Option Greeks 101

This post includes videos that are more educational in nature. I cover all the major option Greeks which are the variables that move option pricing. The price of the underlying stock (delta) is just one of these many factors. With option volume exceeding the volume of underlying stock being traded for most companies, options analysis is becoming more important to macro and fundamental investors.

Let me know if you have any questions.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Vol of Vol Commentary:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.