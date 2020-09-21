In spite of this correction, DocuSign shares are still up more than 150% year to date and are trading at a lofty >20x FY22 revenue multiple.

Few stocks have enjoyed the same kind of rarefied performance as DocuSign (DOCU) has this year. DocuSign's buoyant year-to-date rally has been based off both strong near-term execution amid the pandemic plus a widespread belief that as we cut down on the number of physical meetings and negotiations, we will eventually also cut down the amount of paper we use to conduct business and transition everything online to tools like DocuSign.

This optimistic thinking has pushed DocuSign up ~150% year-to-date, even after a recent ~25% drop from highs.

Data by YCharts

There's no arguing that DocuSign is a transformational technology company that has already made big headway in industries like real estate and banking in completely eliminating paper-based processes and replacing them with far more convenient and efficient e-sign tools. Other major industries, like healthcare, are also still ripe for this same transformation. But with the massive run-up in DocuSign's stock since the start of the year, we have to ask ourselves: just how many years of growth and flawless execution is already priced into DocuSign's stock?

At current share prices near $195, DocuSign trades at a massive $36.08 billion market cap. After we net off the $740.3 million of cash and $479.1 million of debt on DocuSign's latest balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $35.82 billion.

Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $1.81 billion for FY22 (next calendar year), representing 31% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Against this revenue multiple, DocuSign trades at a starkly rich 19.8x EV/FY22 revenue. To put this into perspective: DocuSign is trading at a richer multiple of revenue than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of GAAP earnings, despite the fact that DocuSign has yet to generate a penny of GAAP profits.

I'm all in for transformational growth stories, but in many cases the strongest-performing companies don't necessarily make for the best investments. Right now, as the market continues to sell off tech stocks citing valuation concerns, DocuSign still looks ripe to fall further. We've already seen from names like Alteryx (AYX) that previously traded at high-teens revenue multiples that even longtime market darlings can crash hard and fast. I'd avoid being trapped in the same fate for DocuSign.

Q2 download: revenue and billings growth both accelerate

That being said, we do have to acknowledge that DocuSign has performed beautifully on the fundamental front this year. The software sector has had a mixed response to the pandemic this year. One the one hand, more complex backend infrastructure systems have seen lengthening of sales cycles and difficulty convincing prospects to onboard their technology at a challenging, uncertain time. However, "simpler" applications like DocuSign that also enjoy the twin benefit of being remote work-enablers have seen a lift in performance, which has likely accelerated their adoption into the mainstream.

That's what DocuSign's second-quarter results, released in early September, confirm. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. DocuSign 2Q21 results Source: DocuSign Q2 earnings release

DocuSign's revenue zoomed up 45% y/y to $342.2 million, quashing Wall Street's expectations of $318.5 million (+35% y/y) by a rare ten-point surprise margin. Even more impressive is the fact that DocuSign's revenue growth accelerated six points versus 39% y/y growth in Q1, highlighting the fact that the coronavirus has actually produced a windfall for this company.

Billings, however, was an even bigger highlight. Like most other software companies, DocuSign signs multi-year deals upfront and doesn't recognize it all as revenue right away, so DocuSign's billings (current-quarter revenue plus the sequential change in deferred revenue) is a better long-term indicator of the company's growth potential. DocuSign's Q2 billings clocked in at 61% y/y growth - accelerating two points versus 59% y/y growth in Q1, and pointing to future revenue acceleration because the two growth metrics tend to converge over time.

Though DocuSign has added a whole host of new features and modules to complement its flagship Agreement Cloud over the past year, it has been this core product that has led to DocuSign's outsized customer traction. CFO Mike Sheridan (who will be rotated to a President role while board member Cynthia Gaylor, a former Pivotal Software CFO, steps into the finance role) noted that the eSignature expansions let to DocuSign's highest-ever dollar based net retention rate of 120% in Q2. And in the Q&A portion of the Q2 earnings call, CEO Dan Springer noted that the company is finding success leading off every sales call with Agreement Cloud:

I think what we're seeing is sort of what we talked about last quarter, continue the dramatic pull from our customers and prospects for eSignature with a very high, you know, enablement time, very quick ROI, and just the need for people to take that first step into the Agreement Cloud. And as most people do enter into Agreement Cloud is to eSignature. That's been the -- that's the headline story. And if we look at our growth, it's been more significant in the traditional aspects of our business than any other part. And we're very clear, when we go to our field, we say that you have to when you talk to customers and you talk to prospects, you start off every conversation with DocuSign Agreement Cloud Company, let me tell you how we're going to help you prepare, sign, act on and manage your agreement."

Aside from top-line strength, DocuSign has also taken the opportunity during the pandemic to beef up its margins, owing largely to a reduction in travel and customer events from the company's sales staff.

Though DocuSign's headcount has exploded ~50% over the past year (especially as it continues to focus on international expansion), as a percentage of revenues, DocuSign's sales and marketing expenses fell six points and general and administrative expenses (which we consider as "overhead" and the least productive component of spend) fell four points.

Figure 2. DocuSign operating expenses trends

Source: DocuSign Q2 earnings deck

This allowed DocuSign to boost its pro forma operating margins to 10% this quarter, ten points better than breakeven in the year-ago quarter. We do want to stress, however, that if we add back DocuSign's considerable stock-based comp expenses, the company's GAAP operating margins of -17% are still quite a distance away from true breakeven.

Key takeaways

We'll lose any argument on DocuSign that centers around trying to find a black mark in its performance: there are few to call out. DocuSign has grown like a weed amid the coronavirus, with its most basic core functionality of enabling electronic signatures seeing massive widespread adoption (year over year, DocuSign has added >200k new customers and expanded its customer base by 39%). At the same time, however, a stock that sits at a lofty ~20x revenue multiple already prices in all of this strength. Be very cautious here not to buy DocuSign while it's trading near peak.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.