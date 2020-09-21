With SoftBank’s investments being held at a discount, the company has begun monetizing its larger holdings, including Alibaba, T-Mobile, and SoftBank Corp., to unlock the value in these companies.

We determined the best method to value the company’s equity value is by identifying the net asset value of its investment holdings and deducting group related expenses.

SoftBank is a public-listed private equity firm and has stakes in hundreds of companies across technology, healthcare, and financial sectors.

Source: SoftBank

SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY) business model is similar to that of a private equity firm, where it invests in early stage companies and seeks to exit those investments via IPO or business sale. Hence, the business aims to profit via capital appreciation.

Essentially, SoftBank is a public-listed private equity firm. Unlike most private equity firms, SoftBank continues to hold its companies post-IPO via publicly held shares. As a result, SoftBank has a huge amount of assets on its balance sheet at JPY 33.56 tln (US$316 bln). It holds major shareholdings of prominent companies such as Alibaba (BABA), SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY), ARM, T-Mobile (TMUS) and Uber (UBER). Its public holdings vs private holdings in terms of equity value is 77% (public), and 23% (private).

Given its business model, the most appropriate method in valuing the company is by calculating the market value of its total investments. Similar to private equity firms, SoftBank also utilizes leverage to acquire companies. This results in the company accumulating more and more debt. This means we would also have to deduct the net debt from the market value of its total investments.

For an even more accurate valuation, we also deducted the direct expenses and direct CapEx incurred by SoftBank Group for directly managing its subsidiaries/investments. We are left with a valuation equation as below:

Net Asset Value = Market Value of Investments – Net Debt

Equity Value = NAV – Direct Expenses

Unlike ETFs, which have authorised participants (‘AP’) to rebalance assets at the end of each day to ensure the NAV and ETF price remain the same, SoftBank does not have APs. As a result, its market cap may run significantly from the market value of its total investments. Our calculation shows the stock is trading at a huge 34% discount to its Net Asset Value.

To unlock this value, SoftBank must act on its own to engage in open market operations to sell and buy shares of its investments. And the company is doing just that.

In March, the company announced its JPY 4.5 tln ($41 bln) monetization exercise and share repurchase plan which is almost completed.

This comes after having sold 73 mln shares and netting $11 bln in profit for unwinding its stake in Alibaba last year.

Rather than just disposing the entire shares, SoftBank also employs a derivative trading strategy for a large portion of its divestments. For example, it utilized variable prepaid forward contracts for divestments in Alibaba worth $13.7 bln to hedge against risks, increase short-term liquidity, and defer taxes.

Additionally, it has also sold call options over its stake of 100 mln shares to Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) with a 4-year expiry.

How fast or well SoftBank does to unlock its value remains to be seen. Regardless, we are here to calculate the exact value of investments an investor gets by purchasing shares of SoftBank Group.

SoftBank Breakdown of Investments

Source: SoftBank

Alibaba

SoftBank’s largest holding is Alibaba and is the largest shareholder in the Chinese tech conglomerate. Its business encompasses e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment. Hosting the largest C2C marketplace Taobao and B2C marketplace Tmall, it has facilitated over CNY 7.05 tln or $1 tln in online sales transactions. Besides those, it also has a fintech business via its associate Ant Group, the world’s most valuable fintech company. It is widely known for digital wallet solutions through Alipay, as well as other financial technology solutions such as microcredit, insurance, wealth managements and more.

As the early investors in Alibaba in 2000, it has developed a strong relationship with the company which it still maintains to date. Nevertheless, SoftBank has decided to pare down ownership and unlock value in the company. As of August 2020, it has sold $14.7 bln of shares as part of its monetization exercise, reducing its stake in the company to 22% from 29% since the start of the year. Still, it remains an important holding in its portfolio with an equity value of JPY15.6 tln or $148 bln, accounting for 59% of its total holdings.

