The extent to which FedEx (FDX) beat expectations in 1Q begs a rather obvious question – can the outperformance continue? In the short term, I think it's a yes. Despite the likely cost headwinds through peak demand in 2Q, the stronger utilization and productivity initiatives at Ground should still drive upside to earnings over the coming quarters. Longer-term, I think COVID has materially altered consumer behavior, and the resulting shift toward e-commerce bodes well for the landscape for parcel carriers. I agree the market appreciates the potential here, and as a result, the stock has re-rated. But given the additional earnings optionality from the TNT integration and COVID vaccine shipments, I think FDX has room to run.

Massive Beat in 1Q21

As 1Q showed, FDX is handling the changes brought about by COVID better than many had expected. For one, FDX was a clear beneficiary of the surge in e-commerce volumes during the quarter - 1Q daily Ground volumes rose by a massive 31% YoY. Alongside the volume growth, capacity has been particularly tight in International Express, driving 1Q international air freight rev/lb growth (ex-fuel) to +14% YoY. While industry-wide tailwinds were the major revenue driver, management deserves some credit on the cost side, driving impressive margin expansion at ~250bps YoY at the operating margin level.

Source: Stat Book

All in all, FDX posted 1QF21 adjusted EPS of $4.87 – significantly above consensus estimates of $2.70. Now, the adjusted numbers do include a ~$130m benefit from an additional operating day and a ~$65m benefit from lower aviation excise taxes, but this nets against ~$100m in COVID-related/safety expenses. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, on the other hand, mainly adjusts for TNT integration expenses (see below).

Source: Earnings Release

FedEx Ground – The Highlight of the Quarter

The Ground segment deserves special mention here - not only did revenue outperform, but it also came with positive incremental margins, which was particularly impressive, in my view. Breaking down the numbers, Ground revenue grew by 36% YoY on strong residential volume growth (volumes rose +31% YoY in 1Q), but Ground cost/piece also moderated to ~3% YoY. This translated into 11.8% (ex-fuel) segmental margins for the quarter, representing significant operating leverage at ~10.7% incremental margins on a YoY basis.

Source: Company Filings

The strong incremental margins result is interesting because it gives us a hint as to how profits will trend when growth begins to normalize post-COVID. That operating leverage turned positive for the first time in quarters indicates margins will remain well-supported from here, in my view. Plus, management's commentary that the Ground network remains flexible enough (due to its contracting structure) to flex according to demand needs is also a key positive.

"Collaboration between operating companies reached historic levels in Q1. Last-mile optimization, which allows us to flex our network to reduce cost, increase delivery density for residential and rural packages, has successfully launched in 57 origin markets. FedEx Freight has provided more than 20 million miles of road and intermodal support and delivered more than 750,000 non-conveyable shipments for FedEx Ground so far in fiscal year '21. To put this in perspective, Freight had never delivered a ground package before May of this year." – 1Q21 Transcript

Putting things into perspective, FDX is now guiding toward the US parcel market doubling to 100m packages/day by 2023 in its post-COVID outlook (vs. its prior expectation for 100m by 2026 pre-COVID). Now, I'm not sure how much optimism is embedded in these projections, but it does, at the very least, outline a much stronger revenue backdrop going forward.

Express Also Benefits from Operating Leverage

While Express revenue saw a steady 7.8% YoY growth this time around, the segment's operating margin expansion (on an absolute basis and YoY) was a notable positive. The (ex-TNT) operating margin at 7.7% was ~392bps higher on a YoY basis, as non-GAAP operating income more than doubled YoY to $747m. Strong International Priority and residential package services, as well as meaningful operating leverage, were key drivers behind the segmental margin expansion.

Source: Company Filings

In the short term at least, air capacity continues to be at a premium, which bodes well for the revenue growth trajectory. But I was particularly impressed with the efficiency measures implemented - new aircraft, for instance, should allow the company to operate at a lower cost. The benefits from the TNT acquisition are also trending positively, with the final stage of international air network interoperability expected to be complete in 2022. While I agree Express revenues normalize post-COVID, I think we move to a higher baseline than pre-COVID, and perhaps more importantly, the improved underlying Express margin profile looks to be here to stay.

A Peak Season "Like No Other"

Management held off on official guidance, but the signal was overwhelmingly positive – specifically, commentary around an unusually strong peak season this time around ("like no other") points toward more outperformance ahead. Based on current trends, FDX looks set for both revenue and profits to be higher across segments for the balance of the year.

The increased capex guidance (+$200m to $5.1bn) highlights the demand strength ahead – the added capacity represents a pulling forward of investments to get smaller facilities and equipment up and running in time for the peak season. Naturally, this implies moderation in the capex run-rate post-FY21 coming off a YoY decline from the FY20 peak of $5.9bn.

Source: Stat Book

Optionality from COVID Vaccine Shipments

There's something here for catalyst-driven investors as well - with stage three trials underway and potential distribution in October, FDX stands to reap the rewards of the biggest vaccination program in the modern era. Though the US does have domestic vaccine production capabilities, a mass vaccine distribution effort would likely require sourcing from existing global vaccine production centers – ~76% of which takes place in Europe (per 2019 numbers).

Source: vaccineseurope.eu via Statista

Given the needs for the distribution of a time-sensitive, temperature-controlled, and smaller-sized product, the three global integrators (FedEx, UPS (NYSE:UPS), and Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF)) are obvious fits. Plus, these players already have healthcare-related distribution capabilities in place thanks to prior investments – FDX, for instance, has >90 cold chain facilities globally.

Given the demand from the ~330m population in the US alone and the likely need for boosters, the domestic vaccine logistic opportunity could prove to be a multi-year opportunity stretching into the hundreds of millions of dollars. If we were to also account for the rest of the world distribution opportunity as well, I think the optionality here gets very interesting.

Lastly, if we were to also account for the second-order effects, the revenue impact could be even more significant. Capacity is already tight, and thus, distributing vaccines would likely mean airfreight markets tightening further, and rates moving much higher. In this regard, timing is key (i.e., whether vaccine distribution occurs during peak season or further down the line).

A Compelling Play on an Economic Recovery

FDX represents a prime way for investors to gain exposure to an improving economy, in my view. Assuming no trade disruptions ahead, I see a clear path toward FDX delivering stronger volumes, margin improvement, and thus, EPS growth. Clearly, there will be some normalization post-COVID, but this is well-understood (see analyst estimates below), and I expect revenue trends to simply reset to a higher baseline going forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the vaccine distribution opportunity emerging as well, I think FDX's existing capabilities put it in a prime position to benefit, alongside UPS. In essence, the value of a fully integrated TNT network and the COVID vaccine distribution opportunity represent free options on earnings. Alongside ongoing efficiency improvements, I am net bullish on FDX. Key risks include unforeseen economic and trade headwinds, as well as fuel price fluctuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.