Expect the dust to settle rather sooner than later and, absent any major selloff in the general markets, the stock to recover recent losses over the next couple of weeks. Grab some shares for potentially decent short-term gains.

Walton's partial exit has zero impact on First Solar's strong financial condition and underlying investment thesis. No new shares will be issued.

Nevertheless, the shares got hit in subsequent sessions as investors grappled with Walton's potential reasoning.

A secondary offering of 8.65 million shares was apparently met with decent institutional interest as evidenced by pricing at a rather small discount to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares sold off after largest shareholder, Walmart heir Lukas T. Walton, announced intentions to substantially reduce his ownership stake in order to raise funds for new impact investments.

Last week, leading solar energy solutions provider First Solar's (FSLR) shares were hit by news of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) heir Lukas T. Walton selling and donating the vast majority of his holdings:

First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten registered secondary offering of 8,649,074 shares, or approximately 8.2%, of the Company’s outstanding common stock. All of the shares sold in the offering will be sold by Lukas T. Walton. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by Mr. Walton. Mr. Walton intends to use the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering to provide funds for new impact investments across a variety of environmental and social causes. In addition to the shares to be sold in the offering, Mr. Walton intends to donate up to 8,649,074 additional shares over time to various charitable organizations focused on urgent issues facing society and the environment, including relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon completion of both the sale and intended donation of shares, Mr. Walton will directly hold approximately 4.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Mr. Walton’s father, John T. Walton, was an early backer and investor in First Solar, playing a pivotal role in enabling its efforts to commercially scale its thin film photovoltaic (“PV”) solar module technology and eventually become America’s largest solar module manufacturer. “The Walton family’s history with First Solar goes back to our origins as a start-up in Ohio. By reinvesting the sale proceeds from the shares into new ventures focused on some of the most pressing issues facing the world today, he continues a commitment consistent with his father’s investment in First Solar prior to the Company’s 2006 IPO,” said Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer, First Solar.

The offering was apparently met with good institutional investor demand as evidenced by the $69 offering price, a discount of just a little over 4% to Wednesday's closing price.

Despite the rather strong pricing, shares sold off on Thursday on 7x average volume as investors seemingly grappled with Lukas T. Walton's sudden move.

Quite frankly, I consider this a non-issue. Mr. Walton inherited the shares at the age of 18 after his father, John T. Walton died in a plane crash on June 27, 2005, roughly eighteen months before First Solar's successful IPO.

The stock peaked at almost $300 in April 2008 before dropping back into the low teens in 2012. The steep fall from grace actually resulted in a number of shareholder lawsuits. In January, First Solar agreed to settle a lawsuit led by large British shareholders for a whopping $350 million.

Over the past couple of years, the shares have been trading in a range of $30-70. After the company largely reinstated its original 2020 guidance in early August, the shares moved to new multi-year highs, eclipsing $80 at the end of last month.

John T. Walton had been the company's main backer since 1999 with an ownership of about 82% at the time of his death. The estate of John T. Walton actually sold 3.8 million shares in the IPO for gross proceeds of $76 million.

Now in his early 30s, Lukas T. Walton has apparently decided to take a more active approach towards impact investing, which is most often defined as the practice of investing into companies, organizations and funds with the intention to generate measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

After earning a bachelor's degree in environmentally sustainable business from Colorado College in 2010, Walton worked for the Walton Family Foundation and True North Venture Partners. As of today, he is the environment program chair for the Walton Family Foundation, a charitable foundation originally focused on charter schools but now also dedicated to environmental issues, particularly those related to water.

There's really nothing wrong with Mr. Walton's approach here. At a market capitalization of $6.5 billion and with more than $1 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, First Solar certainly doesn't need his backing anymore.

With the shares trading above the upper end of their multi-year trading range, he picked an opportune time to sell close to 40% of his shareholdings in First Solar, resulting in gross proceeds of almost $600 million for his new ventures.

An identical number of shares will be donated over time to various charitable organizations "focused on urgent issues facing society and the environment, including relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic," leaving Walton with an approximately 4.9% stake in First Solar, valued at well above $300 million at Friday's closing price.

Granted, just like Mr. Walton, some of these charitable organizations will likely choose to sell some or all of their shares in First Solar to fund their own projects but as donations will only be made over time to various organizations, I don't consider this to be a major issue.

In addition, with his remaining stake now below 5%, Walton could quietly sell more shares into the open market without the obligation to file an amended Schedule 13D with the SEC.

But after he just generated almost $600 million in sales proceeds, I would not expect Mr. Walton to sell additional shares in First Solar anytime soon. Moreover, given Thursday's very successful share placement, he would likely opt for an underwritten offering again.

Bottom Line

Nothing has changed for First Solar. The (partial) exit of Walmart heir Lukas T. Walton has zero impact on the company's strong financial condition and underlying investment thesis.

If you have recently considered a potential investment in First Solar, this could be the chance to grab shares more than 10% below the price paid by institutional investors in the recent offering and more than 15% below Wednesday's closing price.

Absent any major sell-off in the general markets, I firmly expect First Solar's shares to reclaim the $70 mark within the next couple of weeks. Get long the shares for some potentially decent short-term gains.

