Valuation may feel full, but there is still runway for modest stock appreciation as the company delivers improving profitability and revenue growth. However, there are likely better picks out there.

Introduction

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is one of the largest, most diversified healthcare services plays in the US and has serially outperformed its peers (CVS, CI, ANTM, and HUM) over the last several years.

Data by YCharts

Much of this is warranted with the company building out an industry-leading platform on both breadth and quality encompassing commercial, Medicare (particularly the fast-growing Medicare Advantage segment), Medicaid, and Optum (PBM + other services). This in turn has driven strong, consistent earnings growth in excess of much of the competition.

Historically, this has been the thesis: UnitedHealth Group is a very well-run, diversified healthcare company leveraged to key healthcare growth tailwinds with a strong track record of delivering for shareholders. As such, the company has traded at a premium to peers on a P/E basis:

Data by YCharts

At 17x price/earnings, some could argue that the valuation is full given near-term headwinds due to COVID-related unemployment pressuring the commercial business and the general uncertainty over the next few quarters. But as a long-term holder, I believe that the strengths of the company's Optum and Medicare Advantage business will continue to drive long-term, albeit modest, returns for shareholders.

Optum

The Optum business contributed roughly $113B of the company's $242B 2019 revenues. This was an increase of 11.5% YoY and contributed ~47% of the total revenue mix according to the company's earnings release. This growth rate is significantly faster than the company's consolidated growth rate of 7% YoY, illustrating the increasing mix shift towards this segment. The company has also taken a very active stance in terms of using M&A to grow the platform as seen with the recent DaVita and Diplomat acquisitions. Optum, as a way of background, is a hodgepodge of different business lines ranging from care delivery to PBMs to consulting grouped into OptumRx, OptumHealth, and OptumInsight.

OptumRx is essentially the PBM business and contributed ~2/3 of the revenues of the Optum segment. Growth was up a modest 7% YoY in 2019 due to the transition of a major client, but has since resumed growth (~13% YoY in Q2).

OptumInsight is the consulting/HCIT arm of the UnitedHealth Group. Leveraging the large medical dataset that the company collects from claims data and electronic health records, the company provides the raw data and ancillary services largely to pharma and healthcare organizations. This helps them drive clinical and operational decision making in those organizations. This is a relatively small component of the business making up ~9% of the revenues in the Optum segment. Growth has been decent and has grown in excess of the consolidated company at 11% YoY in 2019.

OptumHealth is the care delivery portion of the business and consists of various specialty groups and care centers. Overall revenues were up ~26% YoY, making up around 25% of the Optum segment revenues. This is the fastest-growing Optum segment and is one that I am most bullish about. Looking under the hood, OptumHealth is UnitedHealth Group's attempt at creating a higher-quality, highly integrated care delivery platform. What that means in practice is strong care coordination, focus on evidence-based medicine, and utilization of digital platforms (AbleTo/Rally) to drive down costs, improve outcomes, and grow share.

Overall, the Optum business brings additional vertical integration into the business, allowing UNH to drive down costs, improve quality, and subsequently drive up profitability, revenues, and market share gains. This is also a higher-margin business (~8% earnings from operations vs. ~5% of the plan business). Additionally, unlike the health plan portion of the business, there is no need to build up risk-based capital reserves, which increases the FCF profile of this segment relative to its size in the organization. This in turn has fueled and continues to fuel the company's dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

The key industry driver here is the shift to value-based medicine from fee for service, which will only continue over time. This shift will increasingly benefit managed care organizations that will take a bigger bite out of the overall pie vs providers. Interesting enough, COVID may actually be a further tailwind for growth in the segment as physicians under a value-based care arrangement saw a smaller financial hit than those that are purely fee-for-service.

Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage is the second biggest growth driver for the company. There are several key benefits of MA plans that are driving increased adoption namely an out-of-pocket maximum, which is lacking in traditional Medicare. Additionally, there is the promise of reducing costs and improving quality given the capitation payment methodology to plans. In this space, UnitedHealth is the key leader and has steadily expanded its share over the last few years due to the strength of its offering as seen below. Clearly, there is the risk of continued rate cuts, but I expect the company to be able to offset this to an extent with enrollee growth (700K new members in 2020). This in turn will continue to drive shareholder return.

(Source: KFF Data)

Valuation and Recommendation

At 17x earnings, the valuation does feel full. Thus, future appreciation will likely come from incremental revenue and associated profitability growth. The company has had a strong history of growing EPS as illustrated below, which gives me confidence in the company continuing on this trend line.

Data by YCharts

Assuming the same 17x multiple and the analyst EPS estimate of $18.51 for the next fiscal year, my price target is $315. This is only a 2% return and is what drives my neutral rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.