Company Market Cap ($ bln) Shares Held (mln) SoftBank Ownership Book Value (JPY bln) Book Value ($ bln) Market Value ($ bln) Alibaba 746.6 bln 593.4 mln 21.6% 2,382 bln $22.4 bln 161.6 bln

Source: SoftBank

SoftBank Corporation

SoftBank Corp. is the company’s second largest holding behind Alibaba. Acquired and rebranded from Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), it is mainly engaged in the telecommunications industry as one of the top three providers in Japan. It has a cumulative subscriber base of 24 mln under its SoftBank, Y!Mobile and Line Mobile brands, which gives it a market share of 25%, trailing NTT Docomo and KDDI.

The unit provides stable income to SoftBank but is also looking to grow with its beyond carrier strategy through Z Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:YAHOF), or formerly Yahoo Japan Corporation. It is involved in search advertising, e-commerce, and membership services for Yahoo Japan.

In 2019, Z Holdings entered into a merger agreement with messaging operator LINE Corporation (LN). The deal, which was delayed to 2021, would a create a $30 bln tech firm with over a 100 mln users combined with plans for services integration in e-commerce, social media and fintech.

Company Market Cap ($ bln) Shares Held (mln) SoftBank Ownership Book Value (JPY bln) Book Value ($ bln) Market Value ($ bln) SoftBank Corp. 58.8 bln 2,608 mln 55% 210.8 bln $1.99 bln 32.3 bln

Source: SoftBank

ARM Holdings

Acquired by the SoftBank Group in 2016 at a cost of $24.5 bln for a 75% stake while the remainder is held under the Vision Fund, ARM is primarily involved in semiconductor intellectual property licensing for microprocessors in smartphone, wearable, server and automobile markets. According to the company, it has over 95% share of the smartphone processor market and continues to accelerate its R&D investments and innovate to capture opportunities in cloud computing, AV and IoT.

The world’s largest IaaS provider for public cloud services, Amazon (AMZN) Web Services ('AWS'), has recently launched the Arm-based Graviton 2, its custom-built server chip to take on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC). Besides that, Arm-based automotive chips are well poised to benefit from rising ADAS applications, as well as in AV as part of the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium consisting of automotive and semiconductor industry leaders. Its market value is based on the recent report that Nvidia (NVDA) is seeking to acquire the company for at least $40 bln.

Company Market Cap ($ bln) Shares Held (mln) SoftBank Ownership Book Value (JPY bln) Book Value ($ bln) Market Value ($ bln) ARM 40 bln - 75%* 2,548 bln $24 bln $30 bln

*Remaining interest held under SVF

Source: SoftBank

T-Mobile

In April, SoftBank’s subsidiary Sprint and T-Mobile US merged which gave the company a 24% stake in the newly formed entity. Sprint was acquired to expand its mobile communication market presence in the US. However, it has not lived up to expectations amid strong competition from Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). The company has reduced its stake in the merged company to 7.9% as part of the monetization exercise.

Company Market Cap ($ bln) Shares Held (mln) SoftBank Ownership Book Value (JPY bln) Book Value ($ bln) Market Value ($ bln) T-Mobile 139.9 bln 98 7.9% 859.78 bln 8.1 bln 11.0 bln

Source: Softbank

Uber

Uber is a transportation company offering services, including ride hailing, food delivery and electric bikes and scooters. It is held under the SoftBank Vision Fund as the largest listed holding in terms of equity value, and accounts for 3% of its overall holdings. Despite accumulating a $5 bln investment loss last year, the company is looking towards future deployment of robotaxis with a partnership with Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) to build a fleet of ten thousand cars in the US.

Company Market Cap ($ bln) Shares Held (mln) SoftBank Ownership Book Value (JPY bln) Book Value ($ bln) Market Value ($ bln) Uber 62.8 bln 222 mln 13% 813.9 bln 7.67 bln 8 bln

Source: SoftBank

Other Investments

Its other holdings include listed and unlisted companies under its SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio which are:

Guardant Health (GH): Biotechnology company providing sequencing and cell diagnostics services for cancer patients worldwide.

