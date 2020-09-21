Remain Cautious Ahead Of The U.S. Elections: Stay Long USD, Gold And Global Mining

Introduction

Uncertainty over the US elections remains elevated in the near term while the economy is running out of "stimulus" (both monetary and fiscal). Markets have been very volatile in recent weeks, as investors are getting extremely cautious on the massively "overcrowded" long tech trade that has been driving the whole US equity market to the upside. It is interesting to see the shape of the VIX curve within the next 6 months; Figure 1 shows that the term structure first trades in contango, as there is a premium for vol ahead of the elections, and then starts to trade in backwardation after December. Even though the latest polls favor Biden over Trump (50% vs. 43%), there is still a lot of uncertainty on the final results, which could result in a choppy market in the coming weeks. Therefore, we think it could be interesting for investors to hedge themselves against a little drawdown in equities in the near term.

Figure 1

Source: CBOE

Choppy markets in close elections

Figure 2 (left frame) computes the average performance of US equities (SP500) before and after each election day since 1960, excluding the performance of 2008 during the Great Financial Crisis. Interestingly, while US equities tend to outperform the long-term average when the uncertainty over elections is low, they tend to perform poorly during "close elections". In addition, elections will not present a clear winner on November 3rd, and markets will have to wait for several weeks in order to have the final announcement; hence, the closely contested elections could result in a little retracement in equities during the final weeks of 2020.

The last time the US experience a similar scenario was in 2000, when the election opposed Bush and Gore; Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the SP500 retraced by nearly 12 percent between the US election day and the final result in mid-December. We know that some of the retracement was certainly due to the negative momentum in stocks (SP500 was in a bear market between March 200 and the end of 2002), but some of the correction was certainly related to the uncertainty over the election results.

Figure 2

Source: Morgan Stanley, Eikon Reuters

No more stimulus (monetary and fiscal)!

After nearly doubling the size of its balance sheet in the past 6 months to resolve the liquidity crisis that the market was experiencing due to the pandemic, the Fed has not been intervening in markets and has stabilized its assets at around 7 trillion USD (Figure 3, left frame). Even though market participants were expecting the Fed assets to grow to 8 to 9 trillion USD by the end of this year, it looks like US policymakers are leaving some room in case equities start to correct again ahead of the election; in other words, the Fed seems to have become an "anti-selloff" body that will immediately intervene in financial markets in order to avoid a massive asset class such as equities from bursting. However, how long can the support for US equities persist in the near-to-medium term without the help of the central bank? Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the annual change in the Fed assets has been an important factor behind equities growth in the past cycle, especially when the uncertainty was high and economic growth was slow.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

In addition, even though the executive orders signed by President Trump on August 8 were aiming to extend the unemployment benefits by $400 per week (down from $600), US states are increasingly running out of extra unemployment benefits, as the LWA (Lost Wages Assistance) funding is limited to USD 44 billion nationally redirected from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This implies that the US economic confidence index could start to dramatically weaken in the coming weeks, which could also be a risk of equities in the near term.

Stay long USD, gold and some "uncorrelated" sectors

As a result, we think staying long US dollars ahead of the elections could be an interesting "hedge" for investors; Figure 4 (left frame) shows that cheaper USD has been associated with higher equities in the past year, hence, we could see a US dollar rally if the trend in equities reverses. In addition, Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the US dollar generally appreciates when the uncertainty rises.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

The second asset to hold in the coming weeks is gold; in the past few years, the precious metal has never disappointed in periods of equity drawdowns, and therefore, could start to appreciate (with the USD) if price volatility starts to spike again. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that gold rose by 7.6% and 3.6% in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020 when US equities plunged by -14% and -20%, respectively.

Eventually, one interesting sector that has been trending higher relative to the market is the global mining sector. Figure 5 (right frame) shows that after getting sold aggressively between 2012 and 2016, mining stocks have been outperforming global equities in recent years amid better productivity. In addition, they historically have a low correlation to markets, and their sensitivity to US equities is fairly low (the Beta relative to SP500 is 0.75 when we regress mining returns on SP500 returns since 1994).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.