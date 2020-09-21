The company has recently received a number of drop-down assets that will provide significant cash with significant growth potential.

Delek Logistics Partners makes up the lion's share of Delek US Holding's value - and with a double-digit yield is worth looking at.

Last week, we discussed Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK), an oil investment company that's significantly undervalued. Now let's take a look at the company's midstream subsidiary, Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL). As we'll see throughout this article the company's midstream subsidiary and and its double-digit yield make the company a valuable addition to your portfolio.

Delek Logistics Partners Overview

Delek Logistics Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets that it's focused on utilizing the assets of.

Delek Logistics Partners Overview - Delek Logistics Partners Investor Presentation

Delek Logistics Partners has a share price of $30 / share with distributions of $3.6 / LP annualized, or an 11% current yield. The company is committed to growing distributions by the mid-single digits annualized, which is incredibly respectable for a double-digit yield. The company has had a difficult time recently, but its expecting the outlook to improve going forward.

In the 2Q 2020, the company had $44.4 million of net income and $37.5 million in net cash from operating activities. The company's DCF is $36 million and 1.58x coverage ratio - exceeding the company's coverage ratio during the worst part of the downturn. The company has continued to outperform at it is dropping down more impressive assets.

The company's balance sheet had $100 million in credit with a leverage ratio of <4.1x. The company is continuing to develop strategic projects. The company has a number of new joint venture projects and is expecting growing EBITDA. New drop downs of assets have the potential to increase the company's EBITDA and future cash flow.

Delek Logistics Partners Detailed Assets

Let's take a closer look at Delek Logistics Partners asset portfolio.

Delek Logistics Partners Assets - Delek Logistics Partners Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings has a well distributed portfolio of assets and Delek Logistics Partners has the potential to take advantage of the synergy between these assets from a refining standpoint. Delek US Holdings has more than 300 thousand barrels of refining assets and more than 10 million barrels of storage capacity.

Delek Logistics Partners Refining Assets - Delek Logistics Partners Investor Presentation

Delek Logistics Partners has 805 miles of crude and product transportation pipelines and a 600 mile gathering system. The company has substantial storage facilities (10 million barrels worth ~$60 million / year due to the demand for storage versus the billion dollar market capitalization). The company throughout its asset base has well integrated major assets.

There's a variety of midstream assets worth taking a look at to evaluate a company's moat. The first is the gathering acreage. That gathering acreage enables the company to effectively have the rights to all the production in the area. In the Permian Basin, one of the lowest cost producing assets, that's incredibly valuable.

Delek Logistics Partners Growth Assets

Delek Logistics Partners also has a significant portfolio for long-term growth.

Delek Logistics Partners Growth Assets - Delek Logistics Partners Investor Presentation

On top of the company's asset base, the company also has a significant pathway towards future growth. The company continues to gather low-cost Permian Basin oil and connect it to its refining. The company is building out infrastructure across this entire process and expects high utilization rates to continue to support its business.

The company has $100 million in availability on a $850 million revolving credit facility with a 4.1x leverage ratio. In the current environment, we expect that this is the maximum leverage ratio a company should target. The company has done a number of recent acquisitions and has a number of drop down opportunities, but we believe the company should wait.

There's some significant risk worth paying attention to here. Delek US Holdings wants continued cash flow from dividends. However, it might be incentivized to try to drop down assets to get immediate term cash and decrease its potential financial risk. In fact, at current prices, Delek US Holdings might even be incentivized to buyback shares.

However, the clear takeaway here is that when the time comes to resume growth, Delek Logistics Partners has a number of major growth avenues.

Delek Logistics Partners Financial Strength

Overall, despite a lack of future spending room on growth, Delek Logistics Partners is still very strong financially.

Delek Logistics Partners Financials - Delek Logistics Partners Investor Presentation

For 1H 2020, the worst of the COVID-19 crisis, the company saw $82.9 million in operating income. The company turned that into $72.2 million in net income, post interest expenses, annualized at nearly $150 million. Given the company's near $1.4 billion market capitalization, that's a single digit P/E ratio.

As significant expansion continues to pay-off, the company has significant room to continue to reward shareholders. A number of the company's assets have the potential to provide significant incremental EBITDA.

Delek Logistics Partners Distribution

Long-term, the company's financial strength supports increases in the distribution.

Delek Logistics Partners Distribution Coverage - Delek Logistics Partners Investor Presentation

The company had $208.3 million and $124.4 million in respectable LTM net income and EBITDA. These will continue to expand as the company receives more drop downs. The company turned this into $159.2 million in LTM DCF and had a 1.58x DCF coverage ratio in 2Q 2020. The company continues to have roughly $1 billion in debt.

The company's senior notes come at a 6.75% yield and the rest is on its revolver. Ideally, the company could significantly reduce its risk by turning the remainder of its debt to long-term debt. The company's revolver is low interest rate and LIBOR + 2.5%, although, so the company is incentivized to keep this revolver debt in the immediate term.

Unfortunately, the company is stuck in a spot where to issue long-term debt at the current time it'd likely need to give a 8-9% yield. That, across the $1 billion would move current interest expenses from ~$40 million / year currently to ~$80 million / year. That would cut the company's coverage ratio to ~1.1-1.2x while significantly lowering the default risk.

However, we recommend that the company instead aggressively pays down debt or buys back equity as long as its at a double-digit yield while taking advantage of the benefits of its recent investments.

Delek Logistics Partners Risk

Delek Logistics Partners has two main risks that investors should pay close attention to.

The first is that Delek US Holdings, which is the company's largest shareholder, is always incentivized to benefit itself over Delek Logistics Partners. So far, the company has done a good job of dropping down assets. However, with the holding making up most of Delek US Holdings value, it might be incentivized to spin-off the parts of its stake or drop down assets for more immediate cash.

The second is that the company's midstream assets continue to have high utilization. However, with a massive drop in prices, it is already starting to cause a long-term decline in capital spending. That decline in capital spending could cause long-term utilization to decline and hurt the company's future revenues. We expect the company to continue to perform but its a risk.

Conclusion

Delek Logistics Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets that it's continuing to develop. As Delek US Holding's largest asset, it has a double-digit dividend yield that it has a 1.58x coverage ratio on and it is continuing to increase at the mid-single digits. We'd like to see the company focus on the debt share buybacks at a double-digit yield.

Delek Logistics Partners is a quality long-term asset. The company's assets are well integrated into Delek US Holdings and the low cost Permian Basin. The company's financials give it a low-double digit P/E ratio. The company has continued risk from its majority ownership by Delek US Holding and long-term capital spending but is overall a quality investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, DKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.