Biotechnology company providing sequencing and cell diagnostics services for cancer patients worldwide. Relay Therapeutics (RLAY): Precision medicines company focused on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology.

Precision medicines company focused on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Slack (WORK): It operates a SaaS platform to provide real-time messaging, file sharing, archiving and searching services for SMEs and enterprise customers worldwide.

It operates a SaaS platform to provide real-time messaging, file sharing, archiving and searching services for SMEs and enterprise customers worldwide. Ping An Good Doctor (OTCPK:PANHF): Second largest life and P&C insurer in China striving for an integrated financial services platform comprising insurance, banking and other financial services and technology.

Second largest life and P&C insurer in China striving for an integrated financial services platform comprising insurance, banking and other financial services and technology. Vir Biotechnology (VIR): It is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases.

It is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases. ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance (OTCPK:ZZHGF): Operates as an insurance company selling health, airline and automotive insurance and products as well as online consumer finance services.

Operates as an insurance company selling health, airline and automotive insurance and products as well as online consumer finance services. 10x Genomics (TXG): Life science technology company offering instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems.

Life science technology company offering instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT): It provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate financial services with market technology for financial institutions in China

It provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate financial services with market technology for financial institutions in China All Others: Includes all other unlisted holdings such as SVF’s 25% interest in ARM, BrightStar (OTC:BTSR), Paytm, DoorDash (DOORD), DiDi, Grab and many more.

Company Market Cap ($ bln) Shares Held (mln) SoftBank Ownership Book Value (JPY bln) Book Value ($ bln) Market Value ($ bln) Guardant Health 9.2 bln 27 mln 28% 32.7 bln 0.31 bln 2.6 bln Relay Therapeutics 3.4 bln 28 mln 31% 31.9 bln 0.3 bln 1.1 bln Slack 14.4 bln 36 mln 6% 35.5 bln 0.33 bln 0.9 bln Ping An Good Doctor 14.3 bln 53 mln 5% 42.5 bln 0.4 bln 0.8 bln Vir Biotechnology 3.4 bln 23 mln 20% 21.1 bln 0.2 bln 0.7 bln ZhongAn 8.2 bln 73 mln 5% 58.4 bln 0.55 bln 0.4 bln 10x Genomics 11.3 bln 3 mln 4% 3.3 bln 0.03 bln 0.4 bln OneConnect 6.8 bln 4 mln 1% 10.6 bln 0.1 bln 0.1 bln Others - - - 2,761 bln 26 bln 26.57 bln

Source: SoftBank

Valuation

i) Compilation of SoftBank’s total market value of all investment holdings

Company Market Value (JPY bln) Market Value ($ bln) Alibaba 17,161.4 161.64 SoftBank Corp. (Telco, Z Holdings) 3,429.6 32.30 ARM Holdings 3,185.0 30.0 T-Mobile 1,171.7 11.04 Uber 851.7 8.02 Guardant Health 277.4 2.61 Relay Therapeutics 112.5 1.06 Slack 97.9 0.92 Ping An Good Doctor 80.0 0.75 Vir Biotechnology 70.0 0.66 ZhongAn 43.3 0.41 10x Genomics 42.1 0.40 OneConnect 9.4 0.09 Others 2,821.0 26.57 Total Equity Value 29,353 bln 276.5

Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments

By summing SoftBank’s market value of all its holdings, we obtained the total market value of its investments at JPY 29,353 bln or $276.5bln.

ii) Less: Net Debt of the company

The company utilizes leverages to acquire investments, thus we determined the net debt of the company to be deducted from its total equity value. This provides a more accurate measure of the value of investments belonging to investors.

The current and non-current interest-bearing debts consisting of short-term and long-term borrowings and corporate bonds issued, as well as lease liabilities for SoftBank’s land and buildings, are added up followed by a deduction of its cash and cash equivalents to arrive at a net debt of JPY 9,688 bln or $91.25 bln.

