I had written about Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) previously and the stock price has remained roughly flat since that time. Looking at the company’s strong earnings, I still believe the firm is a solid investment choice.

Highwoods Properties had a pretty good quarter despite the continued difficult environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company was able to collect 99% of rents due for the quarter. In fact, the company agreed to temporary rent deferral of only 1.2% of annualized revenues to date. In general, the payment of these rent deferrals are due by 2021 with a total impact of $4.5 million. These are pretty good results over-all considering a large portion of the office workforce has been working from home the entire time. The company was able to lease 821,000 second generation office space and had a portfolio occupancy of 91.1%. The company was able to grow its average cash rents by 5.1% which I suspect for most clients is contractually agreed upon.

In terms of future growth, the company has a development pipeline of $503 million which is 60% funded and 77% pre-leased. This means that there is a good chance that once this asset becomes fully available sometime in the next 1-2 years it will generate sufficient cash flow well above its costs. Given that the company has assets of $5.0 billion, these developments represent a substantial portion of assets.

Company revenues for the second quarter were $183.1 million which was slightly less than the $184 million from the same time last year, a decrease of -0.5%. The company technically missed Wall Street analyst’s revenue forecast however not by much. Furthermore taking the 1st half results as a whole we can see revenue actually increase from $375.9 million to $356.4 million. Net income was $37 million for the second quarter of 2020 only slightly lower than the $39.4 million in Q2 2029. Funds from operations were $99.2 million for Q2 2020 higher than the FFO of $93.1 million. Having checked the funds from operations we can see that the company is earning a good amount of cash (i.e. it isn’t just booking paper profits).

The company has a pretty solid balance sheet. Apart from the aforementioned cash flow earned during the peak of the crisis. The company has cash of $8.9 million and unused short-term credit facility of $586 million. The company has continued to pay its dividend despite many other REITs having suspended theirs. The company currently has a forward dividend yield of 5.4% using recently declared dividend of $0.48.

Given that the company has recently guided FFO to be in the range of $3.59 to $3.68 the dividend payment is more than covered (implying a dividend coverage ratio of 53%). The company revised its lower-bound guidelines for FFO slightly higher from $3.55 to $3.59. The company is still anticipating some losses due to client defaults as some companies continue to struggle amidst the ongoing coronavirus recession. However a decent estimate of these losses are already factored in the company’s FFO projection. The company expects this to be offset by the lower operating expense as asset utilization remains on the low end.

Investor presentation

Given the generally good quarterly results, I am surprised that the stock price has stalled at the $35 level. The company’s stock price has still not returned to its March highs. It is true that the risk of a resurgence of coronavirus would be a negative for the company. However the rest of the market has seem to discount the risk of a second wave given that stocks are at an all-time high. In fact looking at cases in the US there is a clear peak and we are now on a downtrend. News in the coronavirus testing and vaccine front have been positive as well.

Management has given a bit of a downer for guidance tempering enthusiasm.

It remains difficult to predict the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its overall impact on economic activity. We believe we are well-positioned to handle the near-term effects of this downturn given our lack of large customer expirations over the next few years and our substantially pre-leased development pipeline. Plus, we continue to maintain a fortress balance sheet with ample available liquidity to fund leasing capital expenditures and our development pipeline while having dry powder to capitalize on future growth opportunities

Investor press release

Seth Klarman of the Baupost Group was slightly bearish for the future of office REITs.

Short-term, the demand for office space per employee could increase as a result of social distancing requirements (de-densification), but demand seems unlikely to stay elevated over the medium and long-term. The longer both employees and employers get used to new ways of working, the less likely things will simply return to the way they were before

A warning about real estate and REITs from famed hedge fund manager Seth Klarman of Baupost

However, I remain optimistic. There are two major catalysts for the company moving forward. The first one is that the company’s properties are not in states which have been in “hard lockdown” and have a peace and order issue. I’ve discussed this in more detail in my previous article but we can see that in terms of geography the company is primarily located in Nashville (21% of revenue), Atlanta (19% of revenue), Raleigh (18% of revenue), and Tampa (13% of revenue). There has been a decline of economic activity in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles which I feel will be most affected by the work from home trend as costs in these cities have sky-rocketed. VMware (NYSE:VMW) for instance offered to let employees relocate outside of the bay-area.

The second tailwind I see for the company is the re-capitalizing at lower rates. The company has been buying back its own debt at 3.2% via a tender offer of about $150 million as well issue new debt at interest rates of 2.6%. The net effect is the company significantly lowering its borrowing costs. The company is only able to pull this off due to the strength of its balance sheet as the rise in its credit spread was offset by the general decline of long-term rates. The company has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x and a leverage ratio of 36.8%.

I reiterate my buy rating on Highwoods Properties given the continued strength of the company’s results and solid forward dividend of 5.4%. The fact that my benchmark for REITs, iShares ETF REIT (NYSEARCA:USRT) is only yielding 3.5% indicates to me that the market might be neglecting this company due to negative over-all sentiment.