Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Condor Hospitality Terminates Merger Agreement With NHT Operating Partnership

Merger activity slowed down last week with no new deals announced, one completed active deal and one deal terminated.

Two potential deals were announced last week.

Due to failure of NHT's operating partnership to consummate the acquisition and for material breaches of the merger agreement, Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEMKT:CDOR) decided to terminate its merger agreement with NHT Operating Partnership. The Company is entitled to receive a termination fee of $11.925 million within five business days of its termination of the merger agreement.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between September 11, 2020, and September 18, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType GNW 3.28 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 65.55% 46.36% 19.19% All Cash TIF 116.26 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) 98.8 16.12% 0.00% 16.12% All Cash GRUB 69.25 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYY) 10.885 5.47% 2.67% 2.80% All Stock ONDK 1.57 Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) 16.55 4.62% 2.02% 2.60% Cash Plus Stock MR 4.52 Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) 2.45 1.12% -1.46% 2.58% All Stock GILT 5.55 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 15.45 52.82% 55.17% -2.35% Cash Plus Stock CBMG 18.7 CBMG management (N/A) 0.00 5.61% 8.46% -2.85% All Cash TAT 0.2465 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) 0.00 -47.26% -42.09% -5.17% All Cash BREW 16.47 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) 0.18% 5.63% -5.45% All Cash SUNW 0.84 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) 3.35 -26.15% -18.44% -7.71% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 95 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 15 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 30 Stock Deals 14 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 51 Aggregate Deal Consideration $661.28 billion

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of 58.com (WUBA) by Quantum Bloom Group on September 18, 2020. It took 95 days for this deal to be completed.

Terminated Deals:

On September 18, 2020, Condor Hospitality Trust announced that it has terminated its merger agreement with NHT Operating Partnership. The Company terminated the merger agreement due to failure of NHT's operating partnership to consummate the acquisition of the Company and for material breaches of the merger agreement by NHT's operating partnership and its affiliates.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.2800 09/30/2020 65.55% 2392.53% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL $8.48 $5.55 10/31/2021 52.82% 47.49% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $116.26 12/31/2020 16.12% 57.68% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG $7.35 $6.37 12/31/2020 15.38% 55.05% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $72.39 $66.14 06/30/2021 9.45% 12.19% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $217.08 $205.31 06/30/2021 5.73% 7.39% INWK 07/16/2020 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) $3.00 $2.84 12/31/2020 5.63% 20.16% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.7 12/31/2020 5.61% 20.09% GRUB 06/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. OTCPK:TKAYY) $73.04 $69.25 06/30/2021 5.47% 7.06% ONDK 07/28/2020 Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA $1.64 $1.57 12/31/2020 4.62% 16.55%

The aggregate deal consideration decreased to $661.28 billion last week.

