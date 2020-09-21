Dull Economic Conditions With Infections Climbing Position The Market For An Overdue Correction

The stock market recently reached all-time new highs before the following selloff. In spite of the market exuberance, even after the selloff, valuations remain highly decoupled from the underlying economic situation. Unemployment remains high, trade tensions are rising, and consumer confidence is dropping. All these things on their own would be enough to cause a decline under normal conditions. Add to this the resurgence in COVID cases and delay over stimulus and we have an economy which points to a larger market correction due.

Coronavirus is Rebounding

We are currently seeing a rebound in cases globally, with many calling this the Second Wave. Looking at data globally, the rate of infection has increased by 7% over two weeks - beginning to climb again after seemingly levelling off in mid-July.

Source

In Europe, COVID-19 cases continue to rebound and are remaining higher than even in March and April when the virus was at its peak previously. More than half of the countries in Europe have reportedly seen a 10% increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

Source

The United States' cases have declined from July highs, but have bounced back from 25,173 new cases on September 7 to 48,875 new cases on September 18, which suggests we may be in for another rise in the US. Admittedly, the lows around September 7 were likely the result of Labor Day and people having avoided testing on that day or the days directly around it, after having already been COVID tested in the week prior. Labor day is also expected to result in an uptick in cases, which we may already be seeing and is likely to appear over the next week as September 21 is the 14-day out-date following the holiday - when most symptoms are expected to be visible if you are infected.

Source

The Economy is Still in a Slump

Despite some recovery in unemployment numbers in the US where we recently reached 8.4% unemployment, up 1.8 percentage points from a month prior, unemployment levels remain more than twice that of the previous year. The rate of recovery in jobs has slowed for the third month in a row, suggesting the recovery is hitting a bit of a speed bump, with many jobs remaining unviable in the current pandemic environment.

The global economy is, in fact, still in a significant recession. Many countries' GDP predictions continue to decline and reports paint a very somber picture for a snappy global recovery. In India, GDP is expected to contract more than 10% for the fiscal year through March 2021 as virus cases continue to climb. Economists at Bloomberg expect that India will see a recovery in 2022, but that growth will remain depressed through the remainder of the decade.

As pointed out by Michael Pettis, a professor of finance at Peking University, even in the Chinese economy, which appears to have made a recovery, the economy is far from stable. The recovery has primarily fixed itself on a fast return to production, but the demand side has yet to appear, with Beijing making up for this with massive infrastructure spending. This suggests a recovery resting on a foundation that is not supportive of broader global GDP growth.

The Return of the Trade War

And speaking of global GDP and trade cooperation, the trade war is back! Now, admittedly, the trade war never went away since it wasn't resolved, but it certainly quieted down while the world was pre-occupied dealing with a global pandemic. Now, it seems leaders in China and the US have decided to reignite trade tensions amidst global efforts at recovery. The trade tensions are likely to act as a headwind to recovery as new tariffs are imposed by both the US and China. Cross-border investment flows between these two countries are already at the lowest point since the Great Recession. China also has announced a move to take greater state control of private enterprises politically, which risks further spooking investors.

The impact is being felt outside of the US and China, with other countries feeling reverberations as well as direct impacts. Australia and China have stoked tensions recently over trade and China has imposed new tariffs on Australian imports. Finally, just this weekend, Canada ended free trade negotiations with the People's Republic of China.

The rise in trade tensions may be seen as part of a broader movement to bring industries back domestically, following the disruption experienced during the early stages of the pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, global trade dropped by 12.5% from the first quarter to the second. The recovery in trade remains uncertain as a result of many measures to "bring industry" home and with trade tensions popping up, complications for companies are apt to only grow.

Dampened Consumer Spending

Tariffs have the potential to be highly problematic for many companies in the US and elsewhere with tariffs cutting into demand. Individuals are already likely to have lower levels of spending, especially absent another round of stimulus, as 22% of laid off workers now expect their layoffs to be permanent. This mentality should correlate to more careful spending as individuals try to stretch their budget while they try to find work. Similarly, pay cuts which have occurred at many companies in order to avoid furloughing employees, have led to a drop in consumer spending, the recovery of which is likely to be slow.

Consumer confidence remains low, with a brief rebound from April lows followed by a renewed decline since then. As mentioned above, lower sentiment on returning to former jobs is likely to weigh on consumer sentiment in months ahead, especially if a new stimulus bill is not agreed upon. Even within the last week, JPMorgan reports consumer spending declined 3 percent over the previous week.

A Stimulus Bill That Remains Stuck

The probability of an imminent stimulus bill passing appears to be relatively slim. Democratic leadership continues to hold tight on $2.2 trillion or more for the next bill - a number the GOP refuses to accept. The Republicans continue to push for a smaller bill, and despite a bipartisan movement from moderate congress members, there is still no agreement over forthcoming stimulus or even a spending bill to avert a government shutdown. The president's suggestion for more spending on the next coronavirus bill may only fan the partisan conflict around passing a stimulus bill before November 3 and is unlikely to help one pass. Even if a bill were to pass before the election, which seems possible given Speaker Pelosi's promise to keep the House in session until a bill is passed, a bill can be expected to cut very close to when CARES Act provisions run out on October 1, with only eight days left of Congress being in session until then. The uncertainty and continuing lack of support to the economy are harming consumer spending as well as corporations' ability to keep workers employed and every day we don't have another stimulus plan weighs heavily on Wall Street's mind.

Valuations are Sky-High, and The Market May be Ready to Correct

The stock market's current valuation is historically high. For evaluation, we will use the S&P 500. The price-to-earnings ratio for the index is currently at 34.4, which is 34.4% above its 20-year average of 25.6, which suggests rich valuations. The cyclically-adjusted Shiller price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is at 30.5, 18.9% above the 20-year average of 25.7 and nearing the 1929 levels which peaked at 32.56. According to Goldman Sachs, the median forward price to earnings valuation of the S&P 500 is in the 100th percentile for the last 40 years, suggesting the truly strikingly high valuations that we have, despite dreadful macroeconomic conditions.

Source

The importance of high valuations, especially at a time when the global economy is in a recession, is that they suggest an over-exuberance and confidence in a recovery. The economic signals of unemployment, consumer confidence and global GDP predictions suggest that the recovery will be far from easy and leave a lasting impact which may slow growth rates for years to come. Combined with a resurgence in trade tensions and a risk of a delayed stimulus bill, the stock market looks well-positioned to have a hard reckoning with the economic conditions that we face and a correction to align the market's valuations with that reality would seem more than justified at the present moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWTSX, SCHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.



Despite my bearish view on the economy and stock market, I remain long several stocks and two funds in long-term holdings.