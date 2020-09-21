For months, investors large and small were gleefully pouring money into the big techs - Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), Apple (AAPL), et al - until the swift September 3rd three-day sell-off occurred, and now these white knights are showing a few chinks in their armor. Where's the money going? Some shares were converted into cold hard cash by spooked investors, but money is also flowing into the industrials, real estate, biotechs, transports, and surprisingly, retail.

Yes, retail, an industry that was hit with mack-truck force by the COVID shutdown. Retailers without a solid web presence were obliterated (Like poor, hapless J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ)), and even those with viable web footprints, like Nike (NKE), pun intended, took 40% hits as consumers went into hibernation mode and bought toilet paper and little else; who needs new Air Jordan's for a Zoom (ZM) conference, anyway?

Now, however, we are in a post-COVID era, and the retailers who survived the implosion are rising again, like the proverbial Phoenix from the ashes. True, COVID restrictions are still hampering commerce, but that is the present; the market is always looking 6-12 months into the future, and in the future, the market has decided, retail looks bright.

Below are profiles highlighting the fundamental and technical merit of two post-COVID retail superstars: Nike and Crocs (CROX)

Nike

Source: sbl0323; pixabay.com

Nike, the super-heavyweight in the athletic shoe and apparel space, took it on the chin and dropped painfully during the March 2020 COVID shutdown. Dusting itself off, however, it got back on its feet and formed, and then broke out of a classic cup with handle pattern (We will allow a concession for the alarming depth of the cup because of the pattern-destroying power of the pandemic.) It is now marching upward in an orderly fashion 15% or so from its base. I would not be surprised to see a partial pullback or shallow base form at around the 20% mark, but since this is Nike (examining the twenty-year chart will put things in perspective) and not the latest and greatest E.V. IPO, I would ordinarily not hesitate to put on a partial position here and add more when the inevitable pause comes.

I say "ordinarily," because Nike is posting earnings on Tuesday, November 22, after hours, and because of the recent price extension, an earnings day sell-the-news event is possible, even if Nike posts a beat and a raise. It would be prudent to wait until after earnings to enter, and those wishing to enter and play earnings roulette should at least play with a partial rather than full position.

Nike One-Year Chart, Source: stockcharts.com

Nike Twenty-Year Chart, Source: stockcharts.com

Fundamentally, Nike is displaying the numbers typical of a steady, big-cap growth company. Throwing out last quarter's numbers (they were awful for virtually all retailers, save Amazon, and I consider them a one-time anomaly), we see revenue growth in the single digits, and income growth in the teens and higher, as the company continues to find ways to squeeze more profit out of selling sneakers and apparel.

Chart by author; figures from Marketsmith

Nike is sitting on $9 Billion in cash (yes, that is Billion with a capital B!), and its 0.8% dividend provides some stock price stability and rewards long-term investors.

Crocs Inc.

Crocs: Much more than just clogs these days. Source: crocs.com

Crocs, the company responsible for the rubber clog sensation that swept the nation in the early 2000s and whose stock price correspondingly exploded and then imploded in 2007 with Mr. Market's financial meltdown and the discovery by many consumers that rubber clogs look kind of ridiculous, is suddenly after fifteen years, showing healthy signs of life. The answer lies in large part to its extensive (and dare I say attractive?) new product line.

Crocs, while still cranking out thousands of light, rubbery, and oddly comfortable clogs is now making sandals, flip flops, boots, sneakers, loafers, etc. - the full gamut of things that can be put on one's feet. And, as the pictures above attest, much of their footwear is now, to my eyes anyway, stylish.

Fundamentally, Crocs is a beneficiary of the pandemic stay-at-home phenomenon; it's comfy footwear, purchased easily through its robust website, is just the thing for work-from-homers. While numbers for its first two quarters took a hit as its stores were forced to close and consumers hunkered down and tightened their purse strings, Crocs showed remarkable resilience. Here is CEO Andrew Rees' take, as said during the July 30 Q2 earnings call:

...our business both from a top and bottom line perspective performed exceptionally well during the second quarter of 2020 despite the worldwide challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last four quarters looked like this:

Chart by author; figures from Marketsmith

As seen from the figures above, Crocs sales dipped only by single digits, and the company was able to improve earnings per share dramatically, despite the global shutdown. And, As Rees explains in the same earnings call, Crocs revenue is revving up:

Our four key product pillars, clogs, sandals, Jibbitz and comfort technology and our powerful social and digital marketing are clearly creating consumer engagement. From a channel and regional perspective, our digital-first strategy and our growth focus in Asia will lead our future growth. We believe we have a clear path to return to revenue growth in 2021.

As retailers rebound, I expect a strong 2020 finish by Crocs, and its chart reflects my optimism. What we see in the one-year chart below is the completion of a cup formation, the cup showing the same alarming, COVID-induced depth that plagued Nike. Again, I will ignore the depth. (Note that when not caused by severe market conditions, such an extreme cup would be a big red flag and a no-go.)

Crocs One-Year Chart, Source: stockcharts.com

Unlike Nike, Crocs has yet to really break out, although it is currently flirting with the breakout point at about $44. Given the weakness of the general market right now, I definitely would wait for at least two strong closes above $44, on good volume, before putting on a partial position, and I would be very cautious about putting in all my chips, as Crocs may build a handle before breaking out. Rather than trying to get the lowest price, let's wait for a strong breakout and a resumption of the uptrend before putting in our hard-earned money.

Conclusion

During the month of September, a time when the general market slides downward or drifts listlessly, Nike and Crocs stock prices are making significant headway, and I anticipate them marching higher as we move into fall and the market stabilizes. Retailers as a whole should continue to show momentum as money rotates away from big tech and stores gradually reopen. What else is looking good? UnderArmor (UA), Caleres (CAL), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Five Below (FIVE), to name a few. These tickers deserve their own article but feel free to discuss their merits, and Nike and Crocs' potential, in the comment section below.

Source: Chicken Genius Singapore, YouTube.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly