the fact that the stock has a great deal of pessimism being directed its way as a few upgrades from analysts can help push the stock higher and a rally can get short sellers to cover - adding buying pressure.

If the stock remains in its trend channel, I can see the stock moving back above the $200 level and even higher. I would set a target of at least 200 and then reevaluate where the channel is, where the overbought/oversold indicators are, and where the sentiment is at that time.