SoftBank Net Debt JPY bln $ bln Current interest-bearing debt 3,525 33.20 Current lease liabilities 357 3.36 Non-current Interest-bearing debt 11,281 106.26 Non-current lease liabilities 706 6.65 Cash and cash equivalents 6,181 58.22 Net debt 9,688 91.25

Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments

iii) Less: Projected Management Expenses

In addition, we identified several management related expenses to the SoftBank Group itself and projected a one-year forward estimate which its present value is then obtained to be deducted from the total value of its holdings. These expenses are:

Selling, general and administrative expenses : Includes employee benefits and sales commissions.

: Includes employee benefits and sales commissions. Gain relating to loss of control over subsidiaries : Gain/losses from formation of joint ventures by the group.

: Gain/losses from formation of joint ventures by the group. Other operating losses : Mainly consists of impairment loss on Group related assets.

: Mainly consists of impairment loss on Group related assets. Finance costs : Interest incurred on the group’s financial liabilities and lease liabilities.

: Interest incurred on the group’s financial liabilities and lease liabilities. Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: Includes group related capex comprising of lease liabilities.

SoftBank Group Related Expenses (JPY bln) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,310 2,448 2,277 2,553 1,866 2,024 Gain relating to loss of control over subsidiaries - (59) (18) (0) (176) (12) Other operating loss 28 139 144 78 19 121 Finance costs 367 441 467 516 342 301 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,398 1,361 924 1,065 1,365 1,233 Total expenses (JPY bln) 4,102 4,329 3,794 4,211 3,416 3,667 3,614 Total expenses ($ bln) 38.6 40.8 35.7 39.7 32.2 34.5 34.0 Growth Rate -1% 6% -12% 11% -19% 7% -1%

Source: SoftBank, Khaveen Investments

By adding up all expenses in the past 6 years and averaging its growth rate as our forecast rate for 2021, as the expenses have been relatively stagnant during the period, we derived its expenses at JPY 3,614 bln or $34 bln. Then, we computed its present value based on its WACC of 14.9% to arrive at discounted value of JPY 3,144 or $29.61 bln.

iv) Equity Value & Net Asset Value

Valuation SoftBank Stock (Japan) SoftBank ADR (United States) Total market value of Investments JPY 29,353 bln $276.5 bln Less: Net debt JPY 9,688 bln $91.25 bln Net Asset Value JPY 19,665 bln $185.25 bln Less: Group related expenses JPY 3,144 bln $29.6 bln Equity Value JPY 16,522 bln $155.6 bln No of shares outstanding 2.1 bln 4.2 bln* Equity Value/ Share JPY 7,875 $37.1 Current Share Price JPY 5,860 $27.5 Upside 34.4% 34.9%

*Each ADR represent half a share of SoftBank Group Corp. Source: SoftBank, SEC, Khaveen Investments

Subtracting the net debt and group related expenses calculated from its market value of investments, we obtained SoftBank’s intrinsic value. By dividing it with the shares outstanding, we obtained an equity value per share of JPY 7,875 or $37.1 which is a value of 34% above the current share price, thus signaling that the company is undervalued.

Verdict

SoftBank is public-listed private equity firm and its intrinsic value is most accurately measured by calculating its net asset value. The media overplays certain negative news on SoftBank such as the flop of WeWork (WE). However, WeWork represents less than 0.5% of SoftBank’s total investments. Not to mention, the lack of financial understanding of the media in valuing a company like SoftBank. Our calculation shows the stock price is, in fact, 34% below its equity value.

As we have analysed, the company has an incredibly broad portfolio of highly interesting start-ups across various emerging areas of technology, healthcare and finance. Looking at the case of its investment in Alibaba, which has grown from an investment of $20 mln to over $160 bln in equity value. With SoftBank’s equity value of $155.6 bln being higher than its market capitalisation of $115.39 bln, the company is now looking to monetize these investments via direct and indirect sales of its investments, to unlock their true value. Thus, as it realizes the value of these holdings, its market value is bound to increase. Overall, we rate SoftBank as a Buy with a target price of JPY 7,875 (SoftBank Japan stock) or $37.1 (SoftBank US ADR).

