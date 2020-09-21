Next Plc’s (OTCPK:NXGPF) share price has been bouncing back hard off the lows experienced in March, and this has now been helped by resilient results reported on Thursday. Even though these results seemingly impressed the market, I don't believe the market is fully pricing in Next's near-term headwinds which still remain. Next is still heavily weighted towards physical store sales, which is a challenging environment to be in at current times. I am holding a neutral rating on Next for now.

H1 results

The H1 results were for the 6 months ending July 2020. The headline result was a profit before tax of £9 million. Total sales were down heavily from the prior year to £1.35 billion (-33%). Sales for Next were actually down across both physical and online stores. Surprisingly, Next's online sales didn't improve over the period, and sales actually fell 13% in this segment. The majority of other retailers, particularly those targeting the casual market, have seen a great improvement in online sales during lockdown, while physical store sales have subsided. But both online and physical store sales fell for Next. Lower online sales came down to the slow transitioning of social distancing within Next’s warehouses across the country. Initially, Next ceased all warehouse operations, and then slowly, one by one, they were able to reopen them. Due to the colossal size of Next as a retailer, this was always going to prove difficult. I believe the market was clearly pleased that, through a period of such adversity, Next actually made a profit. However, on a statutory accounting basis, Next actually made a loss of £16.5 million.

As with the previous Q2 update, a greater source of optimism is the full-year expectations now for Next. After previously expecting a huge H1 sales wipeout of £1 billion and sales to drop 30-40% from the prior year, Next actually reported a decrease in sales of just 28% in Q2. However, in H1, its retail stores still delivered a sizable £175 million loss in the first half, online profitability also fell 28% due to weaker sales. While sales were down, what really helped Next deliver profitability was the resilience of its financing division. Profitability in this area was down 22% but still contributed £59 million. To me, this element of Next's business still remains a core part in achieving greater profitability. For the full year, Next now forecasts a profit of £195 million, which implies a better second half and would be quite a strong year when considering the headwinds that they have faced. As is becoming usual for the high quality management at Next, they have modelled a range of forward-looking scenarios and the ways in which they would respond to each. This quality of management means that Next will definitely be flexible enough to perform well in the second half. The forecasted fall of 19% in sales in H2 is fair, in my opinion, although Next is also prepared for a number of other scenarios. As with all retail companies, forecasting can seem like a fool's game due to the general market uncertainty, but Next themselves explained in some detail why the forecasts are so promising:

But in all our guidance scenarios the Group generates a profit, generates cash and reduces its debts. So we can look to the end of this extraordinary time - whenever that may be - in the belief that we can build on the strength of the Next brand, its people and its infrastructure along with all the new opportunities those assets might deliver.

I do give credit to Next's board who have acted swiftly to prudently manage cash flow and maintain liquidity over a trying period. The company used ‘sale and leasebacks’ of buildings over the period to help generate surplus cash flow of £347 million in H1. From financing, they collected a net £241 million of consumer receivables. Gross collection of customers’ debts was clearly far higher than new credit lines being offered to those who were buying on credit over the period in Next stores or online.

Next's online sales, now that warehouses have reopened fully, have been better than before COVID-19, and thus, Next believes the second half will feature an improved performance even without strong physical store sales. Next is also going to use the strong cash generation with their sales and leasebacks to reduce net debt to £650 million, allowing the company to deleverage their balance sheet. I believe the prudent management by Next's board to improve liquidity and reduce fixed costs will help the company deliver a better H2.

Valuation

Although the results were full of optimism for Next, I am still concerned that the market is still not fully pricing in the uncertainty that surrounds them currently. Since the pandemic, Next shares stand down just 10% when both online and physical store sales have been hit hard. Over the last few months, Next has been improving their estimates for the full year as they have seen a pickup in demand recently. However, even with this improvement, sales will still be heavily down from pre-COVID-19 levels, and the full-year results will still be comparatively weak. After reporting an EPS of 11.5p in H1 (with the help of asset sales), Next is now expected to report an EPS of 150p in 2020. This gives Next a forward P/E of over 40. This will be delivered through strong online sales, which even before the pandemic contributed to half to the company's revenues. I don’t believe the current valuation is factoring in the risk of a second spike or weakening consumer sentiment in relation to coronavirus fears in H2.

Conclusion

Next has performed very well, considering the headwinds that they have faced over the first half. With a strong position online prior to the pandemic, Next has benefited from the broader shift to online shopping among consumers. This will set Next up to report a stronger H2. However, even with this, Next’s full-year profit will still be significantly below last year. Next, as with the broader UK market, has a very uncertain future, and with its current valuation, I don’t believe that the market is fully pricing that in. I am holding out to see more clarity on H2 results and how strong the numbers will be before moving to bullish on Next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.