I've been doing some due diligence on REITs I could use as yield generating investments for my portfolio. I stumbled into Colony Capital (CLNY). At first, I thought it could be an interesting way to invest in yield earning digital infrastructure assets. However, after much digging, I found this not to be the case and rather determined this was an investment to avoid.

Just a brief background on the company, Colony Capital is a REIT with a hodge-podge of different types of properties and businesses. The company is in the midst of a pivot toward becoming a "digital real estate provider". This basically means that the company will own, manage, and/or operate real estate infrastructure needed for digital services such as data centers, cell towers, fiber networks etc. This is an exciting industry as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated certain digital trends, such as work from home, video conferencing, etc. that were years in the making. The infrastructure needed to support all this then becomes mission critical. According to the company, digital infrastructure has a massive total addressable market of $241 billion.

This is all future tense though as right now, the company's main assets are in the Healthcare and Hospitality industries. The company also owns 36% of Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) and manages other investments in debt and equity. The company also has an investment management division where it manages other real estate assets apart from digital real-estate infrastructure. The hospitality segment focuses on senior housing, nursing facilities and hospitals. The hospitality segment is primarily made up of Marriott and Hilton franchised hotels.

The company merged with Digital Bridge, an investment management firm focused on digital real estate in mid-2019. I am assuming the plan for the "digital pivot" was fairly straight forward. The combined company will leverage the digital infrastructure know-how and deal execution capability of Digital Bridge. At the same time, the company will sell off its other assets for capital to re-invest in digital. The company previously had an industrial real estate portfolio which it had sold for net proceeds of $1.2 billion in December 2019. The plan sounds fine in theory. However, the coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a wrench in those plans.

In terms of Q2 2020, the company had a bad quarter caused primarily due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported revenue of $372 million, 35% down compared to the same time last year. Net loss for the quarter was -$2.04 billion, but that was primarily due to a one-time impairment charge of $2.1 billion. In the company's press release, it claimed that the impairment was due to it "shortening its assumptions of its hotel and healthcare assets". The company also disclosed the estimated future cash flow of these assets is much lower due to COVID-19.

This is unsurprising as the hospital and hotel industries were among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. What doesn't make sense to me though is why the company would take the impairment hit. I speculate/guess that this is a game of optics as an impairment charge is easier for investors to take rather than a large realized loss. Let me explain, by taking an impairment charge most investors will write that off as a non-cash expense. If the company then sells its Healthcare and Hospitality assets below book value, the "realized loss from sale" would not be as large as these assets were already marked down. If the company did not take the impairment and sold at a loss, the realized loss would be large and investors will raise a lot of questions regarding management's strategy.

Looking at the company's Q2 2020 results, despite what management wants you to believe, Colony Capital is not a play on digital real estate and infrastructure. In Q2 2020, revenue from digital assets amounted to $63.4 million. Out of this amount, $42 million is from property operating income and $20.1 is fee income from investment management. This is less than the revenue from the Healthcare segment of $142.7 million and slightly more than the revenue from the Hospitality sector of $57.1 million. Considering these revenues are from a "bad year" for those industries, we can see that the company built out its digital segment to the size it needs to make an impact. Operational results for the quarter were driven down primarily by the poor performance in the Healthcare and Hospitality segment which ended the quarter with net losses of -$434 million and -$634 million respectively.

The key risk I see with regard to the company executing its pivot to digital is the tough environment for Healthcare and Hospitality real estate assets. The cash flows that these assets are generating have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. I fear in its push to transition to digital, the company may end up selling its assets at a significant discount. Especially as the company as a whole has debt of $9.2 billion against cash of $1.1 billion. While the company isn't too over-levered with a Total Debt / Total Assets ratio of 64%, it would need to sell some of its legacy real estate assets to gain cash. The company is in an inevitable position because it correctly identified the proper trend yet isn't fully positioned yet. Furthermore, given the acceleration of digital trends due to the coronavirus pandemic, these digital assets may also be selling at inflated prices. What may end up happening is that Colony Capital will become an investment manager of sorts for digital assets. While the company can earn decent revenue from the fees, this is much less than if the company owned the assets outright.

In terms of valuation, the company has had negative earnings for the past three years. The company has recently suspended its dividends and given the cash needed to enact a "digital transformation" might not reinstate it for quite a while. Colony Capital is an avoid.

