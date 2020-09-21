Magnolia is set to generate free cash this year and next while maintaining a strong balance sheet with nothing drawn on the credit facility.

The basic story is unchanged. Magnolia is an oily Eagle Ford player designed to yield free cash flow in a variety of price environments. They target spending 60% of EBITDAX in any given year. They have two plays within the Eagle Ford, Karnes, their primary source of production, and Giddings, their up and coming and much larger position from an acreage standpoint. Within Giddings they are currently focused on a 70,000 acre portion (out of 430,000 acres they hold) designated as their "development area". There are likely to be more development areas in the future. This year, with the big price drop in late 1Q and 2Q for oil, staying at/near that 60% EBITDAX spending target meant going almost inactive during 2Q20. Production without new completions falls here as with any upstream name. They have been lightly drilling through the low prices and will return to completions later this month. The name is lightly levered and remains unhedged. We called the company last week to get an operations and thoughts update as we approach 2021.

Operations Update:

Giddings: Wells here have shallower declines than at Karnes and can be more variable in oil cut. Given lower oil prices the decision be active in Giddings in the development area makes sense relative to completing Karnes wells where so much of the oil production is seen in the first 6 months of a well's life.

Magnolia continues operate one rig in Giddings. Spud to TD times are below 20 days now and total drill and complete costs are under $7 mm and trending towards $6 mm as previously guided. We estimate 60% for the completion portion of total D&C total for about $4 mm each. Magnolia has 8 DUCs in Giddings now (two 3 well pads and one 2 well pad) and they could add 4 to 5 wells to this total by YE20.They are bringing a frac spread back during September and we would anticipate new well completions in October. Note that the last time they completed a well was in February.

Karnes: The company added a number of wells in 1Q20 before ceasing completion operations. At present they have no rigs running in the play but they do have 10 DUCs. We estimate completion costs at $2.75 mm per copy but in the current price environment we would expect them to wait until 2021 to tap this source of lower cost, well understood, oily production management.

Rest of year and 2021: 3Q20 should be the low mark for quarterly production this year given their return to completion operations late in the quarter as we are likely to see 8or more additional Giddings completions in 4Q20 providing a modest uptick in volumes headed into year end. Given the Karnes DUCs, which will materially cushion spending needs next year, we see MGY as readily able, in a $40-ish type environment, to maintain volumes in line the 4Q20 run rate while generating substantial free cash in 2021.

Balance Sheet: Clean and lightly levered. Magnolia has a $400 mm senior note due 2026. They have nothing drawn on the revolver. The fall redetermination may see the revolver reduced due to bankers' weaker view of the long term strip relative to spring but they have no plans to draw on the facility (and never have drawn on it) and at last check had over $100 mm in cash. Net debt to EBITDAX expanded with the 2Q20 report due to the drop in oil prices but typically MGY is one of the lowest levered names we follow and we expect this to continue. The CEO abhors debt.

We asked several questions about use of free cash for a dividend. We like dividends and the CEO has repeatedly expressed a similar warm feelings for distributions in the past. Our thoughts:

They want more scale as they would want any initial common dividend to be sustainable. This makes perfect sense. Still, here's our food for thought: A 3 cent distribution would, at the current stock price, provide a ~ 2% implied dividend yield for a cost of about $30 mm. $30 mm in terms of their cash hoard of $117, which we see as growing in the back half of 2020 and in 2021 at a $40 ish price), is not that big a ticket. It is ~ 7 Karnes wells or 4+ Giddings wells. If it comes down to what they should spend 30 million incremental dollars on due to higher than expected prices driving a greater than Street expected cash build we say give us a dividend but this is academic for now and probably unlikely next year as well. Given their need for scale and consistency on this front we see a dividend potentially arriving in 2022 but probably not before.



Other Items:

Their acreage positions are highly held by production (99% and 98% in the two plays). They have no pressing need to get busy with the drill bit either from a lease expiration angle or from a oil service contract perspective.

They have NO federal leases. Zero, zip, nada. This is a concern on the part of analysts and investor in front of the coming U.S. election. Just not for them.

Short Interest: 6.5% of outstanding shares; 13.8% of float.

The CEO has been buying shares this year and buys from time to time.

Cash costs are low here and have fallen year to date.

MGY is our 2nd largest oily position, after BCEI, in the ZLT at this time and currently holds the number 10 slot in the portfolio at this time.

Nutshell: We see the name, trading on 2021 Street EBITDA at 4.6x as undervalued in light of the low cost structure, large drilling inventory oil product mix, and lightly levered balance sheet. For Magnolia we have two 12 month upside targets:

First is our trading target at 5.5x our 2021 EBITDA figure at the $40 oil level which equates to a $7 to $7.50 range. We have a Trading position in place at Z4 taken in June which would likely be removed with the stock in this region. This is of lessor importance to us.

The second target is a 12 month target based on achieving a 6.5x multiple next year, again at the $40 oil price derived EBITDA. This yields an upside target of $9. We hold a Core position in MGY and were it to reach $9 we'd likely ease back on this position were it to reach this level, in a $40ish environment barring material new information.

If prices are better than $40 in 2021 the $50 case would auger for $10 to $12.

One More Thing. We get asked from time to time about potential pair trades. We don't often engage in pairs but here is some food for thought on the matter with MGY as the long and Penn Virginia (PVAC) as the potential short side of the pairing. We are not short PVAC.

PVAC is also an Eagle Ford player.

PVAC is more highly levered than MGY. Note that they are almost 100% drawn on the revolver and their facility is stair stepping lower (see note in the PVAC cheat sheet below). Free cash flow needs to be directed to the revolver at this time.

MGY has excess liquidity. PVAC does not.

PVAC has stronger margins on a higher oil cut and strong hedges in 2020. They are more lightly hedged next year (see PVAC cheat below the MGY cheat sheet below). MGY remains unhedged.

PVAC has suspended guidance and current activity is very low due to the balance sheet constraints.

PVAC has over 3x the per BOE interest expense relative to MGY.

PVA is trading at lower multiples, presumably due to a bit higher leverage and the lack of activity. Note also that the 2021 multiple is above the 2020 multiple as the Street sees them contracting further next year.

