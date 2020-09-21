CSPR is far out from profitability, and weaker growth relative to PRPL could give it further upside if it finds better growth and nears profitability.

Newcomer Casper Sleep (CSPR) has had quite an underwhelming time after going public in February, while Purple Innovation (PRPL) has done better recently after a similarly slow start. Yet Casper's pricing might be one of the reasons that it has not yet been able to match the growth and returns posted by Purple - it also might just need some time, as it still isn't yet profitable by EBITDA measures as Purple is. But both provide interesting opportunities as they look to shake up the mattress industry with a more e-commerce feel.

Retail sales for both struggled early in the pandemic, but e-commerce acceleration led to strong Q2 performance, albeit stronger for Purple.

Purple's 2Q revenues rose to $165.1 million, up 60.3%, driven by "strong growth in mattress sales in the DTC channel along with higher demand for pillows, sheets and seat cushions." Even though retail closures and wholesale issues were prominent early on, Purple "ramped production and fulfillment capabilities and pivoted back to our digital roots, shifting our efforts into a mostly direct-to-consumer business to capture the growing online demand."

As a result, "DTC revenues comprised approximately 88% of net revenue for the quarter, compared with approximately 62% in the same quarter last year" which subsequently corresponded to a 790 bp increase in gross margin due to the higher margins of DTC transactions. While Purple posted a significant increase in operating income, other expenses offset earnings, and a net loss of $1.98 million was recorded; 1H net income was $6.85 million.

Casper saw similar underlying trends in its 2Q, but growth rates lagged Purple's. 2Q revenues only rose 15.7% (as Casper labeled it 'strong') to $110.2 million, as DTC sales rose 5% to $81 million. 1H revenues were $223.2 million, up 20.9%, while net loss widened by nearly $15 million as expenses rose as well.

But Casper is still fundamentally different than Purple even though both occupy the same market - gross margin for Casper rose 280 bp to 51.8%, driven by decreasing transport costs. Even as Casper's 51.8% margin is higher than Purple's 49.4%, Casper is ultimately spending far more to achieve lower sales growth, as seen by the greater increases in operating expenses relative to revenues for 1H. Lower revenue growth relative to expense growth (leading to wider losses) is not an ideal model of growth, yet that's what Casper is posting.

But future opportunities look enticing for both companies. TAM in the sleep economy is huge both internationally and domestically, and the current mattress market is just over $14 billion, per Casper's measurements.

Source: CSPR Investor Presentation

Casper estimates that it had about 2% of the domestic market share in mattresses, and Purple had about the same in 2019. For the current fiscal year, Purple could have up to 3.5% while Casper could nick up to 3% of the market, due to trends in revenue growth. Market share for the two is still small, but both are still relatively new to the durable, not very fluid mattress market.

Source: CSPR Investor Presentation

Both aren't just focused solely on mattress sales, but extend over to furnitures, pillows, sheets, ambiance fixtures, pet beds and cushions. That gives the two a huge TAM - $348 billion across their selected categories (those highlighted in orange). Domestically that translates into about a $60 billion TAM (given the mix from the categories in global, as the $79 billion is not broken down for those).

It's not like the TAM will ever truly be reached, but it does represent the large opportunities in the sleep economy, but one that might be harder to penetrate from a luxury standpoint. Purple and Casper are on the high end of the hybrid mattress pricing range, but other mattresses can be purchased for much less - it depends on preference and willingness to spend.

Purple and Casper are priced similarly, yet Purple's mattresses are priced lower and come with an offer for free sheets and pillow (up to $183 value). For a queen mattress, Casper's Original is priced at $1095/$1295 (foam/hybrid), the Nova hybrid is $1995, and the Wave hybrid is $2595. For a queen from Purple, the original Purple is $1149, the Hybrid is $1699, and the Hybrid Premier is $2299 (4 inch grid is $2999). Ultimately, a buyer would be getting more value per dollar spent with Purple due to pricing and free added items, but again preference will likely be more of a determinant than price alone.

Yet higher prices with higher quality tend to attract buyers, as the two have seen with growing market share and solid sales growth. Lifespans of most mattresses are 8 to 12 years, and hybrid mattresses fall in the middle of that at 10; care and use does ultimately determine where on that durability spectrum a mattress will fall; but mattress upgrades aren't often, driven mainly by wear and tear and home creation (moving).

So what will drive a consumer to purchase a mattress online through Purple or Casper instead of through a traditional retailer, where these can be found in select stores and locations? Better convenience, information, pricing and payment freedoms, return policies, and ability to compare easily are possible reasons. Purple and Casper have long free trials (100 night), sales from 10% to 20% and deals on bundle purchases, and monthly installments as low as 0% APR through Splitit and Affirm.

In the long term, omni-channel strength will remain as both Purple and Casper will derive significant sales from DTC but also rely on wholesale and showrooms for a portion of sales. As market shares continue to grow, the two should see continual growth; seasonally high winter sales should benefit both, and push Casper closer to EBITDA profitability while Purple should find net income rising.

The main risk to Casper is that revenue growth wasn't nearly as strong as Purple's, and higher margins still weren't able to offset expenses; it is not profitable, and still multiple quarters away from the first step to profitability (target of positive EBITDA by mid-2021). Mattresses are hard goods, and upgrades are what drives sales; Casper does estimate a large TAM, but still has little market share, and pricing could be one cause of that. Casper's soft good line is still very small and won't provide much benefit. Purple faces a similar risk, although it is much closer to out-and-out perpetual profitability, upgrades and pricing are the main risks to stellar growth.

Even so, both are still attractive, and Casper more so based on value metrics. Casper trades at just 0.37x TTM sales, while Purple trades at 0.78x; on a forward sales basis, Casper trades at 0.63x, while Purple trades at 1.87x. Given that both have nearly identical sales figures for 2019 ($430 to $440 million), Casper looks more attractive, but forward sales growth isn't great, leading to that lower multiple. Yet it's still an attractive multiple compared to Casper's 1.06x historical forward sales multiple; a spark to growth could have shares see a boost higher.

Overall, both companies have seen benefits to growth in e-commerce as retail starts to pick up after being impacted early in 2Q. E-commerce is only continuing to grow, and Purple and Casper have built their models based on DTC transactions, and should be the leaders of the pack in the coming years when it comes to deriving revenues from DTC channels. While revenue growth rates are more a risk to Casper, mattress durability and length of time between upgrades does pose a risk to both. However, Casper's weaker 2Q relative to Purple gives it more attractive value based on P/S, and could give it similar upside to the mid-teens if it can show growth rates near those of Purple.

TAM is growing for the sleep economy, and the two should continue to see market share gains in the future, although positioning in the high end, near-luxury hybrid mattress market could pressure quick market share growth. Purple has already rallied significantly, and is much closer to profitability, leaning towards it being a safer investment, while Casper's risk-reward will be higher, as growth rates lag and profitability is not yet apparent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSPR, PRPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.